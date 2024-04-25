Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 26, 2024

It's a new day, zodiac signs, and with it comes a single tarot card reading for you. Here's what each zodiac sign can anticipate while the Moon is in Sagittarius and the Sun is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

No one likes to wait, but sometimes you have to do it for the sake of others. This tarot card indicates a change in your perception about what is worth being patient over. You don't get back the time you lose when someone else wastes it. Be wise, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are a bit softy, Taurus. Lately, you've been giving so much of yourself to others that you have forgotten to do something for you. Today, treat yourself. It's good to be rewarded for the goodness that you so graciously provide. You deserve it!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You want to see some sort of reciprocation for the things you do for others. This tarot card can be a wake-up call. It reveals that you are in a one-sided situation. Scale back. See what they do if you stop giving so much.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

While you may not love money, you do value the idea of financial stability. This tarot card suggests focusing on creating more wealth for yourself. You might want to consider multiple revenue streams through various activities like TikTok, blogging or a side gig that uses a hobby you want to monetize.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Is there something you need to know? This tarot card indicates that a secret is being kept from you. You may sense that a person isn't telling you their thoughts, and it could bother you. Rather than wait for them to open up, ask and see if you can encourage more trust.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You will receive some news, but it could feel like you can't trust the source. This may be due to a person's age or their connection to the information you get. This card lets you know that despite appearances, the details are likely correct and worth investigating.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

A new relationship is on the horizon. This person could enter your life to help you see something from a different point of view. They may be a type of teacher, boss or spiritual leader. Be friendly, Libra, and open to the connection. This could become a long-term friendship that adds value to your world.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Don't rush into things. This tarot card warns against being impulsive. Making decisions or taking action that isn't well-thought-out or planned can lead you to regret and emotional pain. Being careful is the wiser thing to do. Consider time to be your friend today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Is there a hole in your pocket? You may want to be a little more cautious about spending money today. Impulse purchases can be hard to resist, but you'd rather be happy waiting than feel regret tomorrow. Ask if what you want to buy now is something you really need or just an item you want.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your softer, more compassionate side is needed today. You are one of those individuals who brings out the best in others by showing you care. You can help with kind words or by giving your support in loving ways. Listen with an open ear, and be optimistically helpful to everyone you meet.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

This is a day of partnership. A person in your life, according to the Two of Cups, is there to shower you with their tender love. You work together nicely, and you find it easier to complete projects, get through the day and even love the process.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Self-care is so important, Pisces. You often give so much of yourself to others that you run out of what you need emotionally for yourself. Today, before you become too tired, take a break and self-nurture. Read. Listen to some music or enjoy some leisure time scrolling the feed on social media.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.