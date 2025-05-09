The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Each Zodiac Sign On May 10, 2025

We have a busy day today, and what's happening in astrology is also showing up in each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for May 10, 2025. The morning opens with the Moon changing signs. The Moon enters Scorpio, which brings up themes related to the afterlife, secrets, and other people's money.

Later in the day, Mercury will enter Taurus, the zodiac sign opposite of Scorpio, which brings gratitude for what you have right now. We are learning lessons about give and take; we want to take inventory of our resources. Let's see what else is in store for your zodiac sign's tarot with a message from the cards.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

The message the tarot horoscope has for each zodiac sign on May 10:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your intuition may hold the answers you seek long before your mind does, Aries.

The High Priestess card reminds you of the power of tapping into your subconscious. It's there to guide you, and it's where your inner voice often comes from.

Practically speaking, when you need to make a decision, note whether you naturally shift one way or another. Then, ask why. Is it because of fear, or a feeling?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Justice, reversed, can mean that your inner critic is in full force, Taurus. But the truth is that while your actions may stem from good intentions to make you better or help someone else, doing something unwanted can be more harmful than helpful.

Awareness is one thing, but a loud inner critic can constantly point out your wrongdoings. Eventually, helping others won't bring you joy; instead, it will exhaust you.

Take this feeling as an opportunity to notice your inner talk and change your perspective.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Are you a giver? It's part of your character to share what you have. But it ought to feel good to you when the moment is over.

Do you feel like the give-and-take balance is off, Gemini? You could feel like you are doing all the giving, yet receiving little back in your relationships.

While what a person can give may naturally ebb and flow to a healthy extent, you want to ensure you are not being taken advantage of.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Do you sense the call to a new journey, Cancer? You may realize that something is no longer serving you, and you either have to set a boundary or remove yourself altogether.

It's not easy when you've envisioned things to be a certain way, but time brings change.

This may mean letting go of the familiar, but it could be the greatest act of self-love. You can embrace change, even while it's scary, because you know it will lead you to more fulfillment.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You don't need to be fixated on how others are doing, Leo; at the end of the day, it may only distract and discourage your unique journey.

Today, lean into trusting your path. Conflict and competition may no longer serve you.

You will realize that you only compete with your potential, constantly believing in more.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

You are entering a period marked by commitment to your goals, Virgo.

You may say, "I would like to do this," or "I will do this," but fear and feelings of unreadiness can creep in.

But, if not now, then when, Virgo? If you wait till you feel ready, you may never act. And results don't come from intentions, but from action.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Change isn't always easy, Libra. In the process of growing into something new, old patterns may attempt to knock at your door and creep back in.

The Ten of Swords, reversed, encourages you to watch for self-sabotaging behavior.

You have come so far and aren't meant to stop here. You can be your own best friend and support through this tough time.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Something needs to change, Scorpio. There may be too much on your plate or things that aren't worth your time, burning you out.

In matters of love and work, see if you can delegate certain tasks.

Otherwise, think carefully about what you commit yourself to and whether it adds to or subtracts from your life.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hermit

You don't need other people's opinions, Sagittarius. Right now, you may long to be alone with your thoughts and figure out what you genuinely think.

Much wisdom and guidance can be found in solitude. Through it, you can find out what you want instead of living other people's dreams for your life.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Your hard work is a waste, Capricorn. As you put in the effort in yourself or at work, take notice of your wins and recognize your progress.

It's good to celebrate small victories, no matter how inconsequential you think they may be.

However, the Six of Wands reveals that others will eventually respect you for what you do. Recognition can be slow, but when it happens, you'll beam and be glad you didn't give up on yourself.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

When something is built on a shaky, soft foundation, it eventually can come down, Aquarius.

These losses can be painful, but they are character-building moments that help you become stronger, more resilient.

Don't view this experience as all bleak. These moments also invite you to rebuild a foundation that cannot be shaken and notice what stays strong despite life's storms.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Good news shared is joy doubled. Being with people you love is good for your soul, Pisces. Reach out to someone you love and make plans for quality time.

The Three of Cups is about friendships and unity. Enjoy the connections you have in life and let them fill your heart with happiness.

You may also see this as a wonderful opportunity to express your gratitude for them in your life!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.