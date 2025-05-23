Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst

We are taught from an early age by our families, society, and even our horoscopes that marriage is our destiny, our course. To be a full human, we are supposed to follow the plan accordingly, and marriage is a rite of passage that has been ingrained in us. In the beginning, we're on our best behavior. But what really ruins a marriage is a conflict of personality, and so much of who we are — personality-wise — depends on our zodiac sign.

So which zodiac signs make the best wives? We use astrology to determine who's really marriage material. There are women out there who were born to make you their world, and women who simply don't notice you exist. While everybody stands a chance, you might want to learn about the astrological makeup of the woman you're about to set up house with.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Here are the zodiac signs that make the best wives, ranked from best to worst

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

If you're looking for loyalty and a good stable foundation, a wife born under the zodiac sign of Cancer is an ideal mate. Cancer women love family life and truly do enjoy being married. To marry a Cancer woman is to marry someone who is invested in the union, as she will never lie to or deceive you.

According to astrologer Celine Diong, Cancer women are "the type to remember every single detail about you. It's like lowkey a little bit obnoxious how good some of their memories are," which means they tend to do little things for their partner just because. A Cancer wife is much like a wolf: she mates for life. Her intentions are good and, as far as life partners go, she makes for one of the zodiac signs that make the best wives.

Advertisement

2. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces women are extremely gifted at giving love, and they spare nothing to make sure you are happy. Pisces women have a very lovely side to them that is based in creativity, and part of that goes to the kind of children she eventually wants to have and raise with you.

While moody, if you come to understand the nuances of your Pisces wife, you will unfold a flower of immense beauty and understanding. Pisces women are loyal and intelligent, which is why they make such incredible wives.

Advertisement

3. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra is the zodiac sign that brings forth the nicest people of them all. And that goes doubly so for the women. Libras are dynamic thinkers and have long-term goals in mind that will inspire as well as excite you to look forward to a future with them.

You will never be berated by a Libra woman, as she gets what she wants through kindness, rather than through manipulative means. Libra women love to be with their "person," are incredibly romantic, and just want to make their partner happy.

Advertisement

4. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

While you may find yourself in some rather heated arguments with a Taurus woman, you will find that this kind of head-to-head confrontation can actually stimulate the marriage in a very positive way. In fact, being angry with your partner and fighting about it is actually pretty healthy for your marriage.

Taurus women are very intelligent, so it's not all about the physical with them; rather, you have to engage them with your mind as well as your body. As a wife, you'll find her to be steadfast and loyal, as well as an incredible mother figure to your children, should you have them.

Advertisement

5. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

The Aquarius woman is strong and independent, and when she's not living inside her own mind, she's quite available as a pleasant and caring wife. The only thing you really have to watch for is becoming boring, as she cannot and will not tolerate boredom in a relationship.

These wives are smart as whips, so you'll need to keep up. However, if you're up to the task, being the life partner to an Aquarian wife is one of the most gratifying situations you'll ever find yourself in.

Advertisement

6. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Running a household, business, and kids is tough stuff, but doing that while maintaining a happy marriage is the kind of thing only a Capricorn woman can do with great finesse. As one of the zodiac signs that make the best wives, Capricorn is dedicated, loyal, and passionate.

When you marry a Capricorn woman, you marry into order, schedules, and on-time payments. Capricorn is a very organized woman, and while she's a bit calculating in how she gets her way, you'll never have to worry about her intentions.

Advertisement

7. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

As we start to descend into the lesser of the desirable zodiac wives, we will see that Gemini women are some of the most loving and supportive individuals you'll ever meet. Until, of course, her interests change. A Gemini wife is a thing of beauty, but a scattered matter in itself.

She's creative to a fault and will provide you with great loyalty and affection. But she truly is a representative of The Twins, and you may not ultimately like "her other side." Still, she's a curious person and will never stop wanting to know everything about what makes you tick.

Advertisement

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

While she isn't at the top of this list, a Scorpio wife isn't a terrible choice for a life mate, as she will bring out the best in you. However, you do need to have a strong disposition because Scorpio women will demand from you more than you might be able to give.

Still, in all, her tendency to set the bar high has the potential of giving you something to look forward to. She will show you your potential. As a partner, you will adore the thrills and chills of being married to a Scorpio.

Advertisement

9. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

As a wife, Virgo women have a great sense of what's right and wrong, and while that may work for her, it might not always work for you. Sometimes, the best thing to say to her is, "Yes, dear." Because if you want to benefit from her incredible ability to love and adore you, you must get used to the idea of humoring her. If your marriage lasts, you already know the deal.

As an astrologer named Chana revealed, "Virgo women take their duties as a wife very seriously. As wives, they are incredibly supportive and attentive to their [partner's] needs, and the Virgo wife is smart enough to really be able to assist her [partner] in their very practical day to day goals.

Advertisement

10. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

While Leo women give everything they have to their relationships, and being married to them is an honor, watch out for those mood swings. Her ups and downs are notorious, and if she doesn't get what she wants, she doesn't sulk about it — she lashes out.

You've heard the expression, "You only hurt the ones you love." Well, if you're the one she loves, prepare to take the blows because this woman will not stand for anything less than what she wants, when she wants it. It really is her way or the highway.

Advertisement

11. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries women are glorious, beautiful and wonderful. And though they may be towards the bottom of the list of the zodiac signs that make the best wives, it's very easy to fall in love with her. She's the smartest woman around, not to mention her high level of confidence and ability.

Astrologer Carol Starr explained, "Aries are upfront and center people. They like to show how good they are in what they do, and they make good partners because they take charge. There's a problem, Aries takes charge." As a wife, Aries is incredibly loyal, but she expects payment for that loyalty. All the fire that makes Aries women passionate and gorgeous is the very same fire that will burn you to cinders should you disappoint her.

Advertisement

12. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

If you like never knowing where you stand, then, by all means, marry a Sagittarius woman. Sagittarius women are outstanding, as long as they get to do what they want. They've got a streak in them that desires to be unchained, and they are one of the most free-spirited signs in all of the zodiac.

They need freedom more than commitment, and even though they intend to be loyal and attentive in a marriage, they are far more interested in their own creative plans. However, Sagittarius women are wonderful wives, as long as you can handle the kind of weirdness they exhibit. Then again, if you can roll with their weirdness, you'll find yourself in a marriage that is close to perfection.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.