6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Luck & Abundance On May 10, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting big financial luck and abundance on May 10, 2025. Saturday is an Earth Rabbit Open Day in the Metal Snake month and Wood Snake year and the vibes are deeply aligned with flow and unexpected rewards. Open Days are meant for moving forward and opening your hands to receive. With the soft and powerful Earth Rabbit energy leading the way, that abundance has nothing to do with hustling for a change. It’s all about your frequency.

This isn’t the day to force results. It’s a day to follow what feels easy. Small nudges may change your whole energy around money. Especially if you’ve been in scarcity mode or overcompensating lately. These six Chinese zodiac signs are most aligned with Saturday’s energy and may find themselves receiving more than they asked for without having to chase it.

1. Rabbit

This is your animal sign’s day, and the Open Day energy makes it feel like the universe is finally on your wavelength. If money has felt tight or like you’ve had to constantly adjust plans to stay afloat, that ends today. You could receive a gift or an easy solution to a small thing that's been stressing you out.

The key for you is ease. Your luck multiplies when you stop trying to manage every detail and just let something happen. Let your friend treat you at lunch or finally say yes to that family member who has been offering to do you that favor.

These small gestures give you the clarity that helps you release something you’ve been holding onto out of fear. You're not meant to carry all this emotional weight and stress all alone and after today you won't have to.

2. Snake

May 10 gives you permission to be softer with yourself, which is rare for you lately. You’ve been in fix-it mode for a while always being the one to manage problems and organize everyone else while you overthink your own next steps. Saturday brings a different kind of win. You may hear from someone who wants to make something easier for you, for example, and this time, you let them.

The Rabbit energy smooths over your edges and lets you tap into a version of wealth that’s about comfort and receiving help. You might find money in an unexpected place or get access a resource that makes something way simpler than it’s been.

Let things come to you today! You're magnetic and in manifestation mode when you’re grounded.

3. Goat

This Open Day is ideal for you, especially if you’ve been in your feels about not seeing progress. Today proves that just because you haven’t been loud about your goals doesn’t mean they aren’t manifesting.

You’re most likely to attract abundance today through connection. Someone you love might be thinking of you, forwarding you something useful, or offering to split the cost of something you thought you’d have to cover alone.

It’s not about grand gestures today, but you will get some reminders that you are definitely supported. You may also find yourself finally wanting to declutter or rearrange something in your home and that, in itself, could lead to something financial like finding cash, getting an idea, or clearing mental space that helps you make a decision. Resist temptation to force any results today, they’re circling back to you now all on their own.

4. Pig

You’ve been craving some kind of win because your energy has been stretched and you’re ready to feel replenished again.

May 10 is a feel-good day for you financially, especially in ways that touch your personal life. On Saturday an invite, gift, or small splurge ends up being more meaningful than you thought.

The Rabbit is a friend to your animal sign in the zodiac and its softness helps amplify your natural abundance energy. If you’re out and about today, don’t be surprised if someone offers to cover something or you get an unexpected discount. You’re in receiving mode now and it’s about time you start living the good life you so deserve.

5. Horse

The last few weeks have been weird financially with either too much outflow or unpredictable timing. May 10 helps stabilize that a bit. Today’s luck is about right-place, right-time energy. You might overhear something useful, come across a good opportunity without looking for it, or get a lead that points you toward a next step that feels natural, not forced.

If you’ve been afraid to spend money because things have felt unstable, today might remind you that not all giving is loss.

If you treat yourself to something small you’ll feel 10 times lighter after. That’s the kind of wealth that multiplies. The kind that starts with trusting that you’re not constantly at risk of running out. It’s all happening! And it’s getting great for you. Trust it.

6. Dog

Today is about remembering your value in a real, practical sense. You’ve been underestimating what you offer lately and second-guessing your worth in situations where you’ve already proven yourself. May 10 brings you a moment of validation that directly ties to money or abundance. That might look like someone paying you back, upping their offer, or simply seeing your contribution for what it actually is.

You’re luckiest today when you stop shrinking to keep things comfortable. A new dynamic is forming where you don’t feel like you’re always in the role of fixer or helper.

This is your sign from the universe that you’re allowed to receive good things without over-performing for them. Finally!

