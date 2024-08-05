Is anyone authentic — truly authentic — these days? People are always caught up in the crowd, having such an overwhelming need to blend in and belong that they lose sight of anything else around them.

But psychologist Sherrie Campbell believes that the stand-out successes are not in the crowd and are not out "chasing cash or being cool." According to Campbell, "It doesn't mean they don't love nice things or indulge in them; it means they approach success from a different mindset."

Advertisement

So how do you know if you're an authentic person? There are a few signs and character traits that will let you know for sure.

Here are 10 tiny signs you're a truly authentic person, according to a psychologist

1. You're self-reflective

Juan Pablo Serrano | Pexels

Authentic people aren't concerned with how other people view them. As an authentic person, you don't follow what everyone else is doing purely for the sake of belonging. Instead, you're confident and comfortable in who you already are as a person.

According to Campbell, "To be authentic, unique, and individual, you have to know who and what you are, which comes through self-reflection." If you find that you're able to look within and understand your true character, you're authentic to the core.

Advertisement

2. You have a healthy ego

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Everyone has an ego, but authentic people have a healthy ego. You have the right kind of self-esteem and confidence, as well as empathy. You make choices because it's what makes sense to you, not to impress other people.

You're resilient, but you know your limitations and that having boundaries doesn't make you any less of a person. As such, you make an incredible leader.

Advertisement

3. You're focused on many possibilities

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

As an authentic person, you don't focus on just yourself, how something affects you, and how to get something right now. You're already aware that not all battles can be won.

Adds Campbell, "The focus for you is always long-term, and on what possibilities patience and hard work will garner when you continue pressing forward." So, you don't let setbacks get you down; instead, you move through uncertainty with enthusiasm.

Advertisement

4. You have good character

Matthias Cooper | Pexels

Because you're true to yourself, you don't say things you don't mean, don't make promises you can't keep, and you always stay true to your word.

But that doesn't mean you're serious all the time. In fact, you know when to be pensive and when it's okay to laugh at yourself. You have an all-around great personality.

5. You're a visionary

Amina Filkins | Pexels

To be a visionary, you have to be connected to yourself and be innovative. As an authentic person, you're creative, optimistic, and have high emotional intelligence you use to inspire others.

According to Campbell, "Self-development is a pinnacle in your life and you insist others delve into themselves in the same way in order to rise above the pack."

Advertisement

6. You're a good listener

Oleksandr P | Pexels

You don't see other people's thoughts and opinions as threats to your own. Instead, you listen with an open mind and prepare to change your opinion if something makes sense.

"When you're dedicated to the whole truth in any given moment, you live life in touch with your deepest and most profound inner parts, allowing you to be the full expression of who you are," Campbell denotes.

7. You're transparent

Julia Larson | Pexels

Someone who is transparent is upfront with their emotions and feelings, which are easily perceived by other people. Authentic people are transparent, meaning they are honest to a fault, and are sincere in their actions and words.

You're confident in yourself and can own up to your mistakes. You know that you're not perfect, so you're open to criticism, especially if it means making yourself better.

Advertisement

8. You're open and consistent

Mental Health America (MHA) | Pexels

You're not judgmental and have respect for those who don't share your opinions. This is because you don't feel the need to be superior over someone else or to make people like you in order to feel good.

"You're consistent in who you are, and have no need to satisfy someone else's criteria to feel good about yourself," assures Campbell.

9. You're team-oriented

Jopwell | Pexels

As an authentic person, you easily adjust when working with others. You don't try to control the narrative in a group setting; rather, you're open to hearing all points of view, have incredible problem-solving skills, and have the utmost respect for everyone.

Adds Campbell, "You build successful teams and give credit where it is due, sharing your success and achievements with your entire team."

Advertisement

10. You draw upon experience

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

One of the most essential parts of being an authentic person is being able to learn from your past mistakes. You don't let your past define you; instead, you come to understand that your past experiences shaped you into who you are today.

When you think about your experiences, you use them to move you forward in order to become an even better person.

Caithlin Pena is a multimedia reporter, editor, and journalist who covers news, relationship issues, and human interest topics. Her work has been featured on Today, NBC News, Huffington Post, Yahoo, PsychCentral, and Thought Catalog.