4 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era During Mars Retrograde From Now Until February 23

On December 6, 2024, Mars will station retrograde in the sign of Leo affecting four zodiac signs in big ways. The first part of this intense transit will be impacting early degree Fixed signs and having them retrace their footsteps from the August 2024 Mercury retrograde transit in Virgo and Leo.

The energy now will be centered on communication, taking action and personal transformation since Mars retrograde will be in opposition with Pluto. On January 6, 2025, Mars retrograde will re-enter the sign of Cancer, shifting the focus on Cardinal signs until Mars stations direct on February 23, 2025.

With Mars in a Cardinal sign, this can feel like a bittersweet transit, allowing us to take more initiative, be in command but also learning more about applying emotional intelligence to our connections.

Mars in this sign encapsulates our power struggle as we look back to Pluto in Capricorn and how it has allowed us all to evolve. Once Mars re-enters Leo, we can officially bid adieu to the chapters from the Pluto in Capricorn era.

The four zodiac signs entering a powerful new era during Mars Retrograde from now until February 23, 2025:

1. Leo

A period of personal evaluation as Mars retrograde helps to illuminate Leos and grants you the discipline to work through anything you may not have completed during the Mercury Retrograde transit back in August. Moving forward comes easier since Mars pushes you to take action. On the flip side, you are learning how to be there for others and listen to them in ways that make your connection more valuable.

Mars makes you a valuable leader, allowing you to take charge and be more comfortable with your communication as well, with Jupiter making a sextile to your sign. If there are any gaps you need to fill, you are prepared to learn from others and take the advice and constructive criticism from mentors.

As Mars continues to move back and forth between your sign and Cancer, you will be able to understand the value you have and what you can bring to the table.

2. Cancer

On January 6, 2025, Mars retrograde will enter your sign once more, making this a potent transit that will bring to focus what you have endured and learned during the last 16 years when Pluto was in Capricorn. Mars retrograde allows you to go back, to restructure and to see the metamorphosis. You are finding out how to connect with who you are and see the strengths and talents that may not have reached full potential.

With Pluto no longer making an opposition to your sign, this can feel like a renewal, as you can fully embrace the Mars energy, making you confident while teaching you how to show love for yourself. Expect to have new relationships, friendships and business partnerships that feel more relaxed. The transit can be a start of your renaissance, helping you to close old stories, heal old emotional wounds and embrace the change ahead.

3. Aquarius

There is an evolution occurring in your relationship house that will allow you to learn how to preserve better connections moving forward. As Mars stations retrograde, there will be a deep analysis of the qualities you want in a partner, the type of companions you are seeking and what they can bring to the table.

Mars retrograde will be in opposition to your sign, an energy that you are currently experiencing and with Pluto in the mix this can bring ups and downs but the challenges will be something you easily overcome.

With Mars entering Cancer early next year, you will shift your focus once more on developing structure within your work or learning environment. This means being more disciplined with responsibilities and learning how to collaborate with others. Mars is here to help you take more in charge and learn how to balance power and control.

4. Capricorn

Although Pluto has moved away from your sign, the Mars retrograde transit can bring to light how you may be hungry for love and acceptance. During this new era, you are learning how to heal the impact from Pluto in your sign and learning how to be there for those you love as well as yourself.

Pluto made you guarded and the concept of vulnerability was not something you were as open to, nevertheless, Mars will re-enter your partnership house on January 6, 2025 and Pluto will no longer be on your ascendant.

A period of clarity and restructuring is on its way, as you evaluate how you want to be perceived in all relationships. Are you a compassionate friend, colleague or partner? Or the leader that everyone respects? Mars retrograde can be a moment to present how you want to be seen moving forward.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.