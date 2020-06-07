Why Pisces Is So Attracted To Scorpio

From one Water element to another, Pisces love a Scorpio.

What is it that attracts one zodiac sign to another? When it comes to a Pisces and Scorpio relationship, there are many different ways someone can appear attractive.

Good looking, funny, intelligent, honest, or kind-hearted to name a few, and there's so much to a Scorpio zodiac sign that makes it hard for Pisces to resist their charm.

Why is Pisces so attracted to Scorpio?

Astrologically, these two water signs have their depth in common, which fuels mutual attraction.

And as they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and some people are attracted to those who look like them.

What my zodiac sign finds to be an attractive quality might be the opposite of what your zodiac thinks, but there is also a scientific phenomenon called similarity-attraction effect — when two people find shared traits irresistible.

Each zodiac sign has their own determinants for what makes someone attractive, and when it's based upon mutuality, like-mindedness, and common interests, this can become the greatest lure for love.

It’s a unique opinion that all zodiac signs have and sometimes we overlook just how important it is in choosing a partner, except when discussing astrology.

For the most part, we do all have a type we find most attractive — maybe not in looks, but in personalities.

It helps to be mindful of the characteristics our zodiac signs admire, not only in a significant other but also in our friends.

By being surrounded by different traits than our own, we can appreciate other people’s strengths.

Looking at the Pisces zodiac sign and how naturally they fall in love with Scorpio gives us a clearer understanding of the types of people we are attracted to in our everyday lives.

This isn’t to say that if you're a Taurus or a Capricorn that you will only be attracted to Virgos, but rather that similar attributes among zodiac signs will draw you in.

It’s also important to note that there’s a difference between astrological attraction and zodiac compatibility, which is also commonly discussed within astrology. It's one of the ways we can understand why Pisces zodiac signs find Scorpios so attractive.

Just because you’re attracted to a certain zodiac sign doesn’t mean you’ll work well together.

Maybe by exploring the reasons for an attraction, we can better understand ourselves as well as the signs we lean towards. After all, there’s nothing better than some self-reflection!

Pisces zodiac sign personality traits and attraction

Pisces is considered to be one of the most tolerant signs. They are compassionate, gentle, and tremendously forgiving.

Striving for deep emotional connections with others, Pisces are loyal and intuitive. When they act on their intuition, they achieve inner peace and increased wisdom.

In relationships, Pisces are true romantics. This makes them passionate and generous to their partners, always concerned with showing how much they care.

Scorpio zodiac sign personality traits and attraction

On the other hand, Scorpios are brave, determined, and assertive. They place a high emphasis on friendship and look for honesty in others.

Scorpios appear to be mysterious and have a calm attitude most of the time. They are passionate about their goals and will stop at nothing to make it happen.

Romantically, Scorpios are one of the most sensual zodiac signs. They will be dedicated and faithful to their partner. However, it may take them a while to build trust.

Pisces — Scorpio zodiac sign attraction

Both of these zodiac signs are elements of water. That being said, they have similar tendencies emotionally, mentally, and spiritually from time-to-time.

Pisces and Scorpios believe in expressing their emotions. They also approach relationships in the same way by recognizing that the most important parts are passion and loyalty.

Pisces can sometimes be fearful of making big strides within their life. This is very different from the bold and decisive Scorpio.

It makes sense to say that Pisces is attracted to Scorpio’s fierce nature because it’s something they lack.

Both Pisces and Scorpio surround themselves with lifelong friendships.

Considering they both see the value in close relationships, it’s clear that Pisces admires this attribute of Scorpio.

The Pisces is a creative zodiac sign, making time for artistic and musical expression. On the contrary, Scorpio is better with science and problem-solving.

As they say, opposites attract. So, Pisces is intrigued by Scorpio’s unique intelligence.

Usually, we are attracted to unfamiliar ways of thinking as it pushes us to see things differently. Scorpio gives Pisces the chance to discover more about the world.

An interesting difference between these two signs is that although they both see the importance of expressing emotion, Pisces is much more willing to trust than Scorpio is. Pisces' outlook on mankind is more positive than Scorpio.

It’s possible that Pisces is attracted to the challenge of gaining a Scorpio’s trust. Pisces also know that once Scorpio is comfortable in the relationship, they will be faithful.

Pisces strive to use their gentle personality to make Scorpio less stubborn and more open. They want to help by bringing out the best in Scorpio.

The overarching reason why Pisces is attracted to Scorpio is that they are similar in areas that matter such as being true to their emotions and being a dedicated lover and friend.

Nonetheless, their differences act as an opportunity for growth for both zodiac signs.

Pisces is able to see a new perspective by being surrounded by Scorpio. And Scorpio can improve upon their trust issues with Pisces at the helm.

Pisces relationship advice for attracting Scorpio zodiac signs

It’s important to be confident and honest about, not only your emotions but also your affection.

Scorpio needs to know that you’re serious about them before they’re able to give into their own emotions.

Don’t take it personally if he doesn’t trust you right away. Just like you, he wants to build a strong relationship that he can believe in.

At the beginning of your relationship, he might not give you as much reassurance as you expect but that’s just part of his cool and calm nature.

However, you should play hard to get. You will engage his interest if you make it a little challenging. And that way, he can be sure of what he really wants.

I’d suggest deep conversations and passion to keep your Scorpio man happy. The great thing is you love these things too. You lucky gal!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.