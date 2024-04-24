The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 25, 2024

Communication is so important in relationships. Mercury retrograde can complicate how we speak with others, but now that this planet stations direct, and we are ready to embrace the lessons of good communication in relationships, love, single life, and dating. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, April 25, 2024:

Aries

It's your turn, Aries. With Mercury retrograde ending, it's time to start thinking about yourself in love. You can get caught up in pleasing others in the name of romance; however, after Mercury's connection to Chiron in your sign, you've learned that true healing teaches you that to love others, you can show love to yourself. Now is your chance to practice and apply this lesson to your relationships.

Taurus

A relationship from the past may still influence your life; however, now that Mercury retrograde is over, you can stop thinking about it as much. Negative memories can be replaced with more positive ones; when you find closure in love, it allows you to pursue new interests — platonic and romantic.

Gemini

It's time to reconnect with old friends, especially those you love deeply. Strained relationships can be restored now that Mercury stations direct in your friendship sector. You may get an offer of reconciliation from a broken friendship; however, be sure that this is what you want. The mental clarity you need, since Mercury is your ruling planet, will be there for you to help you sort through your feelings.

Cancer

A breakup can leave you feeling a bit lost and wondering how to spend some of your free time. Now, with Mercury direct, your renewed love of working out, being fit and doing things healthily can be restored. It's a great time to go back to a normal walking routine. If you enjoy working at your job, you can sign up for a walking club or invite a colleague to be a workout partner to help hold each other accountable.

Leo

You are such a curious zodiac sign, and with Mercury direct in your personal philosophy sector, you can become intrigued by the mysteriousness of a partner. This is an excellent day for asking each other deep questions to explore your personalities, desires, fears and dreams. You can learn so much you might fall back in love again!

Virgo

Sharing what you have, especially related to finances, can be a bit tedious when you are in love. During Mercury retrograde, talking about it might have felt unproductive or confusing. However, now that this planet is direct, you can readress how you will integrate certain things of value. Define what your expectations are, how much each will be responsible for, and how you want to communicate needs or wants as a couple.

Libra

Starting a business or beginning to work with your partner can be a fun yet unique transition to do. You will want to explore what type of relationship a working one will look like. What is it that you hope to accomplish? What do you both want to get out of it? And, if your relationship gets strained, you will have an exit plan in place to allow the business to survive, especially if you decide not to stay together.

Scorpio

When you're dating, it's hard to create a routine in a relationship, and you will want to make one so you can see each other more often. You can try to plan a date night once a week or integrate some of the things you enjoy doing and do them together. If you like to go for an evening walk, invite your partner. You can have a weekly dinner night or schedule time to talk by video chat before going to bed.

Sagittarius

Showing someone you love them is more fun when you make a game of it. Doing little sweet things for your person each day is much easier with Mercury retrograde ending. Mercury direct can help you devise new ideas, like writing love notes or putting a flower in a wallet or purse. You can do little things to show you care like hold hands when you're out and give a shoulder rub when you're home.

Capricorn

Are you ready to move in with your partner? Even if you already live with your mate, this day is about making a house feel like home. With Mercury stationing direct in Aries, your home and family sector strengthen. This is a good day for hitting the restart button and trying to create a harmonious family life free of arguments and open for transparent discussions.

Aquarius

It's wonderful to discuss the future with your partner or someone you have recently begun to date. Before you start a conversation, know what you want to get out of it. Make a small list of things you would like to explore as a couple. PIck a neutral place to have intense discussions and remember to listen actively.

Pisces

When you start to become a couple, things blend — your lives and also your finances. It's not easy to know how you both would like to commit to this area of your life. You can explore opening two accounts and pitching in what's needed or blending incomes by putting them into a single account. Lots of communication is necessary, and you may want to use a financial advisor to help you figure things out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.