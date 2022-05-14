We have a week that is so filled with promise and delight that it would be hard not to credit certain cosmic transits for their help.

So let's give a round of applause to Sun sextile Neptune, Moon trine Venus, Sun trine Pluto and Sun trine Moon for the amazingly eye-opening influence and positivity they share with us during this week.

And while we still have the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Scorpio to offset all that giddy optimism, it certainly does look as though a few signs of the Zodiac will be benefiting in the areas of love, romance, sex with bonding.

For those who are already in love, this week will bring you closer to your person. And for those who are single and wish to be in a relationship, your chances are greater this week due to the supportive transits mentioned above.

And so, for a nice change of pace, it does look like many of us will enter a period of time where there's some relief.

We won't be as overly worried as we usually are, and for some, this, in itself, will feel like a three-month vacation.

What we've been looking for — relief from the constant stress of just being alive — will find its solution this week, as we walk into a time where things aren't as bothersome, and we feel, in earnest, like we can take on the world.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes The Week Of May 16 - 22, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your sense of self-love has taken on a new vision: you are here to be happy and you will settle for nothing less. As an intelligent person, you've come to realize that life is short and that you need to live it well, and so during this week, you make plans to celebrate your own life.

And while you are not alone in the love of you, this path was forged in pain and heartbreak.

You took the long route to getting to the place where you finally love and accept yourself, and during this week, you will come to know this.

In the face of adversity, you are now the strongest person you know; let the chips fall where they may, and you'll be able to handle it. You are crossing over into a new realm of fearlessness, Aries, and as an Aries, the potential here is astronomical.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What makes this week so special for you is that you're finally getting to do something you've wanted to do for a long time, and not only that, you get to share the experience with someone you love.

Being that there is travel in your charts, it's more than likely something to do with being on vacation or getting some well-deserved time off. But it's so much more than relaxation or downtime, it's about quality time spent being free to be yourself, with the one you love.

There's absolutely no one to get in your way this week, and while it may not last, this is one of those weeks that could potentially go down in your history as the best.

Have fun, be careful, do the right thing and be grateful for the fact that you are able to have such fun in this lifetime.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll be catching the buzz off of Moon in Sagittarius this week, as it speaks to you of mind-expanding notions and the idea that maybe, just maybe, you, too, can be a part of something bigger than yourself. This is the week you think about charities and animal rescues.

This is the week where you lose yourself in helping others, because you want to, not because you have to.

And with Moon trine Jupiter working in your favor, you are sure to reap the rewards that come with being as generous as you are.

As you get in touch with gratitude, you may even shed a tear of joy for all that you have in this life. This week works that chord, again and again, letting you know that somehow you escaped the harshness and rose above it all.

Be proud and happy to be alive, Virgo. You are someone's shining star, and you are very loved.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.