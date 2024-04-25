3 Zodiac Signs Who Overcome Their Fears & Stand Up For Themselves On April 26

There comes a time in each of our lives when we have to stand up for someone or ourselves. Before the weekend, we've got ourselves a Pluto/Moon transit, and on April 26, three zodiac signs may find that this is not only the moment we've been waiting for but the moment that supplies us with the kind of strength and fortitude to see us through a rather difficult time.

What's going on Friday is that three zodiac signs will be so inspired to take a stand that they won't be able to 'sit this one out.'

This Friday will put a few people in an awkward situation where if they do not stand up for themselves, they will end up in the same situation again and again. This is when we free ourselves from fear and stand up to those who might oppress us—or at least to those we 'think' might oppress us. We are out of the bag, and three zodiac signs will see it all as a great relief.

During this Pluto/Moon transit, we will see that change is desperately needed in our lives, and it's up to us to make it happen. While this may feel like the pressure is on, we are ready to take that challenge and do what we feel is best for ourselves and our self-respect. This is the day we say 'no' to whomever it is that we believe means to keep us down. This is a day of personal revolution.

These 3 zodiac signs will stand up for themselves on April 26.

1. Taurus

While you would never be someone who could be considered a pushover, you do like to go out of your way to help others. During the Pluto/Moon transit of April 26, you'll find that all you've done for one person in your life seems to be advice that goes in one ear and comes out the other. Quite frankly, this makes you angry, but not so much at them, but at yourself.

You are a very loving person, Taurus, and you have put yourself out there for someone who doesn't seem to appreciate all you've gone through on their behalf. Thanks to the push from the Pluto/Moon transit that joins us, you get up the nerve to tell this person that you can no longer be there for them if they continue to behave the way they have.

You feel that if you can do it, then so can they, and what's being referred to here is the idea of personal growth. You try to better yourself, and you're starting to see that the person you are with, more than like a romantic partner, just isn't living up to their end of the bargain. You've tried to inspire them, and being patient with them isn't doing the trick, either. This is the day you stand up for yourself and let them know where it's at regarding how much patience you do or do not have.

2. Gemini

You've come to see that you get swept away by your own desires, and those desires have you working too hard, being there for too many people, taking on way too much work, and simply not making any space for yourself. While you know you're responsible here, you still find it hard to stand up for yourself. You've put enormous pressure on your own head, but you'll see how it might be time to give yourself a good old break.

What has you standing up for yourself is that Pluto has a hold on you; in a way, it's showing you your reflection in the mirror. What you see is someone who is overworked to the point of exhaustion. You need a break, and you don't want to see yourself as a failure — here's the kicker, Gemini: you're anything BUT a failure. You need to relax the pressure you put on yourself to live a happy life.

You've started to equate busyness with life and deprived yourself of any downtime. During the Pluto/Moon transit, you will learn that you must lay down boundaries between work and play or simply work and LIFE. You need a break, and when you perceive this need as normal and natural, you'll be able to be more at home, with the idea that this is necessary for your mental health.

3. Pisces

You may not be sure if you are wrong or right about the next move you're going to make, but one thing is for sure: on Friday, April 26, you will tell someone in your life that they need to back off and let you think. You've got a lot going on these days, Pisces, and you don't want to be coerced or persuaded to do something that makes you feel uncomfortable. You can cope with that idea more easily, thanks to the Pluto/Moon transit.

You stand up for yourself on Friday because you realize that if you don't do it, then nobody else will. Some things confuse you, and you don't want to be nudged or influenced by anyone else's opinion on what they think you should do. You may not know the answer to your big question, but you do know one thing: You'll get there on your own, without coercive 'guidance.'

Pluto is here to bring about permanent change in you, even though the idea of change is a fluid condition...but on this day, it does have you doing one thing that will remain a permanent fixture in your life: the Pluto/Moon transit will forever change you into a person who stands up for yourself, no matter what. From now on, you make the rules regarding your own life. This brings you power and joy, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.