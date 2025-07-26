The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On July 27

The tarot horoscope has a message for each zodiac sign on July 27, 2025. The Moon is spending its second day in Virgo, which means today's tarot card for each zodiac sign is about doing our inner work and healing the mind.

The tarot is a deeply intuitive tool for self-awareness. So, you may see something about your life that isn't even related to what your tarot horoscope says, but it later becomes relevant and insightful. Let's find out what else this means for your zodiac sign starting on Sunday.

Tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, July 27, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Cups, reversed

Aries, there's comfort in the familiar, and sometimes it's tough to move on from what you know, whether at work, home, with family, or in life.

But, the Eight of Cups, reversed, is a sign that you've outgrown a particular situation, whether it be a hobby, job, living arrangement, or whatever seems to fit your style or personality no longer.

Transitions are uncomfortable, but you've been through many in this lifetime, and you can get through many more in the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Pentacles

Taurus, you embrace the unpredictable on July 27. Because of your grit and tenacious personality, you can withstand so much more than anyone expects you to.

Today may bring a few changes to your schedule, and you will find a way to be flexible and adaptable. It may not be how you planned, but you'll figure things out. Good luck!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, it can be a little bit hard to really wrap your mind around the fact that a problem is finally solved. You may still have moments when you wonder if the situation will revert to an old pattern.

However, it won't, and that is great, but you may not have accepted it yet. Today's message from the tarot is about embracing the calm after the storm and learning to see positivity without fear.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Lovers, reversed

Not all decisions are easy to make, Cancer. Today, you may feel unsure and uncertain about the future, which affects your sense of clarity and focus. You may find it hard to answer even the simplest of questions.

If you struggle with decision fatigue on July 27, your tarot card, The Lovers, reversed, is reminding you that distraction can occur. Tune in to yourself. Give yourself the quiet you need to think things through.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Pentacles

Wealth is a mindset, Leo, so if you didn't grow up with conversations centered around money at home, it takes time to learn.

The Ten of Pentacles helps you wrap your mind around complex themes that may be unclear due to a lack of experience. If you're hoping to attract abundance, then today's tarot card helps you to accomplish that by nudging you to adjust your outlook.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles

Practice can make perfect, Virgo, but it all depends on how well you do what you're doing. So, that's where the Eight of Pentacles comes in on July 27.

This tarot card is letting you know that you have to be diligent and careful. If you practice making a mistake, you'll perfect an error. If you catch yourself, you can correct and make it right on your own. A little diligence can go a long way!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Two of Swords, reversed

Libra, the little things that can make life sweet. Ironically, it's also what can create problems.

The Two of Swords, reversed, is sharing how imbalance is a possibility on July 27. You may wonder what you need to do to make things better.

Today, play around with ideas that seem to improve your life. Test what works and what doesn't work.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Temperance, reversed

Try not to lose your patience, Scorpio. The Temperance, reversed, is a warning card that indicates a stressful situation in the future.

You may feel like someone or something is testing your resolve and causing you to lose your composure. But if you are aware, you can be a few steps ahead. If you see things before they happen, you can avoid them and stay in your happy space.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Swords, reversed

What is it about sudden change that throws a person off guard? There are things that you might have always assumed would stay the same. If something is working, why change it?

If it's good as it is, why improve? But the world is changing, and even though you may find change inconvenient, it's good to see what can happen.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Wands

Capricorn, sometimes it's good to compete with a friend, since it sharpens your skills and keeps you sharp. Some people dislike competitive situations, but you thrive in them.

Today's Five of Wands tarot card is a symbol of intense competitive energy, where you feel like you have to prove yourself. It's a great day to work hard and show what you bring to the table.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, do you ever come across as a little bit aloof? The Queen of Swords, reversed, is a warning to avoid acting too cold or detached from your relationships.

You may do that to be a better listener or to avoid getting hurt. However, if you sense a person is thinking you don't care, do a little bit more to show that you do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Death

Pisces, you are never going to be the same, and that is a good thing. On July 27, the Death tarot is a sign of rebirth and transformation.

Life is full of significant changes, and sometimes when you experience one, you can't go back to what you did before. You are ready to experience a new beginning, and today may bring you a clean slate you've wanted for some time.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.