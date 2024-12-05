How The Incredibly Rare Mars Retrograde Affects Each Zodiac Sign From Now Until February 23

Mars Retrograde is the rarest of all retrogrades in astrology, occurring approximately every 26 months and it's here! Starting on December 6, 2024 and continuing until February 23, 2025, this transit packs a big punch for all zodiac signs, as it signals a period of drastic change.

Mars retrograde can stir up frustration and slow down progress, making it harder to move forward with plans or assert yourself. People might feel more irritable or impatient, and there could be a tendency to revisit old conflicts or unfinished projects. It’s a time to focus on reflection, reassessing your goals, and avoiding rash decisions.

Advertisement

To survive these this transit with all of your relationships and emotions in tact, it's best to first understand how this particular Mars Retrograde will affect your specific zodiac sign.

How Mars retrograde affects each zodiac sign from now until February 23, 2025, according to an astrologer:

Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

"Aries, I think you're gonna be doing a lot of renovations at home externally and internally with your family," explains astrologer Helena Hathor. Whether it's a good or bad thing, a lot is coming out in the open that will require Aries to be fully present and calm.

It might get uncomfortable as family members begin to open up and slowly express how they're feeling. "You're gonna have to really sit there with a stress ball squeezing it," she added.

"And if you are doing renovations on the house don't get frustrated if they get delayed," said Hathor. Remember that it is a process and creating strategic plans is the best way to overcome it as you're moved by Mars.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

For the lucky Earth sign Taurus, expect your career to absolutely grow in a wonderful way. According to Hathor, with Venus and Pluto in conjunction, massive waves will be made while you're climbing the corporate ladder. "It is in opposition to Mars and Leo and this is gonna make a lot of family members jealous of you," said Hathor.

However, it's important to remind yourself not to play small. Understand that you worked hard for it and that you deserve to brag about it as a result. "But, just be aware that people are gonna be in your face about it."

Advertisement

On top of that, there will be a few problems at home. You'll need to practice forgiveness and letting things go. Don't allow any erratic behaviors of the people you love to rattle you and laugh their behavior off with ease instead.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're in luck, Gemini. Mars retrograde will actually help you problem-solve and have a little bit more patience than usual. Hathor explained that "any grudges that you have between friends and family will be resolved."

However, it might be good to be prepared for unexpected confrontations with family members as they speak their minds more. But it won't be your fault. She "They're probably gonna be jealous of you because Mars does have that tendency and it does have that resentment when it comes to what you have," she revealed.

Additionally, Jupiter's retrograde and Mercury's retrograde in Sagittarius bring up people, feelings, and events from the past. Luckily, Gemini can transform those things into something positive if they choose to.

Hathor also suggested to "embrace a slower lifestyle for a time." She explained that it's important to relax and not go into planning mode right away. Things might get delayed and having patience and understanding is key to getting by.

Advertisement

You may experience some miscommunication in your daily life. That said, be sure to think before speaking as your words will have a profound impact moving forward.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

"Someone is taking care of you financially [and] I think it's really quite an overwhelming gift," revealed Hathor. That said, Cancers shouldn't be making any haste decisions right now. She explained that it's important to access what you have as Mars retrograde isn't always fun.

"Mars retrograde takes business owners by surprise, so, have a Plan B and put your money away now." Yet, your future isn't bleak.

Hathor explained that there could be a gift heading your way as you slowly begin to give back to others — something Cancers have always wanted to do.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

"I actually think December is very romantic for you," began Hathor. Perhaps it's the fact that Pluto and Venus are conjunct in Aquarius and Mars is the opposite that your luck in romance is about to blossom. Whether it's intimacy or commitment, you're relationships are about to get a whole lot deeper.

That said, don't go messing around with making drastic changes to your looks, warned Hathor. She explained that this period isn't the best time as active additional changes are heading your way.

Advertisement

So, if you have that strong desire for a major upgrade then wait until March or April of next year. And, "If you got this you can survive Mars retrograde," without blinking an eye.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

"Virgo, Mars retrograde in Leo really gives you some deep insight into your subconscious," began Hathor. As a result, you'll start projecting yourself onto other people without really meaning to. "So, make sure that it's projecting the best version of yourself, the evolved version." O

Knowing all this, Virgo must meditate often before ruffling feathers with the people around them. It's unfortunate, but Mercury Reotrade has a tendency to create tons of miscommunication. It's important to watch your actions, and most importantly, take care of your mental health.

