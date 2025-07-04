Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here For July 7 - 13 — Uranus Changes Signs For The First Time In 6 Years

Weekly horoscopes for July 7 - 13, 2025 bring a significant shift in energy for each zodiac sign as Uranus, the planet of sudden change and rebellion, changes signs for the first time since 2019. Uranus enters Gemini on July 7, making a trine to Pluto that is going to supercharge how we communicate over the next several months.

On July 10, the Full Moon in Capricorn has us reflect on our responsibilities, but this is also a good period to analyze what we have done since Saturn first ingressed Aries on May 24 since the planet of discipline turns retrograde on July 13. The Moon enters Aquarius on the 11th, giving us more insight and support. It is a romantic Moon tied to some surprises with the trine from Uranus. Nevertheless, there are more opportunities for growth and progress as long as we are prepared to put in the work.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscopes for July 7 - 13, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, things feel a little shaky with the Sagittarius Moon starting the week, reminding you that you can’t escape your past. You'll start the week doing a lot of deep analysis, which isn't you're favorite thing in the world, but this is going to help you bring some healing to your inner child. Show yourself some love and spend time doing things that bring you comfort and joy.

The Capricorn Moon enters on the 9th, preparing us for the Full Moon on the 10th. With this lunation, you're learning how to be more optimistic even when presented with challenges. Take charge and trust yourself.

On the 11th, the Aquarius Moon shows you how to stand up for what you believe in. Your drive and determination will help you succeed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, friendships take on a new meaning with the Sagittarius Moon early in the week. You're really starting to see how important it is to have wonderful people surrounding you.

On the 10th, the Full Moon in Capricorn brings more optimism and hope into your life as this transit closes a significant chapter and cements a powerful new beginning for you. You are leveling up while Jupiter is in Cancer, and this Full Moon makes you aware of all that you’re learning and how you are growing.

On the 11th, the Aquarius Moon shines a light on your accomplishments. This week, you could be more inclined to make plans, follow up with people, or complete pending projects.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon in opposition to Uranus (which is now in your sign) makes this a fantastic and electrifying week for you.

Pluto's trine to Uranus helps you to develop a deep sense of confidence. Acknowledge your power as you continue on your new trajectory. On the 10th, the Full Moon in Capricorn centers on the missing pieces that you need to continue along this road to success.

On the 11th, the Aquarius Moon makes a trine to your sign, which can feel magnetic. It's the start of a new beginning since this energy will be ushering in an important message that Leo season will continue to expound upon. Embrace the changes and love that awaits.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your birthday season continues this week with the Sagittarius Moon helping you feel lucky and more comfortable in your skin. You’re feeling in your element, believe it or not, even if this is a fiery transit.

The Full Moon in Capricorn on the 10th reminds you of what relationships have meant to you in the last year. You may reflect on when Mars was in your sign earlier this year, an energy that may have led to burned bridges. You were on the verge of having issues within your relationships, but now with Mars in a new sign, consider the healing that Jupiter has brought thus far and how you’re able to fix, mend, or continue to strengthen the relationships that mean the most to you.

On the 11th, the Aquarius Moon brings to light what you need to achieve in order to feel fulfilled within your career sector.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sagittarius Moon is a wonderful way for you to start the week. This is romantic energy that allows you to explore and connect with yourself. And with Mercury currently in your sign, things might feel better than ever as we prepare to enter your zodiac season.

The Full Moon in Capricorn on the 10th has you focused on building better partnerships, and the story continues to unfold once the Moon enters Aquarius on the 11th.

Though the Pluto opposition feels intense, by the end of the week, you’re going to have more answers about love for others or the love that you have for the work that you are focused on now. You’re seeing how your craft is evolving and how you are transforming.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this week you're taking into account all of the lessons you've learned thus far this year. Think about how you want to bring harmony within your home and how you can also apply that to your workspace.

