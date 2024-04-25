5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On April 26

Love makes the world go around! At least, that's what the popular saying says. The energy on Friday, April 26, 2024, urges us to recognize all the love we have in our lives and treasure it. But this energy is not just about the cozy and comforting feels brought out by love. It's also about the fire and the heat!

Of course, five zodiac signs – Pisces, Leo, Taurus, Capricorn, and Sagittarius – will have the best horoscopes under this influence. But the rest of the signs are urged to think about love too.

Advertisement

With Pluto in Aquarius standing out as the cosmic benefactor on Friday, we are urged to not brush important conversations and the need for advancement under the rug. Now's not the time to be fearful of the unknown. Now's the time to remember that even the best sailors face the unknown each time they chart open waters, no matter how many times they may have run the same course. Yet they rely on their skills and on teamwork to help them face the unknown.

Jupiter in Taurus and Pluto square Jupiter adds weight to this message by reminding us that great results only emerge from great endeavors. So don't shrink yourself or call your dreams unrealistic or naive. The Wright Brothers were probably called naive, too. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 26, 2024.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 26:

1. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Observation

Best time of the day: 2 am

Pisces, the energy on Friday has a weird feel to it for you. It's reminiscent of the song 'Everything at Once' by Lenka. So, if you feel introverted and extroverted at the same time or run hot and cold, don't beat yourself up. You are more attuned to the changing cosmic currents than you know, and these swings will help you ride the wave exactly as you need to. Intriguing blessings await on this path!

You are also urged to observe more and speak less. What you learn now will have a big impact on your future. You may come upon a brilliant idea (or two) too!

Advertisement

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Rain & Sun

Best time of the day: 5 & 7 pm

Leo, the energy on Friday is all about love for you. Choose the path and people who bring you the most love, care, support, and joy. Steer clear of those who do the opposite. That's your message for this day. Your cosmic blessings lie ahead.

You are also encouraged to lean into your spiritual side and engage with the weather energetically. Whether it's sunshine or rain, open your heart and align yourself with the cosmos. Great joy awaits you on this path too.

Advertisement

3. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Beauty

Best time of the day: 3 am

Taurus, the energy on Friday is deeply entwined with who you are in your core. Let your true self shine and don't allow anyone to marr your peace. You are also encouraged to dress to impress... yourself. After all, if you impress yourself, you will find your soul tribe. If you run after impressing others, you will only receive scorn.

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to update your wardrobe or go for spa therapy. Your spiritual body and physical body are connected. Feed one and you will feed the other, and vice versa.

Advertisement

4. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Bad habits

Best time of the day: 2 - 4 am

Capricorn, you are in for a treat on Friday! The cosmic forces are conspiring in your favor at this time and will help you achieve your goals. So focus on what's truly important and don't allow distractions to make your blessings disappear. You can channel your luck where you want.

You are also encouraged to drop bad habits, whether it's related to the food you eat, substances you consume, or even a penchant for excessive shopping. Moderation is the keyword here, so you can still enjoy what you like without allowing it to wreak havoc.

Advertisement

5. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Self-care

Advertisement

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Sagittarius, your luck is super strong on Friday. Expect only the best and then some! As long as you tap into your fun side and go after what you truly want, you will be fine. You are encouraged to make new friends too at this time as you will be able to do a lot more together than alone.

Self-care is also highlighted for you on this day. So prioritize your inner needs and make sure to get enough sleep. A rapid glow-up awaits you on this path!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.