How To Tell If A Taurus Likes You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Does the Bull have a thing for you?

Taurus is known for a lot of things, mostly overly-indulgent and always over the top. But with love or amorous intentions, they take the cake.

So, when it comes to learning how to tell if a Taurus likes you, well... you'll just know it, no matter what your zodiac sign is! How they show they like you depends completely on you, however — what you give them back, how you pick up on their cues, and whether or not you show interest in return.

They don't like being rejected (who does?) and they take it to heart. What's fortunate for them is that mostly everyone does like Taurus, as they're very nice people.

One thing is for certain with zodiac compatibility, though: if Taurus likes you, you'll be shocked at just how intense they are with love and partnership. They want it all, and they want it rich, crazy, sexy and now!

Here's how to tell if a Taurus likes you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Taurus has always had a thing for Aries. Not only are they similar to Aries in those bestial ways, but they really have no problem with powerful types; in fact, they crave the presence of strong individuals.

When they like you, they go right for the food. You'll know they are serious because they'll start to invite you everywhere to eat. Food is their go-to seduction plan.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus on Taurus love can be quite hilarious, especially if you're homebound and there's a lot of food in the fridge.

When a fellow Taurus likes you, you'll recognize your own seduction techniques in them, and it'll make you laugh. This duo is truly comedic, and it's a shame Taurus-born people don't get together more often, as this is a very compatible coupling.

When your person dances naked with a cherry pie in front of their privates, you'll know for sure that person is a flirty Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've always gotten along well with Taurus, Gemini, but how can you tell if one is into you? They will talk to you in such an open and honest way that you'll admire their style.

Taurus is down to earth, and you've been looking for that. Appreciate what they offer you, as they intend to walk that extra mile for you if you choose to accept their flirtation.

You're not easy to get along with, Gemini, and if Taurus wants to put in the effort, take them up on it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Taurus may not be your style, Cancer, but they have a way of getting under your skin. And, if you let them, you'll be laughing and smiling a whole lot. That's the giveaway.

You might think this crazy Taurus is just an unkempt slob, until you realize that their nature lazy demeanor is really just a gateway to comic relief. They will make you laugh until you forget how uptight you are, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You probably already have your walls up to Taurus, thinking them beneath you. But does Taurus care? Not a wink.

Taurus wants to get to know you, Leo, and I'm sure you've heard all about that "stubborn" streak of theirs. Yeah, well, when they go after Leo, it's serious business.

What you can look for you in your flirty Taurus: non-stop affection, unending flattery, and constant sexual attraction. Not too shabby!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You know immediately when Taurus likes you, Virgo, because you set it up, didn't you? The thing is, you tend to attract signs like Taurus because they're so different than you.

You're like that great conquest, something Taurus can't say no to. Your picky attitude makes Taurus laugh, and they will stick around you just to push your buttons, knowing that, in the end, you'll totally be theirs.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may not ultimately like it when Taurus likes you, Libra, as you really don't want to be bothered by all that fun and sexy stuff.

Oh, you'll know when Taurus likes you, because you'll feel like your guard is being taken down, and we all know you don't want that to happen. You might sign on for sex, but you'll never accept the love and friendship of a Taurus, mainly because they're just too much fun.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

How are you going to know when a Taurus likes you, Scorpio? Because they're going to tease you so good it'll make your head spin.

Yes, that's right — they're as good as seduction and flirtation as you are, Scorpio, and you're going to admire that. And let's put it this way: if there's competition for your sign in the sex department, it's Taurus who's going to give you a run for your money.

Watch out for the tease — they are blatant, wild and daring!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You might have to come down off your high horse to see just how awesome it is to be crushed on by a Taurus, but once you do, it's all you'll ever want.

You're high up there in the compatibility zone with this sign, and you will definitely get a kick out of Taurus' flirtation style. They get right to the point, and that's exactly as you like it. Taurus could be your next obsession, Sagittarius!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you're open to the flirty skills of a Taurus, you're going to have to stop being so analytical and just let it happen, Capricorn.

We all know you're strict and by the book, and that spontaneity irks you. Well, Taurus is super spontaneous, which is just what you need to melt your cold, cold heart.

You get along with Taurus in business, but can you allow this relationship to cross over into the pleasure zone? Take a chance and roll the dice, Capricorn — it might be a winner.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You'll pick on a Taurus' loving attention in a big way, Aquarius. Face it, you're starved for the good stuff, and it just so happens that Taurus has the good stuff in abundance.

Forget their messy, sloppy, lazy ways — you can deal with it. Forgive their pushy, stubborn nature — it's all for you, Aquarius.

When Taurus is into you, they are asking you to give them a break because they know that once you go Taurus, you'll never go back.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You're so sweet that you probably have all the signs all over you, trying to get your attention, Pisces. You'll know which one is the Taurus because that's the person who is a little too confident in their flirtation.

Don't mistake confidence for cockiness, however; Taurus knows what they're doing when they like you, but they are not there to make you uncomfortable. You'll admire their strength and honesty, and the fact that they want to take very good care of you.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.