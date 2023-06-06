How Each Zodiac Sign Kisses

Once you find out how the zodiac signs kiss, you'll know what to expect with regard to that first smooch with the sign of your choice.

All the different zodiac signs react differently to being kissed based on what their favorite kiss is. The closer it is to that, the more they will react and be delighted. However, all signs like many different kinds of kisses and will react positively towards their first kiss.

Each kiss means something different to each zodiac sign based on what their love language is and what they value.

Kissing style of each zodiac sign

Aries kissing style: French kiss

Photo: Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

The French kiss is one of the most intimate forms of kissing styles on this list. Lips are locked and tongues go back and forth between both mouths. Aries is encouraged by the passion and impulsiveness of a French kiss. They have a force of heat and enthusiasm in their kisses, which is why French kisses are perfect for them. They dive right in, and they really go quite deep, irrespective of whether it is your first kissing encounter or whether you two have had preliminary match practice. If you were expecting a docile kiss, you really should have had another thought coming, because Aries is never docile, least of all in kissing.

Taurus kissing style: kiss on the cheek

Photo: Getty

A kiss on the cheek can take on different meanings depending on who it’s done with. It could be a sign of support among friends, a sweet hello to the family from afar, a commitment to partnership, or a show of love from parents to their children. Taurus longs to show care and commitment to the important people in their life. A Taurus knows what a kiss should be like and takes a pleasurable go at explaining this to the other mere mortals of the Zodiac. Taurus knows how to give you the moon and the stars with a single sweet cheek kiss.

Gemini kissing style: Spider-Man kiss

Photo: VGstockstudio / Shutterstock

If you need a refresher on what this one is, check out the scene in 2002's "Spider-Man," where the title hero kisses Mary-Jane while hanging upside down. This one is daring, so you might want to try recreating this while laying down as a safer option. Gemini is always ready to try something new and exciting. Gemini kisses are teasing and entertaining, even when they are soulfully meaningful or casually fun. Gemini kisses are like no other in the Zodiac, for they are intellectually stimulating along with being gently arousing. Their kisses are often preceded by teasing banter, with a lot of talking and giggles.

Cancer kissing style: forehead kiss

Photo: Getty

Like the cheek kiss, the forehead kiss signals supportiveness and commitment to someone. If your partner or friend is having a bad day, try giving them a forehead kiss to let them know you’re there for them. Cancers are often sympathetic to and supportive of those they are close to. Cancers bring the warmth of the home hearth right to wherever you are. These kisses are like a warm, heartfelt embrace that draws you into a happily ever after style fairy tale. Ever tried to define something that is coy yet cozy, aloof yet engrossing, tender yet playful, and deep and sensual yet casual and flirty? That's a Cancer kiss for you.

Leo kissing style: hand kiss

Photo: AbElena / Shutterstock

We’ve all seen it in old Hollywood movies: the dazzling dame holds out her hand for a suitor to plant his lips on. Society has come a long way since then, and people of any gender are welcome to give this one a try. It screams elegance and gracefulness, so if you’re looking for a more formal way to display your love, this is it. Leo thrives on displays of admiration from others. No act of Leo’s can be classified as anything other than a show on the world’s stage. Even in something so personal and intimate, you will always find Leo putting their best foot forward, and any show is bound to be impressive when that happens.

Virgo kissing style: neck kiss

Photo: LightField Studios / Shutterstock

A neck kiss is an extremely passionate kiss and can be very erotic when kissing. Neck kisses can be placed on the side of the neck and below the ear, and it's the best body kiss. It's a good way to give the perfect kiss and make it romantic but also sexual and heartfelt. Virgo, who doesn’t like getting too close to others and can be shy at times, is a perfectionist when it comes to kissing and is always aiming to please with a neck kiss. They give imaginative, dreamy, and give heartfelt kisses as they have the ability to teleport your romance into something unreal. To top it all off, they are totally heartfelt, and a Virgo’s kiss is quite possibly the only truly selfless one in the Zodiac.

