The Weekly Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign, May 16 - 22, 2022

The weekly love horoscope is here for each zodiac sign.

As the week begins with the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio it becomes clear that this phase is not about creating change, but the true transformation of yourself and your romantic relationships. When you start your journey in love, you are still learning yourself what it all means and what you need from it.

Yet, as time passes and you move through different relationships and lessons, it becomes clear what you truly need from a connection and from that special person in your life. This means that the type of relationship you have changes as well as how you view love.

Usually, this is a process that takes time, one that cannot be rushed no matter how much you wish it could be. But occasionally, there are key moments that happen.

Moments in which everything is suddenly clear and that propel you forward into that version of yourself and the relationship you have been dreaming of. This is one of those weeks.

One of those moments in your life in which you are being asked to look at things differently, to embrace the truth of your feelings and heart, and to let that be the guiding force behind the transformation that is necessary for your relationships.

With healing conversations this week there will be a chance to not only more fully surrender to your own truth but to fully embrace that of your partner.

This brings not just a change to your relationship status, but a transformation in how you relate and how you love.

It is the point at which you realize nothing can stay the same because you have not.

Here's what's happening in astrology and your love horoscope this week.

Monday, May 16

Today the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio peaks before shifting into Sagittarius almost immediately after. This moon ties back to events related to relationships that occurred around the Scorpio New Moon on November 4th, 2021. Because Scorpio rules transformation and truth, these are some themes that may arise.

The difference between November and now is what you have learned. This means that there should be an internal shift occurring regarding your beliefs and emotions which brings a long-awaited transformation for you and your relationship.

Friday, May 20

The Sun shifts into Gemini today bringing a need to think about all the options and possibilities before making any decisions. With Mercury Retrograde, also currently in Gemini, this means that you are going to be asked to slow down this week to rethink past decisions before you can be certain that you are truly making different ones.

Gemini is air energy and is always able to think about things from multiple perspectives, just make sure you don’t allow yourself to overthink something. Stay grounded during this season and make sure to check in with your body about how you are feeling because your heart will never lie to you.

Sunday, May 22

Mercury Retrograde shifts into Taurus today which should bring some relief from the mental stimulation and oversensitivity that has ruled the past couple of weeks. With this shift, it is moving past the option phase and into how to create that solid foundation that you are craving.

There is still some reviewing happening right now which may make you reluctant to take any steps forward but as long as it is someone from your past and not anything with a new partner, then it is encouraged during this time.

Think of this as a second or even third chance to review information, or redo previous arrangements and use what you have learned to be able to now start making different choices.

Your weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign during the week of May 16 to 22, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The week begins with that Scorpio lunar event lighting up all matters related to intimacy. If you have felt emotional distance from your partner or even felt disconnected because you have not engaged in physical intimacy, it is about to change this week.

Of course, it first will need to be brought up, but there is a lot of healing that can occur this week if you are brave enough to open up to your partner.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As one of the signs that are being profoundly affected by the eclipses, this is a time that you will see transformation occurring within your relationships. Whether it is the deepening of a connection or in realizing that a previous one is already over.

It is time to shed that previous skin. You are being ushered into a new way of being and loving but you must make sure that you are not hanging onto something from the past unnecessarily.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are one of the stars of the show this week as Mercury retrograde in Gemini is at the start of your own zodiac season. When this occurs and there is so much air energy around you, it can often feel overwhelming.

The focus this week will be on the healthiness of your romantic relationship, including the choices that you make which affect it. Reflect on how you communicate as well as any agreements that you make which affect your future together. It is time to upgrade together.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It is no secret that you have a shell you go within when life gets to be too much. Even though solitude for everyone is essential, when you go into your shell you lose the opportunity to engage in conversations and interactions that could help solve the very thing you are hiding from.

This week be prepared to embrace what it means to authentically express yourself within your relationships or dating life. You need to be able to fully speak your truth so that you eliminate any confusion.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As your home and family come into focus this week you could be thinking about settling down, buying a home with your partner, or even starting a family. For those who are just getting the courage to enter the dating scene again, it means that you will be having a more grounded idea of what kind of relationship you want.

This is a wonderful time to start putting yourself out there and to speak up about the kind of relationship that you genuinely want.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Emotions are not something that can be easily understood or categorized. It is sometimes challenging for you to try to reach a point where it feels like you genuinely understand what you are feeling and what it means. This week brings clarity to you.

With the help of the lunar eclipse, you should be able to gain a better understanding of your romantic choices and feelings this week which can help any relationship that you have in your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is a momentous week to think about what it means to be valued in your relationships and to value another. There have been a lot of changes and shifts in your romantic life and that means you have been making different decisions.

Because of this, the theme of value has been coming up for you and for your partner or even those you are casually dating. This week brings clarity on how what you valued once may have shifted and what that means now for you in love.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As the lunar eclipse really takes aim at your belief system and sense of self you could feel a dramatic ripple through your romantic life. Expect that how you have processed your trauma, what you envision love to be, and even how you would describe yourself are all shifting right now.

This means that you are in a state of in-between where you are shedding your old self to make room for the new. Allow any relationships or beliefs to be released during this time so that you can welcome exactly what you have been dreaming of.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In the days ahead you will be prompted to take steps into your healing. Not just in terms of how you approach love, but it will carry a sense of spiritual purpose. No ordinary love will do this week, not that it ever really did.

The energy coming means that only will there be changes to heal parts of yourself that still hurt but that you will also need a deeper meaning to any relationship that you are in. You are beyond physical appearance or social norms as to reasons why you are in a relationship, now it is all about the soul.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As the week progresses you might find that there is an element of truth coming out about how those closest to you feel about your current relationship or even the way in which you approach love. Sometimes these perspectives can be of benefit to help see something that you previously missed.

Often though this just comes across as interference so make sure that you are rooted in what your beliefs and views are so that you don’t jeopardize them by listing to the opinions of others.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are already in such a period of joy right now that it may be hard to contain yourself, but this week brings up a reality checkpoint for you. With aspects of your career being highlighted this week make sure that you are creating the time and space in your life for the relationship and quality time that you genuinely want to have.

Yes, you may need to work, but just make sure that you are leaving room for all that happiness you have been feeling lately. Also, be aware of being overly defensive if your partner mentions anything as it is just rooted in love.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are feeling better this week as the planets are starting to move out of your sign. While Pisces energy can be helpful too much and you may feel like you have been underwater. This week highlights aspects related to travel and even a significant life partner coming in.

If you have been married or in a relationship before this current one or even if one just ended, there is a strong possibility of commitment or even of meeting that person this week. It also suggests that travel is or will be a significant part of that. Embrace the unknown and the journey ahead.

