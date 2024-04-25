If anything will spark our interest in travel, adventure and just plain creative thinking, it would be this transit, and it's about to do its work on three zodiac signs on April 26, when the Moon is in Sagittarius. If you are suddenly bitten by the travel bug, then consider this lunar work to be doing its job.

Friday will be a good day for planning such an adventure. The idea has already come to us; we know what we'd like to do, and we have a good idea of when we'd like to do it. If we aren't able to take off and just bolt out the door, at least we can plan for a more realistic time. The energy we are working with on Friday is waning, which implies that it's on the tail end of the original idea. That's good! It's what lets us know that we at least have something, or somewhere to focus on.

This transit will have us banding together with friends to turn some of these dreams into reality. There's nothing like sitting at a table with a good friend going over things like, 'Where are we going to stay?' And 'What foods do you want to try once we're there?' Three of the more adventurous zodiac signs will be happy to create itemized lists, detailing the adventures to come. This is a very exciting day for planning, and these three zodiac signs will enjoy the journey and the destination.

3 zodiac signs who feel adventurous on April 26

1. Aries

It might be time to liven things up a bit, Aries, as you can't help but feel as though you've got a hunger for all things new and exciting. You've got it all going on for yourself these days, and as luck would have it, you not only feel healthy and eager to experience new things, it just so happens that you have a romantic partner who is just as down for all the good stuff as you are. It's adventure time.

During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, you won't be content to settle into a small space, even though you can be happy anywhere, generally. The thing with the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius is that it has you feeling inspired to get up and do MORE than you usually do, and you usually do a LOT.

Because you feel loved and supported by friends and family, you will want to take chances on this day and perhaps sign up for something that requires a lot of focus and energy; this is a great day to start planning a world trip or a cruise. If you can rally together a few friends, you might find that by the end of the day, you just booked yourself a flight to an exotic location.

2. Cancer

When you start firming up a decision, it starts to become an obsession with you, in all the right ways. On April 26, you're going to be utilizing the power of the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, and what that's going to look like in your life is you, making plans to do something extraordinary. When you go, you go hard, Cancer, and on this day, you can expect to top yourself in terms of expectations.

This transit has the power to push you over the edge and ironically that's what you've been waiting for. That one thing that has you saying YES to adventure ... it's here, and it's now and you aren't going to let it go by. You are on a mission for thrills, and you know that the only way to make it happen is to say yes. This is the day you affirm the positive and you get adventurous.

You love to travel, and you love to explore and it just so happens that you've got the right people around you to help stoke that flame of inspiration. Don't be surprised if the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius has you indulging in travel materials on this day. You may just end up making a decision to leave the country for good, as you are that interested in creating for yourself an authentic adventure.

3. Leo

You are not only an adventurous spirit, Leo, you are someone who will chase a dream and make it a reality. On April 26, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, you'll see no reason in holding back, and the influence coming off of this transit may just have you changing your life in such a way that in a very short amount of time, you might not even recognize the life you're living right now.

Adventure is what your heart craves, and you feel a little bored and in need of excitement. This is not something you have to do alone, either, as you are more than open to the idea of sharing a new experience with a romantic partner. As long as there's a change of pace, that's all you care about right now, and on April 26, the adventure begins.

What you'll also see is that your enthusiasm is infectious; your desire to take on new projects and adventures makes others in your life want to do the same. There's no keeping you back during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, as the call of the wild and free are upon you. Sagittarius energy will not let you stay bored for long, Leo, so know this this is only the beginning of your long and wonderful new journey into...the unknown. Woohoo!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.