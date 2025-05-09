4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Abundance On May 10, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract powerful luck and abundance on May 10, 2025, as the Moon leaves Libra to enter intense Scorpio. The Sun is in Taurus, encouraging money-making opportunities to rise to the surface. The Sun helps make things visible to the naked eye because Taurus is about money and monetary resources.

The Moon entering Scorpio means the timing is ripe. We are in a unique window of opportunity for manifesting desires and releasing our inhibitions. The lunar phase of a brilliantly powerful Moon helps two people finally see things for what they are and make the most of them. Since Scorpio is the cosmic surgeon, we pierce through problems and find solutions that equal growth.

The Law of Attraction unleashes during Saturday's intense energy. Find out how these four zodiac signs attract luck and abundance on May 10.

1. Scorpio

Prepare yourself, Scorpio. You're about to have one of those intense days when everything you touch turns to gold. The Moon leaves Libra, where it often drains your energy, and enters your sign, where you feel revived.

Even though the Moon isn't happiest in your sign, the intensity of its presence provides you with a sense of control. And that's what you love, isn't it, Scorpio? Power.

You are ready to take control back from whatever it was that took it from you earlier this week. That’s what makes today so powerful for abundance. You want to work for what you get, and when you take action, the universe obliges. With the moon in your sign in just a few days, you can feel the energy building into a cosmic release.

Today, let go of what you don't need to make room for what you do. Start looking for stale patterns so you can build new habits into your daily life. The Moon in your sign brings out a desire for self-improvement. When you improve, abundance ushers in because nothing says you're ready for it like a strong inner sense of self.

2. Taurus

You experience a mind shift when the Moon enters Scorpio. You go from taking inventory of what you have to figuring out what you want to give. The Moon in Scorpio, a fellow money sign that rules other people's resources, activates the law of attraction through the 'give and take' mechanism.

You take something and you give it away, then the universe returns what you need to you multiplied. Charitable acts create karmic energy that is mutually beneficial.

Today, you see the needs of others and realize that you're only as strong as the weakest link. A deficiency in a friend or loved one's life prompts you to take action. You might have held back in the past, but now your heart feels compassion and empathy. With the Full Moon on the horizon, inhibitions about what-ifs go out the window.

You don't mind showing your vulnerable side instead of the part of you that doesn't like to feel taken advantage of. You are finally OK with giving without any expectation at all.

This level of vulnerability is a powerful signal to the universe when it comes to abundance. Neediness isn't a weakness; it's a strength. The truth is that you need people as much as they need you. You might not need them physically or monetarily, but emotions are a different story.

Emotions are what make abundance work. Today, a change in you affects others, which changes how life works for you. In exchange, more luck and abundance come your way.

3. Cancer

You’ve been waiting for a sign from the universe, and here it is. The Moon enters Scorpio, lighting up your fifth house of joy, creativity, and romance, and suddenly things don’t feel so heavy anymore. You start to remember what makes you happy instead of what keeps you up at night.

This lunar shift flips your energy from protective mode to passionate mode. You’re no longer hiding from the world, you are now attracting abundance toward you.

Today, luck finds you when you lean into expressing your real self. The Moon in Scorpio reminds you that your vulnerability is not a liability. In fact, the more emotionally honest you are with yourself and others, the more doors swing open. You're magnetic when you let your feelings lead, even if that scares you.

So don’t hold back. If it’s on your heart, say it. If you feel inspired, act on it. If you want something deeply, ask for it. The universe is responding to your energy and actions. And today, luck and abundance come because of your bravery and your softness in equal measure. You attract luck by simply being real.

4. Virgo

You’re usually the one making the plan and keeping everything running smoothly, but today the energy shifts. The Moon in Scorpio opens up your communication sector and clears the cobwebs from conversations that have felt blocked. If something hasn’t been flowing, this is the day it starts moving again.

You attract abundance today by saying exactly what needs to be said. You have insight that people need. Your words carry weight.

The law of attraction kicks in when you speak with intention. You’re not manifesting through rituals or scripting today, you’re doing it by being honest and clear.

Take advantage of your heightened mental clarity to clear up something that's been lingering. Your ability to untangle complexity is your gift, and it’s especially valuable right now. By solving one small issue (even if it seems unrelated) you open the floodgates for bigger opportunities. Luck is in the details today and no one handles the details better than you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.