5 Zodiac Signs Most Affected By The Full Moon In Cancer On December 26, 2023

The final full moon of 2023 falls on December 26th in the sign of Cancer.

Cancer is the natural ruler of the fourth house of home and family and its planetary ruler is the moon. The moon represents not only family and women in particular, but it also rules our emotions. Since Cancer is the most sensitive sign of the zodiac, we may feel more sensitive and emotional around this time, which may be more difficult for some signs. There is nothing bad about this or the sign of Cancer, but Cancer is known for its moodiness and changeable emotions. Cancer’s emotions often change with the moon, which is about every 48 hours!

If this full moon does not disrupt your emotions in some way, you may feel more tuned into your own feelings and emotions as well as those of others around you. Cancer is known for its intuitive abilities. During this time, many will be enjoying the holidays with close friends and family which is the best use of this energy. If this is not possible you may still connect with family in some way whether it is through Zoom, phone calls or texts.

This Moon’s sextile to Jupiter, the planet of gain and optimism, can bring cheerfulness and an upbeat type of energy to the day. This energy can also be good for expanding your horizons through travel, education or spiritual means. Its sextile to Saturn presents a type of grounding opportunity and Saturn is often associated with people from our past.

At the same time, retrograde Mercury will be in a square with Neptune, closing in on a conjunction with Mars the next day, December 27th. This aspect is more troublesome and looks like confused anger with people who don’t know what they are talking about. Their (or your) mind may believe something that is questionable at best or they may try to gaslight or use something against you.

Frequently during Mercury retrograde, events connected to the full moon are delayed by a few days.

5 zodiac sign signs most affected by the full moon in Cancer on December 26, 2023

1. Cancer

Since the moon is in the sign of Cancer, this full moon falls in your first house of self, which looks across at the seventh house of ‘others’ or partners. Cancer should feel quite at home and able to share their feelings with those closest to them. If the Moon is opposing planets in the seventh house, this can indicate relationship issues.

Most Cancers should enjoy this time and spend it with those closest to them.

2. Capricorn

‘Me versus we’ will be a theme at this time. This moon falls in Cappy’s seventh house of partners and partnerships but it is forming an opposition, which can indicate conflict at times. While this by no means guarantees conflict, it will be important to recognize others' feelings — and perhaps get better in touch with your own.

3. Aries

Emotional Cancer energy can be hard for fiery Aries to handle. This moon also squares Aries sun, creating conflicts within the family or a significant other. Take a deep breath and breathe. This will pass.

4. Libra

Like Aries, this moon creates a square to your sun, which is a difficult aspect. You may face challenges involving work, your father or those on the father’s side of the family. Cancer energy may be easier for Libra than Aries, but it is still too emotional for an air sign. Relax, enjoy and let this pass.

5. Pisces

This full moon falls in Pisces' fifth house of love, friends, children and romance. Unless there is another negative aspect in the chart, Pisces should plan for a great time with friends or loved ones. You may enjoy some entertainment around this time and find yourself in quite pleasant circumstances that could include romance, friends and fun.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.