The Weekly Chinese Horoscope Is Here For May 5 - 11 — Prepare For A Very Special Experience

The weekly Chinese horoscope for each animal sign from May 5 - 11, 2025 is here. We are in the Year of the Wood Snake during a Metal Snake Month. This week is extra special because May 5 is "Lixia," the beginning of summer, per the Chinese calendar. This week's energy is fire, which directs us to the heart. It's time to adjust our diets, start projects and businesses, and especially plan a new exercise routine.

Embrace the intensity of this energy, but also be aware of its danger side since we have two blackout days where it's unwise to start anything new. We express ourselves best when participating in the "Yin" of life — feminine, receptive, calm, and nurturing. If you have to do anything that requires letting something go, focus on May 6 and May 7 as these are the days of Destruction and Danger. May 8 is a Success Day; receive blessings on May 9; May 10th is open where you can do what you want, and we close the week on a Close Day, where projects are finished on May 11. What else should you know about the week ahead? Find out by checking your Chinese zodiac sign's horoscope.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope from May 5 - 11, 2025:

Rat

A lot can happen in a week, and for you, this is a powerful period for exponential growth. You're creative all week long. Yes, adversity is expected midweek, but you thrive in the darkest parts of the world. You understand that there's nothing to fear, so when people run from trouble, you might observe it from a distance to calculate your next move.

This week, aim to be creative. Think about how to create an idea into a foundation that's strong enough to build on. You may find you're best at crafting a strong partnership with a loved one. Love is on fire for you all week, and you may have a partner who struggles with work-related problems. This could create an opportunity to show your love; when you need comfort, you can.

Sharpen your intuition to tell when things are about to improve when life gets tough mid-week. You might feel a little trapped by finances or the busyness of life around Wednesday, but don't let this energy cause you to stress out. Instead, do your inner work. Then, when it's time to get back to life as usual, you'll feel ready to get moving without missing a beat.

Ox

You don't ask for much, but you desire respect more than anything else from the people around you. This week, you may feel like someone is challenging your knowledge or authority on a subject. This could create a problem for you in the long term if you allow it to settle without speaking up. You will want to defend yourself, but there will also come a point where you need to be tolerant; not that you'll like doing so.

In love, you'll find you can overcome a significant challenge threatening your happiness. This is a time for action, not complacency. You'll need to offer solutions and not get into arguments that become petty and destructive. Be careful about avoiding conflict. Sometimes the thing you fear is what you need to address quickly. So, rather than run away from what feels uncomfortable, run toward it.

Tiger

You tend to prefer being alone to being with others, but this week, acceptance and love help you find a sweet, harmonious balance in your relationships. You can look beyond the habits that typically cause you to retreat into a more serene and quieter environment. This week, aim to spend less time on your phone and more time in real-life conversations.

Look for ways to be physically active and create memories with others. Be open to having hard conversations and exploring how other people think without being judgmental; this applies to your professional and personal life. You'll evolve and find that you can create more love in your relationships than before because of your compassion and ability to see what matters most.

Rabbit

Some weeks are meant for retreat and quiet reflection. You may have a lot going on this week at work, so when you get home, you'll want to do peaceful things that refill your energy and give you peace. The aim for this week is harmony. You may find it easier to eat at home and prepare meals. You might go into a cleaning frenzy to remove items you don't need; be sure to donate them and sell what helps you to pay off debt or reinvest in beautifying your home.

This week is perfect for setting a future goal you must consider, but not do anything with now. Try using a paper journal to keep track of your ideas. Use writing as a means of healing your mind. Write early in the morning and clear your thoughts before the day begins. Keep yourself accountable at the end of the day to see if you've reached your goals, and which ones you consistently seem to miss, so that you can improve on them next week.

Dragon

There are times when gratitude comes naturally, and other times you have to work on it. You may need to work through some negative emotions this week. You may wonder why you are comparing yourself to others more than usual. You may feel like your life is lacking and unsure of how to improve it.

The first thing to do is acknowledge your emotions this week, even the ones that are less pleasant and hard to admit. Then, focus on the good that's happened in the past and the positives you hope to experience. Be intentional when commanding good thoughts and calling them into mind. Write down things that you appreciate and value in your life.

