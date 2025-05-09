4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On May 10, 2025

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites. Prepare your mind for something special as the Scorpio Moon comes bearing gifts and insight. This astrological transit is here to remind us that we are the ones with the power, and that power is here to steer us in the right direction toward the path to happiness.

If we look around, we see nothing but fearful impressions. The world is a scary place to live in right now, but we, as individuals, may not want to live in that kind of fear. That's why we use our minds to escape, to fantasize, to create happiness in our personal worlds.

Four zodiac signs take the ferocity of the Scorpio Moon and find a way to transform intensity into joy. We are the ones who can do this, the universe has our back on Saturday.

1. Aries

You're feeling it before it even arrives — that rush of momentum, the pulse of something just around the corner. The Scorpio Moon doesn't dawdle, and neither do you. You just turned on the ignition, and you are ready to roll, Aries.

What makes this moment different is the depth. You’re moving with purpose and intention now. A realization hits you square in the chest: You’ve outgrown the cage. You’re done playing it small.

Your gift is liberation, wrapped up in intensity. Don’t flinch when the truth arrives; just know that it’s on your side. And don’t apologize for how fast you’re moving now. You’re not leaving things behind out of recklessness. You’re evolving.

2. Virgo

You’ve been sifting through every detail, turning it over and over again in your mind. But something shifts under this Scorpio Moon, and it’s as if the obsessive loop finally breaks, and clarity floods in. It feels like pure, emotional truth. You know what needs to change.

This inner certainty feels unsettling at first, but you're used to this kind of discomfort. On May 10, the path opens before you and you’re already walking it, almost without realizing. The old self-doubt is quieter. The fear has loosened its grip. You feel guided by something deeper.

You feel the release of guilt, of pressure, of perfectionism. You’re not here to carry it all forever. This lunation reminds you that healing is an act of courage. Not everything needs fixing. Some things just need forgiving.

3. Libra

You’ve been holding the tension for way too long, Libra, and you're confused about what you want and what you think you should want. The Scorpio Moon sees right through the polite façade and calls your bluff. This is a truth-telling moment, and it comes with a beautiful kind of clarity.

Balance isn’t always found in the middle. Sometimes it’s found in walking away. A door opens for you now, Libra, not out of obligation, but out of self-respect. And on May 10, you realize that peace is not about pleasing everyone. It’s about aligning your outer world with your inner knowledge.

Your gift is self-loyalty. It arrives like a quiet thunder, an undercurrent of confidence. You’re allowed to choose yourself without guilt. The sky doesn’t fall. The people who matter will understand.

4. Aquarius

There’s a strange thrill in the air, like electricity just before a storm. You sense something is about to click, and you’re right. On May 10, the Scorpio Moon pulls back the curtain on your inner vision, and what you see sparks a new kind of fire.

You’re no stranger to bold thinking, but now you’re ready to embody it. You’re done theorizing. This day is all about doing. The future you’ve been sketching in your mind suddenly feels accessible, even urgent. There’s no more waiting for the perfect timing. This one's on you, Aquarius. Go for it.

Your gift is activation. The insight you receive under this transit is not abstract; it’s actionable. Trust it. Follow it. You’re not meant to fit into the world as it is. You’re here to tilt it, shake it, reinvent it. Let the revolution start from within.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.