3 Zodiac Signs Receive A Sign Of Hope For The Future On May 10, 2025

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, three zodiac signs receive a sign of hope for the future. We're just now coming into our power, as we've started to get a little too used to the idea that everything is falling apart. During the astrological phase of Moon square Pluto, we see that this one's up to us.

That means, for three zodiac signs, the tide has turned, and the new era of hope and happiness is ours for the taking. However, it also implies that we must get up and take it. No more laziness; it's time for action. It's time to fulfill our destiny as happy people. This square implies that we've gone through the hard times and now they are over. While we look around and notice that we're far from all clear, we also recognize that change starts with us. Three zodiac signs will refresh their hopefulness on May 10, and this will bring about the happiness revolution.

Three zodiac signs receive a sign of hope for the future on May 10, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

It starts small, this new era. There's a flicker of optimism, or a feeling that maybe, just maybe, you’re not so stuck after all. The Moon square Pluto has you reckoning with what’s been holding you back, and for once, you don’t retreat. You face it and you let it go.

This is the emotional reset you didn’t know you needed. The heaviness begins to lift because you decide it has to. On May 10, you’re not denying the past, you’re just refusing to let it call the shots anymore. That’s the alchemy here.

Your power lies in giving yourself permission. To move on. To be lighter. To let hope in without fear of losing it again. You’ve earned your peace the long way around, and now it’s here. Let it settle in your bones. You are not the person you were. Thank the stars for that!

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

You’ve worn the brave face for so long that it’s easy to forget there’s a whole world behind it. But on May 10, under this Moon square Pluto transit, something cracks open and not in a way that breaks you. In fact, it frees you. You finally stop pretending you’re fine when you’re not, and the relief is instant.

A rush of real power follows. Not the kind that performs or seeks applause, but the kind that rebuilds from the inside out. You recognize the cost of playing it cool, and you’re done paying it. Your new era starts with honesty.

Your new era is made up of raw, radiant strength. You don’t need to control everything. You just need to show up as you are, flaws and all. This is your moment to reintroduce yourself to your own heart. Don’t look away. It’s magnificent, Leo.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Pluto speaks your language, but even you aren’t immune to the pressure of this square. You feel the shift deep in your bones; it's like a call to either evolve or risk staying trapped in a narrative that no longer fits. The pain of transformation isn’t new to you, but your willingness to meet it with softness is.

There’s something courageous in how you’re letting go this time. Not with drama or finality, but with grace. Moon square Pluto brings the emotional grit, but it also opens the gates to something lighter. You’re not here to carry it all anymore.

You’ve done your time in the underworld. Now, it’s time to rise. Right now, you're about rebirth, quiet power, and inner peace. Sounds like a plan, eh? The new era starts when you say so. And you just did.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.