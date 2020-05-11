Who is the best zodiac sign in astrology?

The battle begins!

There are some zodiac signs who are great at healing others. Then there are the intuitive signs who listen well and are the best friends to have.

How does your horoscope compare to others? Which zodiac sign is the best?

Perhaps you have felt hated by people because of your zodiac sign. (Ahem, Gemini).

Or favored because you're considered sweeter and kinder than others, as may be the case with a Cancer.

Finding out which zodiac sign is the best takes time to sort out.

You have to look at each sign's personality traits and compare their astrology.

Knowing what someone's zodiac sign is, is the best way to get to know them before the meeting.

Sometimes it may come off as biased and odd to judge someone based on an astrological sign that no one for sure knows is as reliable as we think.

But this article is not meant for the unbelievers! This is for you who have any questions, comments, and concerns about astrology and all of its wonders.

Not only do we use zodiac signs to better understand someone's personality, but we use the information to test whether or not we may be compatible with them.

That being said, I'm sure many of you, like myself, have often questioned who is the best zodiac sign of the list?

If you truly want to know who is the best zodiac sign to figure out who would be best compatible for you, the first step to take is knowing each and every personality of the 12 signs.

Another important factor is knowing which element group each sign is in; fire, earth, air, or water. Let's start with these groups!

Zodiac sign personality by element

Earth zodiac signs:

Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

Those who are earth signs are very practical and like to be organized in every aspect of their life.

Air zodiac signs:

Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

Air signs are very creative and social people who love learning new things about life and those they meet.

Fire zodiac signs:

Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Fire signs are also highly creative and love to be the center of attention who say what's on their mind no matter how it may sound.

Water zodiac signs:

Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

Water signs are very emotional but this makes way for being amazing people who understand what you may be feeling/going through.

Even though your element determines a small portion of who you are according to astrology, each zodiac sign possesses a set of unique features and personalities.

To find out which zodiac sign is the best, scroll down below:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Being the first of the zodiac wheel, Aries is the most competitive of the bunch.

They are very clever but tend to have short fuses that are bound to erupt at any moment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Trustworthy and loyal are the two words that easily describe a Taurus.

However, they tend to seek answers and truth in every situation so that may be an issue for most.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

These Twins are the life of the party and do not stop at anything to entertain their audience.

Although Geminis are the most hated sign because of their "two-faced" reputation, it is because of how much they adapt to their environments that they seem off.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are the most emotional of the signs and are amazing friends and lovers.

However, they may come off as cold and do not like large gatherings or forced conversations.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are bold and fierce, attacking any situation they're in with force and dignity.

They may seem arrogant but it is because they value their hard work.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are intuitive and love to be organized in every way, shape, and form.

To some people, Virgos can irritate them because of their need to be tidy and organized all the time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are peaceful beings who strive for fairness and equality.

However, their indecisiveness and fickle nature can aggravate a lot of people.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are hard to get through because of their hard exterior and personality.

Once they open up to you, they're great friends. They are not the best enemies to have because of their stinger.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius zodiac signs are very independent and know how to keep a secret.

They're very loyal but sometimes come off as crass.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn's are hard workers and love to put themselves to the test when it comes to performing a task.

However, they tend to be very hard on themselves and expect most people to be on their level.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are innovators and amazing listeners, but when they do not find importance in a task anymore.

They quickly drop it and move on to the next which causes their peers to become angry with them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are creative and very sensitive. They do not like opening up to anyone which causes them to bottle their emotions and engage in self-destructive tendencies.

Who is the best zodiac sign in astrology?

Well, it's fairly obvious that it is the Gemini!

Because of their social nature and their ability to please anyone around them with humor and charm, they are definitely our pick of the best of the best!