Share compliments and positive ideas with others. Ask people for positive feedback about what you're doing well, and ask for honesty about what you can improve on.

Snake

Some people are super cooperative, and others are not so much. This week, you may need to be a little slicker and more cunning to get what you want from social situations due to difficult personalities. This week, aim to be cordial and kind whenever possible. Realize that some situations you may not know about can affect a person's actions.

You may find it challenging to be kind or calm when you sense a great injustice. The fix is to focus on an educational and helpful approach, assisting others in making crucial decisions in their best interests.

Horse

You are strong, courageous, and wild. You want to enjoy all your opportunities and likely do not want to remain home this week. There's a peaceful energy around you, and you can use it to start a new project.

You may feel bored initially and become entranced by a fresh idea that you have by doing nothing. To spark fresh ideas, you need to reduce stress. Enjoy a dinner from takeout or take a relaxing bubble bath and not think about tomorrow.

It's incredible how you can clearly envision a project or room decor idea once you've been there for some time. Consult with an interior designer or consider using AI to help you configure your space with photos and ideas you gather from other places on social media.

Goat

You love it when life feels simple and. peaceful. You may not know why things were so busy last week, but if you were exceptionally pushed beyond your limits in productivity, this week promises you rest. Your week may involve an impromptu vacation to a place you've never been to.

Focus on what you can do for yourself. Aim to put yourself and your needs first, since if you don't care for yourself, how can you do so for others? By authentically being who you are, you may encounter a business or friendship opportunity. You could meet individuals who are similar to you, expanding your social network. You may find that you can understand each other's point of view by talking openly and respecting each other's differences.

Monkey

All decisions you make have a cause-and-effect relationship, even if you think you're just being playful and silly. It's important to know that what you decide this week will have consequences beyond what you see today. This week, be very careful about how you handle your activities. You may not know who you are around or the extent of the person you're with.

It's better to stay with people who view the world similarly to you so you can share resources, listen, and help each other get through tough times and support each other. Decide to be a good person. When asked for help, know if you can commit or if you need to say no gently. Take caution when it comes to overextending yourself. Your goal is to use this time to improve your overall life, which means being extra cautious about money.

Rooster

How do you handle hard feelings, like anger or frustration? This is a Mars week, and while there's drive and determination energy in the air, it can feel extreme to you and create frustration when life moves too slowly.

You might argue with people you care about much more easily. It's better to be aware that your patience level is low and admit it early on to avert any destructive or unnecessary arguments.

This week, try channeling frustration into activities that boost your spirits and give you a sense of purpose. Try exercise or cooking. Work with things that generate heat and help you release strong energy.

Go outside in the sunlight when you can. Be willing to work through any tension and talk about it calmly instead of holding it in and feeling frustrated later.

Dog

This week, a discussion may put your character into question. You may view yourself as loving, loyal, and kind. You might also think you're a pushover sometimes, and your reaction to a person's accusation could be strong due to how hurt you feel by being misunderstood.

Sometimes people get used to a certain way things are, and they can take you for granted. So, it may be tempting to remove yourself from a situation for absence to make the heart grow fonder.

It's important to note that you can feel vulnerable when you spend too much time alone. You can use personal space to cultivate relationships or friendships you've allowed to fall by the wayside and focus on one particular person. You may also use the time you get back during a break to focus on yourself, particularly your physical and emotional health.

Use this time for fitness or journaling. Write out your goals for the rest of the year. Think about the future. Eventually, others will see the error of their ways, but you won't have lost too much time. You'll have invested it in yourself.

Pig

Trust is a huge word, and it's also a great responsibility. You take trust seriously, so when you put it in someone, you want authenticity, transparency and bluntness too. This week, you may discover that your trust in a person does not go both ways to the extent that you initially thought.

You may feel you must test the relationship by asking questions and reading body language. You may want a stronger connection, yet your partner, friend, or coworker prefers to keep things superficial. Going too deep is uncomfortable, and that may put you off.

Responsibility isn't always viewed the same way among friends and family. So, you may find it easier to reconsider your ideals and see if they are realistic or doable for others. This week, aim to keep things out in the open and use it for a period of discovery. Share thoughts and ideas without expectations.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.