Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, March 26, 2020

Steady does it, star signs.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Aries. The Moon is in Aries and enters Taurus at 9:37 a.m., EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6 — The Mother, also known as the Nurturer.

After two days of a Sun and Moon in Aries, we need some softer energy today.

Life Path Number 6 invites us all to dote on our loved ones, and nurture one another back to wholeness in some way.

Thursday is the perfect time to cuddle with a loved one or if you're single and want to do something zen-like gardening, meditation. If you enjoy art, draw or paint.

The sensual side of our nature shines through for all zodiac signs today.

Taurus is often equated with food, so indulge in a homecooked meal. Bake a casserole or do some slow cooking. If you have to order take out, Italian cooking may suit your palate.

The Moon leaving Aries to enter Taurus brings a more stabilizing energy to the next few days. We may feel less interested in implementing poorly established goals without a plan in place.

For today, aim to fortify a bond with a loved one that allows you to work together in a partnership setting egos aside for the sake of creating something strong and lasting.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Aries, be still. There are times when words really don't have to be spoken for anyone to understand what you're thinking or feeling.

When two people share an emotional connection, their actions speak louder and there are times when you have to let the impact of action be felt gradually over time.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Taurus, lead by example. You may find that you're able to grow your relationship into something solid and strong.

While the path may not always be clear, it's possible for you to learn new ways to connect with your partner and encourage each other.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Gemini, take initiative. Sometimes you have to decide that your relationship is worth fighting for and set the battle down.

Some arguments really aren’t worth the time and energy they take away from your relationship.

If your significant other is also willing, wave a white flag of surrender and agree to try all over again without bringing up the past.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Cancer, some problems just happen. You may have trouble in your love life but you may not always anticipate when it will happen.

For today, take things as they come. You may find that the little inconveniences start to seem small when you focus on solutions instead of problems.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

Leo, love was made to be beautiful and full of laughter and light.

When it's hard and challenging all of the time, you may wonder if it's really love you're experiencing.

Sometimes an intense relationship is karmic in nature and experienced to help you learn then move in a new direction.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Virgo, ask the Universe for answers. Sometimes conflicts turn your attention back to the powers that be.

Angels are always watching out for you, so all you need to do is ask for their assistance when you face troubles.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Libra, plan things out. Sometimes even you can get stuck in a little rut and long for a fresh start.

You may need to plant the seeds now for the future so you can experience more adventure in your romantic life.

Look for areas where your schedule is less predictable to be spontaneous. It's never too late to make a relationship fun.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Scorpio, your instincts and intuitive nature can feel raw today. You may be intuitive and sensitive to the energy around you.

You may find that you're able to be more empathetic with others and when it's difficult to love someone, pull from a deep reserve of patience.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Sagittarius, single or dating? You may wonder what's out there for you to explore in order to increase your chances of finding a soulmate.

You might decide to try online dating or asking a friend for an introduction to someone that they think may be a perfect match for you.

If you're married or in a relationship, put your heads together and brainstorm.

Be playful, and remember that two heads are better than one when it comes to discovering a new way to spice up your love life together.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Capricorn, you may have not intended to put other things before your relationship.

Now that you see what happened you can still turn your attention back around.

If a friend or job has become used to being first, it will take time to re-establish a boundary on your time, but you can do it.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Aquarius, with today's nurturing energy, your creative personality may need space today.

You may feel torn between spending time with your loved ones and getting the distance you need so you can do your own thing.

Maybe find a compromise where both you and your significant other have me-time and then we-time.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Pisces, take some time for yourself. A little bit of quiet time can give you an ability to hear your inner voice.

As you rest, you'll in turn act more intuitively in your relationships.

Your kindness flows through more naturally when you feel fulfilled and connected to your higher power.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.