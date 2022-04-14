Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Horoscope For Friday, April 15, 2022

What's in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, April 15, 2022? You can read your daily tarot card reading to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology.

It's amazing and wonderful when the astrology, numerology, and tarot are all on the same page. We have a quiet, peaceful day with the Moon in Libra.

The Numerology of the day is also silent and pensive, making it the perfect time for writing and planning for the future.

The day's Life Path Number is a 7, the Seeker, and this is spiritual energy.

How intriguing isn't it that the Moon in Libra lands on Good Friday this year when both the day is a 7 and Libra is the 7th zodiac sign.

We have things to prepare for and life to anticipate. Don't take this day for granted. Make the most of it.

Tomorrow's Full Moon in Libra promises to balance the scales and give you an opportunity to wipe the slate clean and start all over again, whichever way your life is meant to be.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

It's back to the drawing board, Aries. Good thing you have an endless supply of energy, and no one compares to your positive energy when life throws you a curveball.

Just because your plans were dashed before you had a chance to even start, that does not mean you need to stop pursuing your dreams; it just means you need to find a new way to get there.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Everyone has bad days. There are some loose ends you need to tie, and not knowing why everything is out of sorts can drive you batty.

So, it's time for you to get things back under control. You may need to slow down to catch up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You passed the final test. Temptation has been trying to trick you into sabotaging yourself, but you proved you are much smarter than you used to be; you're starting to figure out what trips you and causes you more problems and now you can avoid similar situations in the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

There is no reason for you to spend time with someone who constantly tells you lies. You need to believe in yourself and stop making excuses for people who hurt you. There are many opportunities for you to make new friends, so don't settle for someone who takes advantage of your kindness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You can solve a complex problem if you try to figure it all out by yourself. At first, you may want to ask people for advice, but you don't need anyone to show you the way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Tune out all the noise. It's time for you to be still and quiet. Journal, meditate and give yourself space to breathe. This is the perfect excuse for you to take things slower and cultivate a strong inner life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

The decision has been made for you. It hurts when someone decides they no longer want to be in a relationship with you, but you have been given a gift; your freedom is more precious than fake love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Put one foot in front of the other when you feel lost, tired, and don't know what to do. Opportunities will meet you where you are; you may not feel like anything is happening, but persistence is the key to success and happiness.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

It's time to create. You are talented; you are amazingly gifted with fresh ideas. It's best not to tell yourself you have nothing to offer the world. Instead, you can start small, beginning with people you love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

It's shocking when someone starts problems that affect you, and you feel powerless. The world may start to sink around you, but no matter what happens, you will rise above.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You just need one reason why to start regaining your motivation and drive. You don't have to please anyone but yourself. And figuring out your purpose will need to start with an understanding of your motivation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You're at a stand-still. You may find it difficult to make any power moves, but things will be back to normal once the energy clears. Don't be hard on yourself; this is a good time to rest your mind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.