40 Of Life's Most Interesting Questions That Will Make You Think

In life, there are hundreds of thousands of questions that no one can answer — these deep questions about life float through conversations with people, offering up the best ideas they can come up with as a solution, but the questions can never truly be answered.

Good for any conversation starter — especially when you're on a date and looking for something to talk about — these mysteries about life and philosophical questions are the perfect way to break the silence.

It can be fun to talk about interesting questions about life, but it can also get frustrating because there’s no real answer. One thing’s for sure though, these conversation topics can provide endless hours of connection with other people. If you’re ever wondering what to talk about on a first date, just look up a few of these deep conversation starters and it’s guaranteed to liven up the atmosphere and give you something real to talk about.

The idea of philosophy has been around for a long, long time. Typically the first people that come to mind when thinking of famous philosophers are legends like Plato or Socrates. Over the years, there have been countless others — from celebrities to the everyday person who proposes some of life’s greatest wonders. “But why?” might be the greatest question of all.

Why is it that, as the human race, we wonder so much about these questions about life? Is it natural curiosity? Does it come from a desire for knowledge? Whatever the case may be, these deep questions have prevailed throughout time itself, waiting for one, true answer.

If you type in a search bar “interesting life questions,” you’ll get quite the list, but I wanted to find interesting topics and life quotes that can provoke some of the best conversations for a first date (or even further along in the relationship when the conversation gets stale). However, just because I chose certain ones doesn’t mean you’ll like them as much as I do, so I encourage you to go see for yourself and find some questions that relate most to you.

With that being said, here are our 40 picks for the most interesting questions to start deep conversations about life.

1. What is the meaning of life?

2. Is there a way to truly be happy?

3. Is humanity headed in the right or wrong direction?

4. Does your name influence the person you become or what you are like?

5. What is the biggest waste of human potential?

6. Does fate exist, and if so, do we have free will?

7. If humanity was put on trial by an advanced race of aliens, how would you defend humanity and argue for its continued existence?

8. Is privacy a right?

9. If scientists could accurately predict who was more likely to commit crimes, what should society do with that information?

10. What will your future self remember about you now?

11. If you could start a country from scratch, what would it be like?

12. Why do people expect a universe full of randomness to be fair?

13. Can a society exist without laws?

14. How does language affect how we think?

15. Do you ever think there could be a world leader that has power over all countries?

16. Can you really trust someone fully?

17. If you could make one thing illegal, what would it be?

18. Are you living a meaningful life?

19. What is the difference between living and being alive?

20. How have your priorities changed as you've aged?

Advertisement Need someone to talk to? Get support from a licensed therapist at BetterHelp. Sign up today and get 15% off!

21. If you could ask a single person one question and they had to answer truthfully, who and what would you ask?

22. What’s better — a long life or a life well-lived?

23. Do we have a soul?

24. What was the greatest day of your life?

25. Are some people’s lives worth more than others?

Why or why not?

26. When is it ever acceptable to disobey the law?

27. If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask?

28. Would you rather be rich forever or fall in love?

29. If all your memories were erased, what kind of person would you be?

30. Why do we dream?

31. Is intelligence or wisdom more useful?

32. Where does your self-worth come from?

33. How will humans as a species go extinct?

34. How important is play in living a healthy and fulfilling life?

35. Should euthanasia be legal?

Why or why not?

36. What in life is truly objective and not subjective?

37. ​Assume that in the future there will be huge leaps in human augmentation.

Given a scale from completely human to completely machine, how far would you choose to augment yourself with robotics? What parts would you augment and why?

38. Would you be able to tell if time had been altered in some way?

39. ​Is poverty in society inevitable?

40. Are people ethically obligated to improve themselves?

Jesse Oakley is a writer who writes about love, relationships, self-care, and spirituality/astrology.