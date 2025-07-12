Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From July 14 - 20

As we can see from our weekly tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign, the week of July 14 - 20, 2025 is a time to turn inward and to exercise caution. Mercury retrograde starts on July 18. Mercury retrograde is often blamed for creating chaos in relationships and communication. Exes reach out, relationships break up, and sometimes an old friendship returns.

Even though we may not like what we go through this week, it's a great time to slow down and take extra care to do what we often need to do, but forget. It's time to back up the computer files and download images on the phone to a safe file in the cloud. Run your computer malware scans and be sure to double-check emails before hitting the send button. Our tarot card for the week can help you know what area of life might be most affected starting on July 14. Let's see what this means for your zodiac sign from July 14 - 20, 2025.

Weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign from July 14 - 20, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: The Empress

Aries, this week, your tarot card, the Empress, is a call to simplicity. It's time to nurture the things that you often neglect due to work, family responsibilities, or things that don't involve investing in yourself.

While it's wonderful to say that giving to others also provides a sense of fulfillment for you, it's not always the case when you're doing so much but not getting enough sleep or eating the right foods.

The week of July 14 is about reviewing what has worked and what hasn't. Take notes and make some tweaks. This is your time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Knight of Cups, reversed

Taurus, this week, it's essential to listen to your heart, but remember that you may not always know what you want.

There are times when you may become stumped because love can be complicated and challenging to understand. The Knight of Cups, reversed, serves as a warning, yet it's also an encouraging sign for personal growth.

When you work on your relationship with the goal of understanding and peace, you develop stronger communication skills. And, what more could you ask for the week that Mercury retrograde starts?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: The Star

The week of July 14, is a time of hope and renewal, which for you, Gemini, can be a welcome change of pace.

With so much going on in the world, news about various concerns has touched your heart, and you may have felt saddened, bewildered, and perhaps even hopeless, unsure of how to help or what you can do.

The beautiful thing about hope is that when it starts, it creates a catalytic effect in other areas of your life. So, this week, during Mercury retrograde, your tarot card is saying to keep listening to your heart.

You may not need to take any action right now, but you'll have clearer direction by the end of the week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Four of Swords

Cancer, the week of July 14, is a time for rest, and when you have both Mercury and your Four of Swords tarot card telling you the same thing, it's a good time to pay attention to your body and mind.

You like to get things done, and it's wonderful that you are so ambitious! However, don't let yourself become burned out for the sake of hustle culture. Your mind will be much clearer when you are physically rested and emotionally nourished.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Eight of Pentacles

Leo, the week of July 14 is looking really good for you. If you ned an excuse to pass up on social invitations and chill at home instead, the Eight of Pentacles paired with the start of Mercury retrograde is it.

This is the time to delve into your hobbies and dedicate your time and energy to self-improvement. Ideal areas to focus on include education, career skill development, financial improvements, and reputation management.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: The Hermit

A beautiful and quiet week is here for you, Virgo, with the Hermit shining a light on spiritual pursuits. It's time to turn inward, practicing the art of self-reflection and personal analysis via all things Mercury (your planetary ruler) related, from writing to sitting quietly, pondering what life can bring and envisioning your future.

If you have been trying to decide on your future goals, this is the week to create a vision board or clear your mind so that the universe can pour in fresh ideas and inspire you to pursue big dreams.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: The Fool

Libra, the week of July 14, you may be doing something that requires great faith.

And, should you step out of your usual comfort zone or face a challenge that feels intimidating, there will be a part of you that wants to argue about why you should not do it.

Mercury retrograde for you will signal retreat and quitting; meanwhile, your tarot, The Fool, will say move forward and rush ahead.

It's going to be a little confusing all week, so be sure to know what you want and carefully vet your actions. Work with confidence, not from a place of insecurity or fear.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Page of Cups

Scorpio, sometimes you can be a very secretive zodiac sign, not in a bad way, but the truth is privacy is important to you.

So, when you're asked to be open and transparent, it sends a red flag up, prompting you to wonder if it's safe to share your thoughts.

The Page of Cups encourages you to share more about what's happening in your personal life.

However, if you struggle with that, consider writing in a journal and selecting what you'd like to share with a therapist or a trusted family member.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Ace of Pentacles

Sagittarius, sometimes you have to slow down to speed up. The Ace of Pentacles during the week when Mercury retrograde begins is a sign that you're ramping up to rush ahead soon.

You will be working on an area of your life that you really want to manifest. Mercury retrograde is a time to keep these things to yourself and not share too much with the world just yet.

Think and consider your angle. Instead, use this week to plan and plot in silence. When the time to reveal your ambitions arises, you'll know.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Four of Cups

Capricorn, how are you feeling? The Four of Cups can be a sign of detachment, and while stepping back and not being overly emotional is beneficial, you also don't want to feel like your life is passionless.

During the start of Mercury retrograde, you may go through a few moments where you question everything. Every detail will have to be fine-tooth-combed for you to feel like you know what you're getting involved in. Grant yourself some patience the week of July 14. You'll need it!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Six of Cups

Aquarius, this is the week when you feel like you are continuously thinking about one specific person. You might wonder if there's a reason why and feel tempted to reach out in case they are thinking of you, too.

The Six of Cups, coupled with Mercury retrograde, can leave you wishing you could go back in time to a place where life felt sweeter.

You can't reverse the hands on the clock, but what you can do is revisit those memories for learning and making the future better.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Justice

Pisces, whether or not you're experiencing something legal in your life this week, the tarot card, Justice, has legal implications.

If you have anything you should do but haven't, like create a will or fill out specific forms for inheritance purposes, this is the week to do it.

Since Mercury retrograde is all about reviewing, why not take advantage of the opportunity to get organized? You'll be glad to have essential documents ready even if you don't need them.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.