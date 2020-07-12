Best Careers For Taurus

Here are a few jobs that you'll love.

Which job is best for Taurus, according to career astrology? Your work style, like any other part of your personality, is affected by your zodiac sign.

This is especially true for you when you're a Taurus. Reliability and steady progress come as easy to you as breathing.

Which career should you consider, based on your horoscope?

A career that is both predictable, yet exciting can be a career you'll enjoy for a long time.

Among your friends you are usually the steady and reliable rock, tethering others in place.

You are also known to be exceptionally devoted and patient to those who matter to you.

Perhaps more than any other sign you hands-on and set on doing something when you put your mind to it.

In careers, Taurus zodiac signs excel in tasks that require stability, poise, and reliability.

Day-in, day-out jobs that would stifle others are great for them.

Thus, they should prioritize jobs that reward wielding a consistent and steady hand in their work.

So to help you out, we’ve put together a list of careers that offer consistency and are great fits for Taurus signs.

Consider this your career horoscope, if you're a Taurus zodiac sign.

Here's what careers are best for Taurus zodiac signs, per astrology:

Career horoscope for Taurus — Glaziers

Glaziers work with glass, typically installing them around light fixtures, windows, and skylights.

As every building is unique, every building adjustments have to be made to the glass you’re working with to fit the scene and the location.

Glaziers thus have to be content with working on their glass until you’ve fitted.

This also is a hands-on job that rewards precision and a steady hand in measuring and shaping glass. Perfect for Taureans

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Glaziers’s total employment is on-track to increase by 11% from 2018 to 2028.

They require on-the-job apprenticeship training and make a median salary of $45,000 a year.

Career horoscope for Taurus — Interpreters and Translators

As the world grows more interconnected, translation, and interpretation from language to another becomes extremely important, whether that be person-to-person or textual.

That work involves potentially repetitive but consistent work as you translate many of the same things from language to another.

This consistency that is required on-the-job makes it a good fit for Taureans.

From 2018 to 2028 the number of people working as interpreters and translators is expected to grow by 19%. The annual yearly pay is $52,000.

Career horoscope for Taurus — Brickmasons and Blockmasons

Brickmasons and Blockmasons work with bricks, mortar, and concrete, They build a variety of structures, such as chimneys, outdoor patios, and even whole houses.

As with Glaziers, Taureans are well suited to this job, as it entails steady, reliable work and involves their hands.

The U.S. BLS projects that Brickmasons and Blockmasons’ total employment will increase by 11% from 2018 to 2028.

The job requires an apprenticeship or on-the-job training and pays a median $46,000 a year.

Career horoscope for Taurus — Occupational Therapy Assistants

Occupational Therapy Assistants work with their clients to improve their physical movement and skills, whether that be for restorative, retention, or preventive purposes.

Their clients can range from the very young to the very old, and involve a variety of different treatments as required by the patient.

Crucially, any regimen must be followed to the letter, and the therapist is responsible for helping their client follow through.

Thus, the consistency needed in assisting their client is well found in Taureans.

From 2018 to 2028, the U.S. BLS forecasts that the total employment of Occupational Therapy Assistants will increase by 31%.

Median annual pay is $59,000, and a usually an accredited associate degree and certification from a state is required.

Career horoscope for Taurus — Biomedical Engineers

Biomedical Engineers work on new medical devices, software, or equipment that are either easier to use or more effective in delivering quality care to medical patients.

They work in a variety of industries. Taureans are well suited to be Biomedical Engineers as they are very hands-on and have a consistency that allows them to keep working on a prototype until it works as needed.

The U.S. BLS projects that the total employment of Biomedical Engineers will increase by 4% from 2018 to 2028.

To be a Biomedical Engineer, you need a specialized bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering. The annual median salary is $91,000.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Matthew Ameduri is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.