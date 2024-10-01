Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 2, 2024 — The Libra New Moon Eclipse Is Here

For today's horoscope, we have a New Moon eclipse in Libra. This is a time of new beginnings and endings for zodiac signs with themes associated with Libra. Starting over again could involve various areas of your life, and if you don't know where to begin, you can take baby steps until you feel more confident. Areas and themes that involve the Libra New Moon eclipse this year could include contracts, relationships, and even matters related to art and beauty.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is a powerful reset in your relationship zone, where old relationships, attachment styles, and behaviors are in for a transformation. The more you affirm your own relationship standards, the more you can stay true to your desires, so you experience the level of intimacy and personal growth that makes you feel loved and seen. How do you define your own relationship standards? List them out and reflect on how they align with your desires.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This New Moon eclipse offers you the chance to explore your values, embodiment, and security. This timeframe will help you get clear on your values and how they shape your daily choices. When we become more conscious of our value system, we’re able to attune to opportunities that align with our direction and exercise the power of saying "no" to those that don’t feel right. What opportunities align with your values and direction? How can you practice saying "no" to those that don't feel right?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There is a revolution coming into your creative sphere, where new collaborations can help you master your own creative flair. Be open to working with different types of people that you can learn from, as they may be a catalyst for breakthrough creative expansion you hadn't thought possible. Who in your life inspires you creatively, and how can you seek out new collaborative opportunities with them?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Expect to experience some changes on the home front over the next couple of weeks. If you’ve been wanting to move to a different country or even to a different home in your local town, now is the time to set your bets. Remember, sometimes our next point of growth requires us to step outside our comfort zone to see what possibilities lie above the horizon. What is one actionable step you can take towards making a significant change in your home environment?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is a great time to initiate conversations that allow you to express your feelings and thoughts clearly. It isn’t always easy to sort out what you’re thinking or feeling immediately, so give yourself some time to reflect on what you would like to communicate. Don’t rush; feel into your words so you can fully express what is on your mind. Describe a situation where taking the time to reflect improved your communication. What did you learn from this experience?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is an excellent timeframe to collaborate with others and pursue a singular objective and goal. You don’t have to do everything on your own; you can find the power of leaning on others during this time to show you that you can learn to receive. What is your attitude towards receiving help from others? How can you become more open to this? Identify a goal you are currently working towards. How can you involve others in this process to achieve it more effectively?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your self-image is about to change, which could affect how you present yourself to the world, your style, or even how you interact in your relationships. This personal transformation is here to help you shed who you’re not so that you can become who you’ve always been, but with more confidence. What steps can you take to shed any false self-perceptions and embrace who you truly are?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is a good time to question whether your ideals and desires are created from a soul level or if there is a part of you that feels pressure from external sources to conform to societal expectations. When your desires are created from a place of soul, you will likely experience rapid opportunities coming your way, and it won’t feel like you have to knock down doors to achieve them—they just naturally gravitate towards you. Describe a time when following your soul-driven desires led to rapid opportunities. What was the experience like?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may be inviting new friends into your life who can help you grow and expand in new ways. Don’t close yourself off from mingling with new faces from different places, as they may act as mirrors to bring out different sides of yourself. Reflect on your current friendships. How have they helped you grow and expand in new ways?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A new career expansion is near. All you have to do is take bigger chances on what you put your efforts into. If you’ve always wanted to put your name up for a specific role, regardless of your experience level, then it’s time to see how your luck can draw. Be bold, and don’t worry about the ‘rules’—you may just be able to slip through the backdoors of the matrix. What is one bold step you can take now to advance your career, despite any perceived limitations?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your beliefs about love and relationships are in for a revival. This is the prime time for you to see whether your core values need to shift so they align with who you are today and what you desire to experience in your life now. What core values do you hold in your relationships, and how do they align with who you are today?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A connection may turn into something deeper, and over the next few weeks, you may experience a level of raw and honest intimacy that could take your breath away. It might push your maturity and growth in how you approach relationships, helping you shed any toxic actions on your part so you can feel more empowered in who you are and more secure in your partnerships. What toxic actions or patterns do you recognize in yourself that you want to shed to experience healthier relationships?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.