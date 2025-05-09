3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune All Week From May 12 - 18, 2025

The week of May 12 - 18, 2025, we have a fantastic unfolding of daily energy that helps three Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune all week. The month of May 2025 is a Snake month. We start the week feeling stable and steady with metal energy and end the week passionate and restored thanks to fire energy gifting us with its presence.

Three zodiac signs are set to be the luckiest all week. Snakes will find out what they need to feel safe and secure. Goats can ask for what they want and get it. Rooster is working on a long-term goal that requires time and focus. Let's see what else the week brings for each of the luckiest Chinese zodiac signs.

1. Snake

You're on fire regarding luck, so wear something red. Eat red foods and think about their qualities to help you activate your heart chakra. The color red will also help you to draw attention from the universe and the energies around you for the entire week.

You will want to have a positive mindset set on your goals, starting May 12, an Establish Day, and starting a long-term project that you can complete from now through the end of June while Mars is in a fire sign. If you are considering going into some business or need to take a risk to improve your job or make something grow, practice your manifestation work at the start of the week.

This is an excellent day for talks centered around engagement or marriage, from platonic business dealings where you have to mingle resources, time, and energy, to romantic involvements, including moving in with a partner. If you're planning to buy or sell in the real estate market, this is a great day filled with good fortune for visiting a home renovation store or talking with builders or a home decorator.

Goat

Wear gold this week, Goat. It was the shade valued by ancient rulers and associated with the element of energy from the Sun. You will feel like the luckiest zodiac sign all week, but good fortune is most substantial for you on May 14, 2025, a Full Day.

Start with a gratitude mindset and thank the universe for everything you need. Keep your activities focused on wealth-building. You don't want to waste time doing things that cost you money but bring no return on investment for you.

Whatever you do, stay active. Keep moving since the vibration of action attracts the vibration of money. Whatever you have going on, anticipate harvesting results.

Does someone owe you a favor or money? Then ask for what belongs to you. Don't be shy about asking for things; communication leads to luck because it tells the world you're ready to receive.

Rooster

What's your favorite color, Rooster? If you love green, plan to wear it and keep green things around so you can see its hues and shades. Green attracts luck to you because it represents fertility, money and new life. Today's luckiest activities involve building things for yourself and planning your future with luck in career and other areas where you want to be successful.

Do you want a better marriage? Focus on it. If you desire a deal to go through, work on your speech to compel others to action. Pay attention to what happens on May 16, a Stable Day. You will see how lucky you are in life and why your life has significantly improved for the better.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.