Horoscopes For April 26, 2024 — The Moon Enters Sagittarius

Flexibility in life and with others can be a superpower, zodiac signs. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, with the Sun in Taurus. Sagittarius energy brings an ability to adjust to wherever life leads. We see situations as an adventure and eagerly explore the journey with an open heart and mind. Here's what to expect during the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, April 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Summer is almost here, and it's time to plan a trip! The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, activating your adventure sector. Think outside of the box, and imagine something fun and exciting that you'd like to try like a long-distance road trip that takes you cross country, or plan an international trip with your best friend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Luck and a friend could help you find money or a resource you need. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, activating your secrets and shared resources sector. Today, be curious. Use your network and ask probing questions. You may find out information you would not access on your own.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The following two days are perfect for meeting someone new or fortifying a relationship you have already developed. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, activating your commitments sector. Talk about the future. See what others feel about their goals or life purpose. Be conversational and use this time to learn about the people you want to work with more closely.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

No matter how tightly you set your schedule, you must be flexible and open-minded today. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, activating your daily routine sector, and a small tweak here and there may be necessary. You may want to exercise more control over how events in your day take place; however, remember that in the grand scheme of things, life happens. Sometimes, an inconvenience is a blessing in disguise.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Bring out the adult coloring books and gel pens; it's time to do things that are fun and relaxing. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, activating your creativity sector. You may feel the urge to write or doodle while daydreaming about the future. It's wonderful when your inner muse visits. Let inspiration guide you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Do you love to learn or hope to read more this year? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, activating your home and family sector, and it enables you to become more literary and start building a type of home library with lots of learning resources. Start small. Check out a local bookstore or see what's on sale via various online retailers that also sell books.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you like to be polite, but there is a time and place for honest disclosure. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, activating your communication sector, and all sorts of exciting conversations can occur. This is a great day to meet with a life coach or therapist. You may receive some insight into your personal life when being quiet, so if you have time, meditate and write down your thoughts in a journal.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to think about money: how you save and how much you bring home in income. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, activating your finance sector, and this is a great day for an overview of your current status. Consider what you need to save up to make a big purchase or how you want to save for a house, car, or retirement.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's your time to shine. The Moon enters your zodiac sign, activating your personal growth sector. The next few days are perfect for setting an important goal. It doesn't have to be a long-term one. A simple thing you'd like to accomplish this weekend will do. Pay attention to what inspires you. Since the Moon rules emotions, you can learn something new about yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don't have to be religious to tap into your higher power; all you need is a desire to do so. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, activating your spirituality sector, making this a great day for reading something that inspires your soul. Surround yourself with inspirational quotes. Take a screenshot of one for your cell phone and try to memorize it. Be still when you have a chance, and tune into your heart.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Expand your social circle and get to know people who are in your career field. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, activating your professional networking sector, making this a great time to mingle online or in person. Check out events or conventions you would like to attend. You can start to know the people you work with better by asking questions and learning about their hobbies or interests.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are smart, savvy and resourceful, which is why good things can come to you when you need them the most. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, activating your career sector. Work on making your career and work life more fulfilling. Set a new goal for yourself that aligns with your personal values. Commit to it and ask a friend at work to hold you accountable with check-ins and talk about your progress.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.