9 Sex Positions That Help You Fall In Love (Yes, Really!)

Deepen your emotional investment in each other.

There's no question that certain sex positions facilitate higher levels of not just physical, but also emotional intimacy.

The sex positions explained below allow couples to go beyond their sensory experience, intensifying their encounters and imbuing them with greater meaning.

Eye contact, kissing, caresses, trusting, and watching are all emotional complements to the physical experience of having sex.

These 9 sex positions promote a beautiful emotional investment and help you fall more deeply in love.

1. Woman On Top

A man lying down with the woman on top can be a vulnerable position for both lovers, which in itself can create intimate sex. He must rely on her decisions, while she is bared and exposed for his perusal.

This sex position is ideal for lots of touching and intimate caresses.

2. Hold Me

In this sex position, the man holds the woman as if she's just jumped into his arms.

With her legs wrapped around his waist and her arms around his neck, this loving position is conducive to slow movements, passionate kisses, and romantic swaying.

3. Enhanced Missionary

The missionary position is already an intimate way to have sex, with faces close and full-body contact. To enhance the emotional intimacy of the missionary position, the man can hold the woman's butt or move his legs to the outside of hers to more fully envelop her body.

And if a couple is so inclined, this position also offers a good approach for anal sex by retaining face-to-face emotional intimacy.

4. Spooning

Although there is no eye contact in spooning, this sex position creates intense emotional connectedness as the man protectively cradles the woman with his entire body.

It's also a wonderful position for touching, squeezing, rubbing, and even hand-holding, which can be incredibly intimate during sex. This position is considered one of the best sex positions for female orgasm.

5. Hands-Free

With the man sitting on a chair, and his woman astride him, facing him, with her feet on the floor, the couple not only has face-to-face contact but also maximum access for tantalizing kisses, whispers, and free hands for touching everywhere.

And if you touch her correctly using these tips, you can give her one of the best orgasms of her life.

6. Crossed Legs or Lotus

The lotus sex position offers stunning emotional intimacy. With the man sitting cross-legged, or in the actual yoga-style lotus position, and his woman on his lap, arms and legs wrapped around him, the lovers are fully entwined and face to face.

The need for slower, sensual movements in this position adds romantic intensity.

7. Standing Missionary

Turn the missionary position 90 degrees so both people are standing and you'll find that this full-body-contact sex position has added intensity.

Muscles tighten to remain standing and, even with a support behind her, both partners are more physically dependent on each other.

8. Slow Going

In this sex position, the man is seated, legs extended, leaning back on his arms. His woman sits on top facing him, then leans back herself and extends her legs behind him.

By necessity, this position requires slow, gentle movements. There is an electric emotional intimacy in not being able to move much, only being able to watch each other.

9. Higher Love

The woman lies on her back at the edge of a bed or another surface and puts her legs on the standing man's shoulders.

Both lovers share control; the man with the movements, and the woman using her legs to push him back a bit and slow him down, or to let him lean all the way into her.

Heather Kindberg is a freelance writer and the former editor of IN Hollywood Magazine.