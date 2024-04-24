5 Zodiac Signs With Wonderful Horoscopes On April 25, Now That Mercury Retrograde Is Over

Go where you can grow! That's the message of the day on Thursday, April 25, for the zodiac signs whose horoscopes become wonderful. After all, the world is big and beautiful. Don't let fear stop you from exploring and expanding your horizons. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this daring influence — namely, Aries, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Pisces, and Cancer. The rest of the signs are encouraged to consider their path, too.

First of all, we have a major astrological transit happening on Thursday — Mercury Retrograde will end, and Mercury will go direct to Aries on April 25. This marks the beginning of a new era for the collective and also paves the way for new ideas and projects to take off successfully. Mercury conjunct North Node in Aries is also highlighted as a beneficial force, so don't be surprised if you suddenly make significant connections or friends at this time. They may help you broaden your mind, take the initiative, and courageously carve a space for yourself in the world.

Pluto in Aquarius adds weight to these messages by reminding us that change is neutral. It's only framed as good or bad, depending on our worldview. So, what kind of change would you like to see in the world? Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with wonderful horoscopes on April 25 — now that Mercury retrograde is over.

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Meditating on seasons

Best time of the day: 2 am

From nothing emerges something — that's your motto for Thursday, Aries. Let your creative side take the reins and make something emerge into the world that was not there before. You will find your blessings on this path and realize what you were always meant to be and do. Some of you may also discover a partner-in-crime (metaphorical).

You are also urged to make time for meditation and think about the metaphor of seasons and how they change. It will bring you strength from within and show you what you need to do next to keep shining bright.

2. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Spirituality

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Capricorn, you have more options in your hands than you realize. Don't let anyone tell you any different. You are the cosmic favorite child right now and will find obstacles disappearing from your path if you push yourself to move past your fears. You can do this!

You are also encouraged to lean into your spirituality on Thursday, whether religious or not. Allow it to connect you to the collective because you have more support and help waiting on the wings than you know. An offering of flowers and fruits can help you express your gratitude.

3. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Sagittarius, wherever you go, whatever you choose, you will shine. That's your cosmic blessing for Thursday. So don't second-guess yourself and your abilities, especially if you are about to enroll in a study program or a university. You are the zodiac sign of knowledge and growth, after all!

You are also encouraged not to allow energy vampires to take advantage of your friendliness. The right people know how to give and receive equally. The wrong sorts will always try to drain your vitality. Obsidian can help you ward them off.

4. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 am

Pisces, you are encouraged to use your voice on Thursday and sing from your heart. The words don't matter, but the music does. Let your heart revel in the music, and feel free because when you do this, you will unlock your manifestation powers. What emerges from that can only be called extraordinary!

You are also encouraged to set healthy boundaries and resist people-pleasing tendencies. Your blessings depend on this. It will get easier with more practice, so keep practicing!

5. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Engaging with others/Your choice

Best time of the day: 5 pm

An extraordinary day lies ahead of you on Thursday, Cancer. Can you feel it in the wind? You are encouraged to lean into your style, whatever it might be, and do as your heart directs you to do. You will win the day when you choose this path.

You are also encouraged not to let the naysayers drag you down. Let their words brush past you and focus on your happiness. You have the cosmic forces backing you up!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.