How The 8 Most Life-Changing Astrology Transits In November 2023 Will Affect You

From an astrological perspective, November is Scorpio season with Sagittarius season bringing up the rear. So it's not really surprising when people go from broody-moody to chirpy during the month. And that's before we consider all of the planetary transits November has in store for us!

So here are the most life-changing November 2023 astrology transits and their effects.

1. Saturn goes Direct on November 4

Saturn has been backpedaling through Pisces since June 17. But in the first week of November, it will go direct once more.

Interestingly, Saturn was on the verge of slipping into Aquarius when it changed course. So if you were hoping for a radical change to happen in the world and for people to care more about humanity and the larger picture, that's not exactly going to happen. Instead, the focus will shift dramatically to personal spirituality and how it shapes us individually and as a community.

Plus, it's a good time to start thinking about your New Year's Resolution for 2024. Saturn in Pisces can make it easier to understand intangible dreams and root them in something concrete and doable.

2. Venus shifts to Libra on November 9

The second major transit November has in store for us is Venus shifting from Virgo into Libra on November 9. And since Venus is going to be here for the rest of the month, the focus will be firmly on finding harmony and balance through charm, camaraderie, and beauty.

The effects will be most pronounced on your love life, although age-old beauty standards may make a comeback and ruffle some rightful feathers. Nevertheless, as long as you practice self-care, engage with people harmoniously and steer clear of red flags, you will be fine.

3. Mercury moves to Sagittarius on November 10

The planet of communication, Mercury will also be shifting from Scorpio to Sagittarius on November 10. And since Sagittarius and Libra are friendly zodiac signs, Venus in Libra and Mercury in Sagittarius will have a complimentary effect on each other this month, hyping up the energy like nobody's business.

The best thing you can do is fly with the wind here and make your communication more friendly and curious in all aspects of life. The emphasis is on being a good listener and a good speaker so all parties are satisfied by the interaction. However, watch out for exaggerations and tall tales.

4. New moon in Scorpio on November 13

As with any other month, the moon will be waxing and waning as usual in November and we will have a beautiful New Moon in Scorpio on November 13. It's a potent time for magic and rituals of all kinds (and also spooky occurrences). So if you want to strengthen your gifts and talents or unearth new ones, this is the moment you should look forward to. The next two weeks until the full moon is also great for manifestation rituals and setting intentions. And since the waxing phase will be ruled by Scorpio, wishes that focus on personal growth, transformation and soul healing will be more potent.

5. Full moon in Gemini on November 27

Of course, two weeks after the new moon, we will have a beautiful full moon in Gemini on November 27. This marks the end of the six-month Gemini Moon cycle which began with the new moon in Gemini on June 18, so any wishes you may have made back then should have come to fruition by now. You can also close out cycles with toxic exes and friends during this full moon. The following two weeks until the next new moon is also great for soul cleansing and psychic reckoning.

6. Sagittarius season begins on November 23

Sagittarius season is considered to be between November 22 to December 21, but the dates vary each year by one or two days on both ends. And this year, the Sun will move into Sagittarius on November 23. This period is perfect for stretching out of your comfort zone, traveling around the world, learning about new cultures, and more. Thanksgiving is also on this day this year, so it will be cheery all around!

7. Mars in Sagittarius on November 25

Mars, the planet of action and war, will be shifting from Scorpio into Sagittarius on November 25. That's two days before the full moon, so expect some explosive developments around the world at this time.

On a more personal level, this energy will make it easier to engage with people who are not like us but have interesting stories to tell. It will encourage us to get out of our favored echo chambers and explore the world and the various philosophies in it. Where's the fun if everyone is the same?

8. Ceres in Sagittarius on November 25

Ceres will be shifting from Scorpio to Sagittarius on November 25 too. As one of the major asteroids in astrology, it represents the natural world, fertility, and parenting. Its close conjunction with Mars will temper war-like instincts and shift the focus to bringing in the harvest, gathering families together and making sure the children are aware of the broader world.

On a personal level, Ceres will influence us to be kinder to our neighbors and look at planet Earth as a whole. There might be an uptick in healthy habits during this period and the desire to live a more healthy and fulfilling life with broader horizons.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.