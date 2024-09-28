3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Hardships The Week Of September 30 - October 6 After The 'Ring Of Fire' Eclipse

During the week of September 30 to October 6, 2024, three zodiac signs overcome specific hardships and challenges that arise around the annular solar eclipse in Libra.

With the Moon’s square to Mars this week, anger, frustration, and emotional upsets are likely. The eclipse falls on the seventh house axis of ‘we and them.’ While this includes romantic and marriage partners, on a global level, we will see the scenarios of ‘us versus them’ play out in different ways including partnerships and our relationships with others of all types personally and globally.

This Moon conjuncts Mercury, the planet of communication, commerce, and young people. While this indicates important communication, Moon-Mercury aspects can also indicate irritation. Furthermore, eclipses tend to amp up our emotions, and sometimes we or others can become overly emotional.

These more challenging transits will affect some zodiac signs more than others this week, but three zodiac signs will overcome their hardships by October 6, 2024.

1. Aries

Monday morning looks like a slow start to work, but as the day progresses, your energy picks up. The day holds the potential to come across in the wrong way as you feel like someone is directly attacking you — is this really the case, or is something being blown out of proportion?

By Tuesday afternoon, worry and confusion concerning work run supreme. Don’t get too stressed out Aries, because by late afternoon this will clear up and you may find that things weren’t nearly as bad as you thought. Just take a deep breath, you will get through it!

Wednesday’s eclipse in Libra falls in your seventh house of partners. This can include work or business partners, people in your life on a day-to-day basis, or romantic partners. This eclipse opposes your Sun and squares Mars, so the potential exists for friction. The square to Mars could cause an argument or emotional upset. If this is the case, ask yourself whether this happens too often — are you getting back what you are giving? An eclipse is a time for releasing so you can begin again.

Thursday, you are dwelling on a relationship issue from the past, which isn’t like you Aries. You generally can let things go and move on, but there is still something heavy on your mind by Friday afternoon.

You move past these deep-seated issues by Saturday when you are in a far better mood, even if things don't exactly go as planned. By week’s end on Sunday, you have moved through your relationship issues by focusing on the things that really matter and will soon be ready to start a new week.

2. Cancer

You are dragging on Monday and may not be in the most positive mood, but focus on what you need to get done and by midday, you are back into the groove of things. Bear in mind, however, that the day isn’t over and the potential exists for some sort of ego-based issue either from or toward you. You can easily avoid this by remaining self-aware and not taking things too seriously.

The eclipse on October 2 falls in your fourth house involving family members and the home or foundation, which could also include romantic interests. The potential exists for stress, arguments, and disruptions that peak in the early morning hours. Eclipses can set our emotions on edge — the question is whether this is a real problem or some kind of minor aggravation.

Eclipses have staying power, and you, Cancer, are often emotional. If you allow things to build, your emotions can get out of hand by Friday night. Sometimes, it’s a matter of not letting your emotions dictate your response. If you can do this, you can avoid a lot of turmoil over the eclipse period. By Saturday you are back on track, especially if you take this advice. Any emotional issues now look minor and the key is to go back to your day-to-day life.

The weekend could bring some unexpected issues around money, and plans can change, so stay fluid on Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday night it looks like you have come out of your emotions and once again, all is well.

3. Capricorn

Eclipse weeks are powerful, Capricorn, and this one is no different. Monday brings travel or legal issues that look like a lot of work to the forefront. While you would rather be doing something else, take care of what needs to be done, and by the afternoon, your energy will pick up. That said, the afternoon could bring a work-related issue involving an argument or disagreement with a co-worker. Best to resolve this quickly and not drag it into the next day as confusion may abound on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s eclipse falls in your 10th house of work and career. This house also rules your reputation and priorities, and it is here that your interests will lie. That said, the eclipse falls in the sign of Libra which rules relationships and partnerships, and since this eclipse squares your Sun, there is potential for conflict until Friday afternoon when you are in a better mood.

Saturday afternoon brings some pleasant times with someone close. Try and keep it this way because the potential for an argument crops up again on Saturday evening. Capricorn, you know that you like to be right. Do you want to be right, or do you want to be in an argument? This is the question that will determine how your evening ends.

Sunday may bring some unpredictable changes in terms of plans or friends, but you know how to persevere and by the end of the week you will find that you have resolved most of your problems one way or another, and tomorrow starts a new day.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.