Libra kissing style: lingering kiss

Photo: Joshua Resnick / Shutterstock

Libras, who enjoy the classics of romance and long for a strong romantic connection, love to draw you in and make you feel like their world revolves around you. Each Libra kiss is bound to make you feel like your happily ever after is closer than you think. Libra was made for romance, and romance certainly drips from every single action they take. Chances are, even if you haven't had a Libra partner, you will never forget your first kiss with them. Because each kiss after the first will have the same passion, romance, and ardor. Libra is a generous kisser. They aren't the type to shy away after a small peck on the lips; their lips will linger longer and push you along on a ride that involves tongues, hands, and every bit of your heart and soul.

Scorpio kissing style: air kiss

Photo: Primorac91 / Shutterstock

This kiss is a frequent ritual at family parties and other events where attendees say hello and goodbye to one another. The two participants hold their cheeks side by side while blowing a kiss into the air, then switch sides and repeat. Scorpio has a fondness for longtime friends. Scorpio kisses are those that can take place anywhere, in any setting, and at any time, even when least expected. Scorpio loves to share the love, and this kiss is a popular one for them to use because of their inherent loving nature.

Sagittarius kissing style: nose-rub kiss

Photo: NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock

It’s hard not to laugh while doing this one, where two people’s noses come together and shake back and forth, gently hitting one another as they go by. These can be playful and light for people who want to celebrate their love for one another without getting too involved. Sagittarius always enjoys a good laugh and likes to keep their emotional distance. The eternally friendly Sagittarius will never think twice about giving you a sweet kiss here and there, spontaneously and sporadically. But in order for you to truly get into a romantic lip lock, you are going to have to work a little bit harder.

Capricorn kissing style: butterfly kisses

Photo: Stock-Asso / Shutterstock

Close, fast blinking is a hallmark of this type of kiss, where two people’s eyelashes flutter quickly past one another. If you’re up for it (and not too paranoid about getting an eyelash stuck in your eye), this one can be fun and playful. It’s a simple way to show someone you enjoy their company. Capricorn enjoys their independence yet wants a way to show loyalty and appreciation for close friends. The things that make you wait for them often taste infinitely sweeter when you finally get them. It’s the same with Capricorn. Capricorn is certainly not the most forthright romancer in the Zodiac, and neither are they the most outwardly loving, pampering types. But a kiss from them is all you'll need to realize how deeply they care.

Aquarius kissing style: blowing kisses

Photo: Getty

Put your hand up to your mouth, kiss it, and “throw” it toward the intended recipient. This is a great way to show admiration or appreciation for someone without invading their personal space. Aquarius, who is very independent and isn’t quick to express their emotions, is not just unusual and uncommon in their manners and ways, but they are also the same in their romantic endeavors. They will often be the ones with the quirkiest take on romance, so one can only imagine the level of ingenuity their kisses may contain. Aquarius kisses have some surprise moves, too. Expect the unexpected with this sign, especially with the tongue sequences, and be ready to blush if you are a newbie. Even the most platonic of starts can lead you into deeper, unexplored depths of a kiss that sweeps you both unexpectedly off your feet.

Pisces kissing style: single-lip kiss

Photo: Getty

If you want to be kissed thoroughly up, down, right, left and center, Pisces is your best bet. This is the classic kiss, where two partners interlock their lips. It’s very up close and personal, so it’s most often reserved for significant others or spouses. Pisces, who is gentle, sensitive, and enjoys romantic situations, will give you one of their "lasting for what feels like forever" kisses and leave you panting and dreaming. They will leave no stone unturned when they give you one of these kisses, and it takes just one kiss for you to leave the land of the real and slip into their world of the "dreamy and fantastical." That is the power of one Pisces kiss. There is only one way to get a Pisces kiss, and that is to make Pisces care very deeply for you. You never know — once you do that, you might be in for a long-lasting romance.

Roman Chiarello is a writer and associate producer at Fox News Media and former YourTango contributor. His bylines have appeared on All4Women, CBS News, Yahoo Life, Fox Business, and others.