The Full Moon in Capricorn on the 10th can be romantic, or it can serve as a good period to focus on your creative outlets. If romance has been on your mind, it could be an interesting time for you to consider entering a relationship or focusing on perfecting your craft now that Uranus is in Gemini.

The Moon in Aquarius gets you back on track, ready to reconnect with your planner and searching for more ways to improve efficiency and stay ahead before the upcoming week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sagittarius energy early in the week makes it a good time for you to catch up with friends and do things that bring you plenty of excitement.

Once we reach the Full Moon in Capricorn on the 10th, you may feel more inspired to pursue your path. With Mars in Virgo providing clarity, you're much more diligent this week. You know the work that needs to be done in order to reach what you'd consider success.

However, you may also be pulled to reflect on relationships from the past this week. The nostalgia continues once the Moon enters Aquarius on the 11th, but with the trine to Uranus, more adventure and optimistic energy could come your way. Those seeking romantic connections may feel very captivated by the energy over the weekend since it opens your world up to meeting new people.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this week you're focusing on prioritizing yourself, your dreams, and your goals. The Sagittarius energy early in the week makes you feel more hopeful and courageous.

Your willingness to learn and evolve lasts through the Full Moon on the 10th. Though this Full Moon in Capricorn may open some wounds from the past, it will help you find alignment and structure, especially if you’ve been avoiding some responsibilities. Take advantage of the Capricorn Moon's discipline because you will need plenty of patience with Uranus now in a new sign.

The Aquarius Moon on the 11th is a grounding energy for you. Home is where you recharge, so this energy could inspire you to have a date night with a partner or dinner party with friends, or you may just focus on redecorating your home.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, with the Moon in your sign to start the week, you're uncovering a new side of yourself.

The Full Moon enters Capricorn on the 10th, a positive and energizing transit that helps you to find alignment in the career sector. You are more willing to collaborate, make friends, and experience breakthroughs, especially with Mercury now in Leo. You are learning to connect with your words and talents at this time.

Venus and Uranus are in your partnership sector making a trine to the Aquarius Moon on the 11th. Love is the focus of this energy, especially for single folks since it could make you feel enchanted by the whirlwind romances that await. Whether you're in a relationship or not, this week, you'll appreciate the beautiful ideas that your muses bring this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the start of your week is focused on love as the Sagittarius Moon shows you how to be a better romantic partner. Single folks could see how being a better friend will also prove to be beneficial.

The Full Moon in your sign on July 10 shows you how to become a beacon of light for others. During this transit, you are learning why it is essential to show others your vulnerabilities, especially within your romantic relationships. Though the middle of the week may feel heavy, Jupiter in Cancer brings healing to any issues that the Full Moon brings to light.

As the Moon moves into Aquarius on July 11, you're back to feeling like your grounded, practical self. Use the weekend to journal and take care of your emotions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sagittarius Moon at the beginning of the week is a game-changing transit that infuses you with support and new perspectives. Your social and professional circles are a focal point of this transit, showing you how to find inspiration through your connections.

The Full Moon in Capricorn on the 10th is a reminder to rest and listen to your body. If you’ve been taking on too many responsibilities, this is a period to prioritize what needs to be first. You are also reminded to focus on the present and learn to balance your time.

The Moon in your sign on the 11th stimulates your imaginative side, helping you connect with some original concepts since Uranus is now making a trine to your sign.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, potent mutable energy begins this week with Uranus ingressing Gemini, impacting you for the next several months. The Sagittarius Moon is in opposition to this energy, preparing you for an exciting new phase.

Once the Full Moon is in Capricorn on the 10th, take the lead. It's a potent time for positive collaborations and fresh perspectives, especially with Mars in Virgo helping us process new information more efficiently.

The Aquarius Moon on the 11th serves as a boost for your confidence. The energy is a reminder to treat and show love to yourself. Release the negative things connected to the past and allow yourself to feel more optimistic about the future.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.