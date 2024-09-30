Relationships Change For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of September 30 - October 6

The week of September 30 - October 6 brings some pretty big relationship changes for five zodiac signs due to the second eclipse of Eclipse Season that happens just a day before Mercury Cazimi in Libra. These astrological events help you welcome in new beginning to your life and relationship. The Libra New Moon and Solar Eclipse will occur on Wednesday, October 2 and will represent a new phase of your life, however part of that process is also realizing that some events are outside of your control.

Contrary to widespread belief, eclipses don’t always take something (or someone) away from you, but at times, also serve to bring you even closer together. The eclipse happening in the romantic partnership sign of Libra means it is sure to have profound affects on your romantic relationship.

Intensifying the Libra Eclipse, the Sun and Mercury will create a Cazimi on Tuesday, October 1, initiating a new cycle of intentions and helping you to grow in how you communicate with your partner. While you may prefer to wait to take any drastic action in your romantic life, the eclipses may have other ideas, so it’s important to be aware of what arises and to know that as long as you are feeling centered within yourself then you should allow yourself to seize whatever new beginning presents itself.

The zodiac signs who see relationships change the week of September 30 - October 6, 2024

1. Aries

YourTango design | Canva Pro

Aries, even if you are struggling to have hope in this moment, it’s important to remember that not only will all of the effort you are putting be worth it, but that it already is. You have been through an intense process of transformation within your romantic relationship that has either helped direct you toward a new connection that is meant for you or has provided confirmation that you are indeed with the right person. But regardless of where this journey has led, it is important to remember that despite the challenges or even heartbreak, you are better because of what you have been through.

By honoring your past with gratitude, you will be able to find greater hope and optimism for all that the future holds — especially as the Libra New Moon and Solar Eclipse rises on Wednesday, October 2. The New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Libra is connected to the series of eclipses that you have moved through in Aries and Libra since 2023. This phase of your life was meant to help you grow in the ways necessary to be able to attract and choose a healthier, more aligned, romantic relationship. But part of bringing you to your destiny has also involved removing what isn’t aligned with your higher purpose.

As this cycle of eclipses begins to wind down, you are being brought to a moment of fate in your romantic life. A New Moon does bring about new beginnings, while Solar Eclipses tend to bring dramatic shifts and sudden changes. This is not an ending for you dear Aries, but only a beginning. Have hope in the future and understand that you are ready to take a chance on love again. While you should be mindful of what arises in your romantic relationship during the eclipse, of which the effects can last this entire week, you also need to let yourself follow your heart. Reach out to that person you haven’t stopped thinking about, plan a date night with your existing partner, and let yourself move — not just with love — but for love as well.

2. Gemini

YourTango design | Canva Pro

While you tend to anticipate even the most unexpected moments, Gemini, even you will likely be surprised by what's coming this week. As much as your relationship has been progressing, there still have been moments that you have questioned if your current person is the person you are meant to be with. Sometimes in an effort to protect yourself, you can envision situations that aren’t actually truth, and ultimately sabotage your desires for love and commitment. Let this time be different, especially as Mercury Cazimi occurs on Tuesday, October 1.

Mercury and the Sun will unite within Libra and will help you feel more confident in your decisions and leave behind the self-sabotaging behaviors that have prevented you from having the relationship you’ve desired in the past. While conversations will be key in the week ahead, so will being able to take action that is in alignment with what you desire. Mercury Cazimi will bring in an unexpected marriage proposal, elopement, or even conversations about the future that you hadn’t previously thought were possible. In fact, you may have even been feeling recently that your partner has been more distant, so this announcement may come as even greater surprise to you. While you should take your time in making a decision, it does seem that you will be leaning more toward yes than no.

To prepare for what is to come, take time to reflect on the true nature of your relationship, along with the value your partner brings to your life. Think about how this relationship differs from those that you’ve had in the past and try to find confirmation for whatever decision you make within your own experiences and feelings. Everything is set to help usher in a new romantic beginning, which may also include beginning your lives together.

