The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, April 30, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 30, 2022.

Today's relationship horoscopes show a new cycle and changes in our love lives thanks to a solar eclipse and the start of eclipse season.

The first eclipse of the year is Saturday at 4:28 p.m. EST in the zodiac sign Taurus. You can expect secrets to come to light and for the light to shine clear as day on the reality of our situations, even if we have chosen to hide from them.

April 30th also brings a Black Moon (also known as the Dark Moon or Lilith Moon), the second new moon in the same month, which is a rare occurance that only happens about every 29 months.

It is known to bring about change, which aligns with the solar eclipse happening today as well.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Aries

Good luck comes to those who wait for love, Aries.

With the New Moon taking place in your money sector, your eyes are on the prize financially, and this could be a distraction from romance that's blooming right before your eyes.

Taurus

A workplace romance can be starting to simmer, Taurus, and a crush may have been hiding their feelings for quite some time. A budding friendship or a companion may come forward.

This could happen at your job, when someone you like comes clean and lets you know that they have been crushing on you in the most admirable way.

Gemini

Closure is what you need to move on with your future and your love life. With the New Moon happening in Taurus, you have a chance to say goodbye to any harbored resentment.

The relationship between Jupiter and Neptune bring a sense of returned appreciation and respect for your self. This is a wonderful thing for self love which can help you attract the best love of your lifetime.

Cancer

Have faith in yourself, Cancer. Your friends are there to encourage you when you're reentering the single life. It's a new world now, and you'll have to be brave and learn the ropes of dating.

But, this can be a fun way to start connection with old friends and keeping your spirits high because you're out having fun.

Leo

It's such a wonderful thing when you can share your life with another person. You may be ready to let someone into your world and give you a chance to experience new love once again.

Take things slowly, Leo, there's. no reason to rush things. But at the same time pay attention to your opportunities in love. What you see now may be just the beginning of meeting someone you really like.

Virgo

You could meet your soulmate today or sometime this weekend. A soulmate can be the person who helps you to see things about yourself that you missed. You may feel a strong sense of hopefulness after going through a tough time in your romantic life.

But this New Moon and so many planets making aspects in your relationship sector, expect your love life to grow, even if it takes a bit more time.

Libra

Sharing from your heart is always a good idea, Libra.

There's a beautiful thing that happens when you decide to be transparent. People trust in you.

They buy in and support your dreams, and sometimes they fall in love, and reciprocate the way you're feeling.

Scorpio

Your love for someone may pull you into a relationship, but that does not mean you will always be together.

Live in the moment and see where things take you. With the New Moon in Taurus taking place today, you may find that a change starts to unfold that reignites a spark your relationship has lost. Or you may find that your attention diverts elsewhere and it's time for you to move on.

Sagittarius

Your health comes first, and that's why you may have to avoid stressful people, even if you love them, Sagittarius. There are times when you just need to love someone from a safe distance.

True love comes in different forms, and for you, it may mean letting a person be who they are without trying to be there to save them.

Capricorn

Romance is more than a feel-good activity, it's an expression of your heart, Capricorn.

And, you're willing to do the work that needs to be done for love, and it's a wonderful time for growing your romantic life.

There's so many ways to show someone you love them, and it doesn't have to cost a lot of money for you to do so. So, think about something fun and new that you'd like to do, and plan for it.

Aquarius

Home is what you make it, Aquarius, and your heart strings get pulled when Mercury is in an air sign like Gemini.

The New Moon ignites a desire to bring things back into harmony again, and because you have such a big heart, the day's Neptune - Jupiter conjunction makes investing in what has meaning even more valuable to you. Today, you open your home and your dreams to other people, they feel the depth of your soul because of it.

Pisces

With Jupiter and Neptune aligning in your sign it's a good time to talk about your feelings, Pisces. It never hurts to let someone know how you feel and what they mean to you.

This is a beautiful time to be open about your dreams, too, and to see whether or not the person you desire to be with fits with your and to invite your partner to hear the vision you have for your future.

