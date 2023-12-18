How December's Full Moon Improves Relationships For 4 Zodiac Signs

When you can see that love isn't only the beautiful moments but the ones of darkness you choose to move through together, you can also feel confident that your relationship can last forever.

To love is to learn, and the more you honor your inner truth, the more you can take all you've been through and find acceptance and gratitude in the little moments.

December 2023 is an exciting month, offering both the depth of passion and Mercury Retrograde in Capricorn, representing a final period of reflection and lessons you are meant to move through before starting a new year.

Venus, the planet of love and relationship works its way through Scorpio this December, and it helps you connect to your inner truth with an intense passion and desire to find fulfillment.

At the same time, though, Mercury takes place in Capricorn for its final retrograde of the year. Mercury, the planet of communication in Capricorn, presents a time to talk about the path forward in your relationship so you can create the most solid foundation possible.

While Venus is guides you to embrace your darkest desires with a ferocity that can't be ignored, Mercury is enables you to address the real-life themes of creating a relationship.

Neptune is the planet that rules unconditional love, dreams and illusions. During its retrograde phase, you could see things clearly, though you may also feel a lack of hope about events in your romantic life improving. However, Neptune direct in Pisces at the most divine time brings the completion of lessons learned; you can see the truth but also feel hope that more exists.

To embrace the energy this December means to honor your inner desires, no matter what they might be or what direction they may call you in. In preparation for the new year, use December 2023 to focus on creating a secure foundation by talking about more serious and mundane topics of your relationship as you embrace working hard to set up a union you want to invest in.

Letting yourself see the truth doesn't mean a lack of magic or love, but instead, the foundation necessary to create all you've ever dreamed of. As you merge these celestial energies within yourself, you can embrace the beautiful new beginning of an impending new year and end this year in the arms of the one you love and are meant to be with.

How the December 2023 Full Moon in Cancer improves relationships for four zodiac signs:

1. Taurus, you are ready for a new beginning in love.

You can feel the chaotic events of the past few years settle into a more profound peace within your life. In October, you celebrated the last eclipse on the Taurus and Scorpio axis, which ended a period of deep soul work and transformation within yourself and your relationships. As you've been guided to realize that you don't need to talk yourself out of what you most want to retain stability, you have opened yourself up to receive the love you've always wanted.

Venus, the planet of love and relationships is in Scorpio this December, and it is the ruler of your romantic secto. Venus helps bring more positive developments to your romantic this month.

Whether you are single or already attached, this change represents a beautiful gift of honoring the lessons of the recent eclipse and allowing yourself to move toward what is calling to your heart. In many ways, this Venusian transit helps test whether you will still deny yourself to avoid change or if you've learned that life and relationships are meaningless without passion.

This year, you've done a deep dive into yourself as you've learned how to develop an inner sense of security and safety, enabling you to embrace new romantic opportunities. As you progress through the last month of the year, ensure you honor what you genuinely want from love, even if it asks you to change your life to receive it.

You have done the work and are ready to take a leap of faith for love, and as you do, realize that everything you had to move through to accomplish it was worth it. There is no better feeling than being aware that no matter what happens, love is the one thing you will never regret taking a risk for.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time to call the truth for what it is and see that sometimes, the improvement you seek will have to be found elsewhere. With the current eclipse cycle just beginning in Aries and Libra, that may be something you still need some time to work through and understand. Still, in December 2023, the stars are truly encouraging you to focus on opening your heart to new love or beginning a new chapter within your existing connection.

Venus, the planet of love and relationships, shifts into Scorpio, ruler of your sector of transformation and intimacy. Scorpio is at home here in this part of your life, so its influence will be felt even more intensely as you can no longer ignore the desire for deeper intimacy and passion. As you weigh whether or not to surrender to this energy, Sagittarius Season will encourage you to open your heart in a new direction.