"So, stay away from alcohol [and] don't drink too much at Christmas," ended Hathor.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

"You're gonna be very popular, but you're gonna get a lot of haters as well," began Hathor. As a result, Mars Retrograde might cause Libras to feel suffocated or anxious.

Yet, it's important to remember that there's little you can do to change people's minds. In the words of Hathor, "Haters are gonna hate, what you gonna do." So the best way to deal with it is to simply ignore them completely or treat them with kindness.

Advertisement

Virgos are also expected to attract a completely new friend group. "Best thing for you is to work on exciting creative projects and not launch new ones."

Libra is going through a massive transformation. As a result, try not to make any physical adjustments that you can't change. Your transformation will likely do it for you.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

"Scorpio, Mars Retrograde might bring some delays with your work and career," began Hathor. Because of this, it isn't wise to start anything new. Instead, this water sign should focus on the projects they already have lined up.

"Assessing all the actions that you've taken to date, taking stock of all the profit that you've made throughout the years [is] a good way to utilize this time," she explained.

However, things might not be so hot with family members. Constant arguing and disagreements may have already started during the shadow period. "Just be ready to deal with that and transform that energy." Forgiving and letting that go is key to healing from past pain and growing as an individual. She added, "Don't get bogged down by other people trying to guilt trip you".

Finally, when it comes to your career, pay special attention to who you're working with. Hathor advised that focusing on these relationships might be wise and lead to greater opportunities and connections during this time.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

"Sagittarius, you are the Belle of the ball for Christmas. Everybody loves to have you around," began Hathor. You're the fire sign that keeps peace and with Mars retrograde in Leo, this will certainly come in handy.

Advertisement

Hathor suggested that from now until February it's important to be OK with detouring and finding enjoyment in it. Embrace your close relationships as they become increasingly intimate.

"Venus is gonna be conjunct Pluto, opposite Mars. So, for you, it's really transforming it to the next level of intimacy." She warned that there will be a need to avoid making hasty decisions for any long-term goals or ideas. "Instead, work on what you have right now," she added.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For the Earth Sign Capricorn, you might be seeing some financial wins from now until 2025, according to Hathor. "I think you have it the best, to be honest with you. Mars in Leo really is going to turn over the money that you've been investing from the whole year."

As a result, expect financial abundance to head your way during Mars Retrograde. She continued, "Venus conjunct opposite Mars is actually really good for your money." However, this benefit comes with a warning, Capricorn.

Spending excessively can ruin your financial future as some projects you're currently working on are expected to lose steam next year. So, what should you do to prepare? According to Hathor, "The best thing to do is really examine your finances." Figure out where to invest and where to save.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, be prepared to buckle up. This transit will be a bit uncomfortable as old flings begin entering your life again. Hathor explained that "they can be romantic, they can be professional. Be prepared to meet them and say what you have to say."

Advertisement

With Mars retrograde, there might be a bit of built-up resentment in your system. As a result, Aquarius should be hyper-aware of that tendency, especially throughout December.

"So basically, just have ready whatever it is you gotta say and just understand that forgiveness is the best way to move past someone or an issue." Continuing any negativity may cause Aquarius to unintentionally block themselves from growth and prosperity.

So, take a deep breath and keep moving forward. Finding ways to make peace is exactly what you need to keep yourself balanced and happy.

"If you're making plans with your partner, they could suddenly fall through, so, just have a plan B," said Hathor. Be prepared for the unexpected and find enjoyment in the detour.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces may find that Mars Retrograde causes them to be frustrated with family members, especially during the holiday season. Constant arguing or disagreements might arise that'll drive our dreamy water sign up a wall.

Advertisement

"You are the one who has the authority," said Hathor. Furthermore, with Saturn in Pisces, you'll find it easier to be confrontational and to be the "justice of peace" in your family.

"There's so much going on at home and there's so much going on with your career." Changes have happened throughout the year, yet sitting down and reflecting about how you got to each stage is a great place to start. Through this gratitude and intention, Pisces will be able to better assess their long-term goals, which will be a huge benefit in the year to come.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.