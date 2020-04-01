April 2020 Monthly New & Full Moon Horoscopes & Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs In Astrology

Your monthly forecast for April 2020 is here, by zodiac sign.

Your free monthly horoscopes with a tarot card reading are here for each of the zodiac signs with astrology predictions for your love life, friendships, career and more for all of April 2020.

What does astrology have in store for all zodiac signs, according to your April 2020 monthly horoscope?

It's a time of fresh starts and new beginnings, but it's also a season of letting go and finding new things to focus on.

With the Sun in the sign of Aries until April 19, this astrological season has been intense.

Saturn moved into Aquarius during the early part of the Aries season.

With Saturn in Aquarius, it may have felt like major changes impacted all of humanity in order to adjust focus and see what matters most in life.

During the latter part of the month of April, the Sun will change zodiac signs, then the Taurus season begins.

How does the Sun in Aries entering Taurus affect your monthly horoscope?

During the latter half of a Sun in Aries transit, continue to think of areas in life where you want a fresh beginning.

Aries season is a great time to dabble with ideas to see what works and what doesn't.

This part of the astrological new year is perfect for setting new resolutions and determining what areas of your life need to be revamped.

How does the Sun in Taurus impact your relationships?

Taurus season is an opportunity to dig in your heels and become tenaciously committed to what you've decided you must do.

This is a time when you need to consider your financial health and wellbeing.

Try to save money when you can, but also work harder to earn it if you have the opportunity.

April 2020 Monthly horoscope for the Full Moon in Libra and the New Moon in Taurus

The Full Moon in Libra takes place on April 11-12, 2020.

The Full Moon is a big release of energy that will affect all zodiac signs differently.

The best thing to do during this time is to prepare any legal paperwork, settle problems fairly with anyone you have an issue with.

If you have to revise a legal agreement or need to break a contract, this time is great for focusing your attention on those matters.

The New Moon in Taurus takes place on April 24, 2020.

The New Moon is a time of fresh starts and the best energy to begin a project with.

While in Taurus (when Uranus is in Taurus) consider eating less meat and trying out new vegetarian dishes.

If you've always wanted to garden, try your hand at either a literally dirt garden or starting a hydroponics one.

April 2020 Monthly horoscope — Mercury in Aries

Mercury entered Aries at the end of March. Mercury rules communication and communication.

Anticipate a sense of urgency in all that you do. If you're feeling like you want to travel on a short road trip, plan it out for when it fits in with today's narrative amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, if you're a gamer, this is a great time to experiment with new backdrops to games or to check out the latest virtual reality tours that you can do at home.

April 2020 Monthly horoscope — Mars in Aquarius

Mars in Aquarius kicks starts awareness of issues that humanity faces.

You may find yourself wanting to help someone in need.

If you have an opportunity to be charitable, to support a person who has been hit by the crisis financially, then you may just decide to do it.

April 2020 Monthly horoscope — Venus in Gemini

While Venus is in Gemini, partnerships in love and business are fluid.

We are more social and experimental with what we love.

We are less apt to be worried about who does what but seek individuals who take responsibility, whether or not it is theirs.

RELATED:

April 2020 Monthly horoscope — Saturn in Aquarius

While Saturn is in Aquarius the tension can be felt significantly. You will have a desire to structure plans rather than do them without a sense of direction.

This is a great time for non-profit organizations to pivot if they need to do some development or restructuring of their mission.

If you have a personal goal or objective you want to reach, this is great energy for searching for advice or masterminding with others.

April 2020 Monthly horoscope — Jupiter and Pluto in Capricorn

Big changes can take place for individuals and their working lives.

For individuals who have wanted to diversify their revenue streams, this is a great time to consider it more seriously.

From podcasting to blogging to starting an online store, this energy was made for change.

To learn more about your monthly horoscope, here's what astrology predicts for each of the zodiac signs throughout April 2020.

April 2020 Monthly Horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Wands

Aries, hang in there.

While Mars is in Aquarius conjunct with Saturn, it can feel like what you want is so close and yet so far.

Especially when times are tough, it's important to remember to show love towards yourself, while Venus is in your freedom-loving third solar house.

Be committed to taking care of yourself so that you can feel comfortable in your body and with yourself as a whole.

April 2020 Monthly Horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Fool

Taurus, you need to cherish the feelings you have when you are in love.

You have so many people who love you. Even if they are not related to you.

Remember, you make your family what you want them to be.

So, find an innocent love that you can find comfort in.

April 2020 Monthly Horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: King of Swords

Gemini, sometimes love comes from the strangest of places.

But don't second guess it when it happens for you.

You deserve to find love and happiness.

April 2020 Monthly Horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Cancer, if you have lost someone you love, remember the time that you had with them.

They were taken away for a purpose, you may just not know why.

But they will always be with you in spirit.

April 2020 Monthly Horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Leo, you need to put yourself out there to find love.

Take control. If you already have someone that you have set your sights on, talk to them.

You can also be the one that asks them out on a date first.

You don't have to wait for them. You can take control of the situation and make it happen.

April 2020 Monthly Horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

Virgo, remember to love those in your life like you want to be loved.

Sometimes it could just be a neighbor who needs some help gardening or something from the store.

You can make people feel loved in so many ways. You just have to put in the time.

April 2020 Monthly Horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Judgement

Libra, love is very important for you.

You have this certain view on love that you have envisioned that has made it hard for anything real to be good enough.

You just have to remember that what you are looking for in love is right around the corner.

April 2020 Monthly Horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Scorpio, no matter the situation, love conquers all.

Stay strong as a unit and you will be able to overcome anything that comes your way. Your love will only grow stronger for each other.

April 2020 Monthly Horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Sagittarius, it's important for you to take that first step because it's where you will find your happiness.

You never know if he (or she) may be too nervous to approach you. So you have to take that first leap.

April 2020 Monthly Horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Capricorn, situations arise, and it's important to stop and remember how much love you have for each other.

It may be hard to just let things go, but if you love someone, you get over things that could cause a rift in your relationship.

April 2020 Monthly Horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Temperance

Aquarius, nothing is better than snuggling in the arms of the person you love.

You must remind yourself of what you have in your relationship every now and again because sometimes it can be hard to see.

April 2020 Monthly Horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

Pisces, sometimes unclear situations lead to the clearest of answers.

You have to really think things through all the time, but sometimes the answer is just on the surface.

So, instead of looking for the most complex of answers, look for the most obvious.

Sometimes that's all it takes to find what you truly desire most in your relationship.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.