At the same time, the Cancer Full Moon will bring a moment of fruition to your healing journey and home life. Within life, part of the lesson you must move through is that while you have ideas on what represents the perfect time for change, the universe will always have others. So, you must decide between following your vision or surrendering to the divine flow.

Reflect on what you've learned about yourself and your relationship this year, especially when it comes to whether it feels like your needs are fully being met and aligned with your personal growth. The more that you can open a space to see the truth, the more you will be able to embrace the transformative power of Venus to help you change your life and relationship in the best possible ways.

You may also strongly gravitate toward an intimate connection that feels transformative. Whether this is a new or existing love, this type of soul connection can change your life — if you allow it to. Remember, while change can be scary, you also can't grow and expect things to remain the same. Often, the very change you avoid is the one you've been praying for.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You must believe in the best possible outcome, even if that means something different now than before. As the year ends, you will have Venus in Scorpio ruling over your romantic commitment and happiness sector. Yet, you will also feel Mercury's retrograde effects in your relationship, along with a powerful Full Moon in Cancer. There is a difference between returning to a relationship when nothing has changed and allowing yourself to consciously choose an old love because you've both done the inner work to realign yourselves with your romantic destiny.

Mercury Retrograde is famous for bringing exes back into your life, and while in Capricorn, ruler of your relationships, this will be especially true for you. While relationships that begin or reconnect during Mercury Retrograde often have a tougher go at it, you're also wrapping up a significant cycle in your life as Pluto is starting to transition out of Capricorn for one of the final times.

You must ensure that any romantic decision you make isn't from fear or obligation but instead is honoring your individual growth. Sometimes, two people need to separate to come back together in a more aligned and growth-orientated way — but only if that is considered the prerequisite for a relationship. If the universe draws you back to an old love, make sure you are focused on having the conversations you've ignored so that you can feel confident this time may be different.

You have gone through an immense process of change this year as you've honored more of your inner truth and begun to follow your personal dreams. So inevitably, that will bring changes to your romantic life, even if you had hoped it wouldn't.

To remain open to the guidance of the universe means blending your openness to receive what comes along with a promise to yourself to honor your growth first. There is no more self-sacrificing in your future nor the abandonment of your desires to make a relationship work. Don't be afraid to say the hard things in your relationship during December 2023 because by doing so, you will know if this old lover returning is fate or simply another test from the universe.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Heartbreak from the past can take a toll on your ability to open to new love, but you also have the power to overcome whatever has previously occurred. Don't let one person, or even two, who didn't know what love even was stop you from receiving what you've always desired and deserved. Your hurt is justified, and so is the betrayal you experienced, but you are about to be given a beautiful new opportunity for love, yet it will be up to you whether to fully open to it.

December 2023 brings Venus in Scorpio, ruler of your healing, home and family, while Sagittarius Season opens the possibility of more profound commitment and happiness. No mistake, you are being asked to focus on your healing and a new commitment in your life, as the two always seemed to be intertwined.

While Sagittarius Season bringing up themes from this area of your life often can bring engagements or elopements, it can also represent the commitment to receive the love your partner has been trying to extend toward you.

Let yourself travel through the depths of Venus in Scorpio as you see that you're only robbing yourself of what you've always wanted by holding onto old heartbreak. The key is in your hand now, or more aptly, in your heart as you are being asked to conclude this chapter as you realize the only option is to choose yourself and your happiness.

You start making different choices when you know that you deserve happiness in your life and relationship. Instead of carrying on an energy of lack, hopelessness, or hurt, you shift that narrative to one that involves joy, connection and commitment.

While your mindset alone isn't going to make the necessary changes you seek, by honoring what you deserve, you set a new precedent for your life, which will help to attract more love and happiness.

In your relationship, be honest with yourself about whether it's contributing to your wounding or, instead, you're healing. Allow yourself to see what wounds you've been carrying, and then give yourself the love and happiness you've always needed. As you do, clarity and the new relationship dynamic you deserve will come.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.