5 Extroverted Zodiac Signs That Thrive In The Company Of Others

Extroversion and introversion are two major personality traits, each at one end of a scale measuring outgoingness.

Those with extroverted personalities thrive in social situations. Being around others boosts their energy.

Extroverts are often those people who are the first to introduce themselves and have no problem being around groups of people, even people they don't know.

The most extroverted zodiac signs embody these traits.

Most extroverted zodiac signs in astrology

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Gemini is an extroverted zodiac sign who thrives on change.

As the twin of the zodiac, Gemini is actually both introverted and extroverted, otherwise known as an ambivert.

Yes, Gemini, is known for duality. They have two faces because of the way their personality shifts. But, at the end of the day, Gemini loves to party.

Gemini is that friend that will definitely be the life of the party, but also that friend who will spend a whole day inside acting like they forgot they even owned a cell phone.

2. Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Libra is an extrovert zodiac sign who needs to be around people.

Libra's symbol is a balanced scale for a reason — they are the zodiac sign that is friends with everyone because they are the perfect balance between introvert and extrovert.

Even though they aren't always the easiest to approach, in general, most Libra zodiac signs are pretty social and easy to talk to.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius' honesty makes them extroverted.

They are always called the adventurous zodiac sign because they're wild and fun-loving.

4. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is an extroverted zodiac sign that loves adventure.

As the first of the 12 zodiac signs, Aries is a natural leader who never has a problem speaking up and commanding a group.

A fire sign, Aries has a spunky, high-energy personality that shines around others.

5. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is an extroverted zodiac sign that loves to learn.

Aquarius is known for loving people. They also love to talk and are always asking questions to learn more about people.

Aquarius is the type of zodiac sign that can happily sit for hours with their closest friends and just go on and on about what’s going on in life.

Aquarius is known for being that go-to friend when you need advice. It’s like having your own personal therapist on speed dial.

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.