3. Cancer

YourTango design | Canva Pro

Patience is always an important part of any romantic process, Cancer, as events tend to unfold in divine timing and not necessarily on your personal timeline. But part of your healing has been learning the difference between holding genuine space and not holding your partner accountable for what you need in a relationship. Despite the challenges, you are about to see your patience pay off. In your life and romantic relationship, there has been a particular issue of home that has continued to surface. As Mercury Cazimi occurs on Tuesday, October 1, you will finally receive the positive news you’ve been waiting for and seel that new beginning taking root in your life.

Mercury Cazimi occurs when Mercury and the Sun unite as one, this time, in Libra, and because of the merging of energies, you are able to see dramatic and positive shifts in your life. While fairness, negotiations and even compromise are present with Libra energy, you should feel confident that this news or offer is one that you can trust. With waiting as long as you have, it is normal to have a hard time trusting the news you receive this week. You deserve the positive shift in your life that won’t only be a new beginning for you, but for you and your partner together.

Being able to receive this breakthrough moment is an important moment of growth as you welcome in peace, abundance, and even greater love. If these themes of moving in or even purchasing a home has been something on your mind but that you haven’t necessarily taken action on as of yet, then you should also feel empowered to bring up your desires to your partner as the universe isn’t just supporting positive changes in your life — but wants you to initiate them yourself.

4. Aquarius

YourTango design | Canva Pro

Prepare for a wild ride, Aquarius, as you may no longer recognize your life after this week. The New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Libra will peak on Wednesday, October 2 and usher you into a completely new era with more opportunities and even greater adventure. Romantically, this isn’t only a place of new beginnings, but also taking your relationship in an exciting new direction. You are set to receive what it is you’ve always longed for.

Recently, a lot has arisen in terms of heartbreak, hurts and even wounds from past relationships which have created a fear around feeling confident that the relationship you are in now is one that can last forever. The reality is that the deeper you go into this connection, the more you will second guess it, because only in great commitment will you be triggered to heal in the ways you need to fully experience love. The triggers aren't because this relationship isn’t right, but are here to show you that you must reflect on what has been holding you back from falling in love.

The New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Libra will bring in sudden offers and opportunities to your romantic life. There is nothing to fear in the connection you are currently in, but you may want to take some time to reflect before making any big decisions. Instead of talking yourself into what you think is possible, try to entertain all possibilities. As much as you likely thought that certain aspects of your dreams were currently off the table, the universe does have other plans. Try to ground yourself as the week begins, and practice affirmations so that you can learn to surrender more to what arises rather than feeling like you must direct it. And when that new offer for a beginning comes your way, do remember that you deserve this, and in fact, it is part of everything you’ve always dreamed of.

5. Pisces

YourTango design | Canva Pro

The Solar Eclipse and New Moon in Libra on Wednesday, October 2 is a divine nudge towards growth in your romantic life, dear Pisces. This is an energy of change that has been building since last year in October, and now after a year of lessons learned, you are ready to say yes to love. Libra energy isn’t just about transformation, but it also carries with it the ability to create a deeper more profound romantic connection with your partner. But in this part of your astrology chart, there is a keen sense of rebirth, and what might need to be released in order to make space for the kind of relationship and love that you desire. Nothing that is meant for you has ever been removed from your life, and so this isn’t something to fear, but you do need to become a bit more flexible. .

As the New Moon and Eclipse rises in Libra this week, be honest with yourself about what you want, as well as what may have been preventing you from grabbing it. You don’t want to be so afraid of losing someone that you never really let them in either. This is your chance to make incredible strides in how you approach a relationship, and even allow yourself to make an effort to pursue the love you desire.

Remain centered in this process, and also have healthy and emotionally safe conversations with your partner. Love will inevitably change your life, because in some ways it seems you’ve been open to love solely as it didn’t actually change anything about how you live day-to-day. Even if it’s figuring out how to make space for a date night, or scheduling ahead, it is important to let yourself embrace change so that you can see this divine nudge not just one that is pushing you toward growth, but the love you have always craved.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.