The Special Significance Of Angular Houses In Astrology

Each of the 12 houses in astrology is classified as either Angular, Succedent or Cadent. These houses help us transform and empower the next chapters in our chart, with each specific classification responsible for the foundation of a certain area of life.

Meaning of the Angular houses in astrology

Angular houses (ruled by cardinal signs Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn) start the plan, cycle, or phase that helps us discover our purpose. These houses help us in our evolution process and are located at four different angles in our chart located in the first, fourth, seventh and tenth houses. Each house begins a story that imparts information through valuable lessons that allow us to reach our next stage.

Angular houses in the chart represent the cardinal signs of the zodiac. These are the most influential and powerful positions to have personal planets in since they allow us to initiate and begin projects, set new goals, or shape our journey. Angular houses also aspect the ascendent strongly through squares and oppositions, catalysts for dynamic changes ahead.

When a planet transits an angular house, we can expect great change and the initiation of a cycle that will conclude once it enters the next angular house in the chart. This is especially felt with each outer planet, Pluto and Saturn transits. We slowly begin to evolve and get closer to meeting what we were destined to do with each outer planet's transit, revealing puzzle pieces for our destination.

1st house

This is the house of self and our identity, represented by Aries and ruled by Mars. The first house is where our ascendant degree lies and it dictates the overall theme of our chart. It is the starting point, and having planets here can be difficult, especially if Saturn is located here. However, planets on the ascendant help us evolve and transform when we begin to develop personal mastery.

Through the first house, we develop our sense of identity, duty, and courage. Our relationship with self is also established through this house. We can learn to appreciate our wins and our failures so that when important transits happen in the 10th, we will know how to trust ourselves enough to navigate through obstacles. When we master our first house, we become our greatest cheerleaders and can be almost unstoppable.

4th house

The moon rules this house, which is represented by the sign of Cancer. Here is where we discover our roots and build our own foundation. The Imum Coeli, or the IC, is located at the lowest point in our chart and can vary in house position depending on the chart system utilized. The fourth house allows us to understand our roots and connect with family and our history. It is also the house that influences our early development and the continuation of the academic journey established in the third.

This is the house connected to our dreams, where we begin to build a foundation that will allow us to work our way to the top. Through this house, we may see our support systems. A strong fourth house can help us have a stronger sense of identity and courage. We can take pride in our roots and develop a love of learning from home. Planets here can shape our experiences growing up and may reflect how we construct and shape our home once we live on our own.

7th house

Venus is comfortable in the seventh because it is at home here and represented by the sign of Libra, the scales of balance and power. The partnership house shows us how we share with others and how we cooperate with them. The seventh house carries themes developed in the previous houses. The fifth sparks our confident and romantic side, while the sixth allows us to live in the space with the one we commit to.

Depending on how strong our first and fourth houses are, it will influence the seventh. The native that has learned to appreciate and value themselves will be able to establish solid boundaries in their seventh house. They are also not afraid to love and nurture others when they have a powerful fourth house. We apply the lessons from the first and fourth to create meaningful and lasting relationships in the seventh.

The themes of marriage and romance play out here and will show us how co-dependent we are. The seventh looks to the first and fourth for support, and it shows us how having love, good networking skills, and a solid foundation can elevate and lead us to the 10th.

10th house

Similar to the ascendant, this house is the highest point in our chart and is where we shine in public. Depending on the house system utilized, our Midheaven sign could be here or (usually) in a house neighboring the 10th. It represents where we have aimed to go from the beginning.

The 10th house is represented by the sign of Capricorn and is ruled by Saturn. Here, we learn how strong our work ethic is, or how much effort we'll need to put in to get it there. In the 10th house, we see how the first house has shaped our confidence. Excellent leaders have magnetic first and 10th houses. They are comfortable with their abilities and are fearless when assuming leadership roles. They are also determined and driven to teach.

The fourth opposes the 10th, showing us where we wanted to head growing up and how we developed the discipline to get there. Finally, the relationships we make in the seventh will show us how good our networking skills are that can ignite both the 10th and 11th Houses.

The angular houses are significant.

Angular houses show us who we are, where we want to go, and the people that we have who will support us. They represent pivotal ingredients in our chart that can lead to powerful recipes for success and victories.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.