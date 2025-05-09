3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Incredibly Lucky New Era On May 10, 2025

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, three zodiac signs enter an incredibly lucky new era. Luck comes to those who are open to the idea that there's nothing exclusive about luck in the first place. We've come to a place in our lives where we consider ourselves lucky if we have a good day, and during Moon trine Jupiter, a good day is definitely in store.

This day allows us to expand on our thinking. We aren't keeping things back, nor are we cutting our dreams short. We're dreaming big and going for it. Moon trine Jupiter leads the way, allowing us to feel good about who we are and what we do.

Luck is not an exclusive attainment, but for these three zodiac signs, this day has us feeling rather special.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You’re not usually one to toot your own horn, but something about this Moon trine Jupiter vibe makes it impossible to ignore how far you’ve come. It’s not arrogance, oh no; it’s earned self-worth. You’ve worked hard, stayed steady, and now the universe gives you a little wink.

This day is magical because you finally feel like you’re allowed to want more. You’re not settling, not minimizing your dreams just to play it safe. This transit flings the door wide open. There’s space now for hope and expansion.

Your gift is recognition. Not from others necessarily, but from yourself. The realization that yes, you do deserve good things. Let this lucky wave carry you, Taurus. The world can wait while you soak it all in.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You thrive under transits like this one, Sag. Moon trine Jupiter cracks your heart wide open and fills it with possibility, and that is SO YOU. Your ruling planet is lighting the way, and you’re striding forward with a grin, feeling in tune with life, laughter, and the magic of saying "yes."

This is no time for hesitation. Something clicks into place. You see your next move, your next outrageous goal, and you can’t help but aim for it. There’s optimism here, but it’s solid, too. You believe in yourself again, and that’s the kind of luck money can’t buy.

Your gift is enthusiasm, pure and unfiltered. Let it guide you. Say what's on your mind. Take the trip. Pitch the idea. Whatever it is, the energy’s ripe. Run with it. That's what this day is all about for you.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Moon trine Jupiter hits you softly, but solidly. Under this gorgeous trine, you feel in harmony with yourself, your dreams, and the world. You’re no stranger to longing, but on May 10, it’s not about yearning for what you don’t have; it’s about cherishing what's already yours.

Your creative mind is fertile right now. Ideas flow, feelings surge, and for once, it doesn’t feel overwhelming — it feels divine. Moon trine Jupiter wants you to trust your vision, no matter how far-fetched it seems. You’re not delusional, Pisces, you’re just vivid dreaming.

Your gift is flow, and from that flow comes grace. Everything feels just a little easier, a little lighter, a little more meaningful. Take this moment. Live inside it. Let the joy in without apology. It’s yours.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.