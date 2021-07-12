Which zodiac sign is the most hated? This is a highly debated question, and sometimes the answer is Aquarius.

Of all twelve zodiac signs, those born between January 20 and February 18 may actually have the most haters of all.

Why are Aquarius so hated?

Because Aquarius are so rebellious and unpredictable, many people find them irritating.

Some zodiac signs are considered too stubborn, such as Gemini and Taurus.

Other zodiac signs are viewed as too manipulative, like Aries, Leo, and even Cancer.

But famous Aquarians like Michael Jordan, Harry Styles, and even Oprah Winfrey have dealt with some hate-mongering in their lifetime.

There's got to be something to it, and perhaps a look at their astrological personality traits can indicate a few of the reasons why people wonder why Aquarius are so unlikeable.

Here is why Aquarius is the most hated zodiac sign of them all, according to astrology:

1. Aquarius is most hated because they're unpredictable.

Uranus, the planet of unpredictability, rebellion, and detachment, is one of the only planets that spins clockwise, rather than counterclockwise. Considering Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, it makes sense that the sign is so paradoxical and unpredictable.

Dull and repetitive routines drive them insane. They are spontaneous people who love to live their life with a sense of adventure.

2. The air sign is very aloof.

Aquarius are unemotional and aloof.

They would rather approach a situation with their head than their heart. Because they often rely on logic and reasoning, it can be hard for them to connect with others.

Moreover, they are independent to a fault. Their free-spirited nature means they often live by a no-strings-attached rule.

3. Aquarius are extremists.

The eleventh zodiac sign has an all-or-nothing attitude.

They never do anything halfway. When it comes to their career or creative projects, they go big or go home.

Their emotions are also just as extreme. When they are happy, the entire world seems to shine brighter. But when they are angry, they will lash out at everyone in the vicinity.

4. People hate that Aquarius is so rebellious.

Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the planet of unpredictability, rebellion and detachment.

They are the most rebellious of all the zodiac signs. Tell an Aquarius not to do something and they will do it for sure.

They love to go against the grain and get joy from being different than the rest.

5. The water-bearer is very pessimistic.

Although Aquarius is symbolized by the water-bearer, they tend to have a glass-half-empty mindset.

They are very pessimistic and don't know how to find the silver lining of a situation. They will cling to all the negative things that might happen, instead of looking at all the positive possibilities.

Though Aquarius have their, admittedly many, negative qualities, in the end, they mean well.

Their free-spirited nature means they can't help but act on their rebellious and unpredictable tendencies.

Despite their flaws, they are one of the most progressive, humanitarian and intelligent signs in the astrological cycle.

