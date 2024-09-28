4 Zodiac Signs That Will Become Unstoppable Despite Previous Hardships By The End Of October 2024

The signs overcoming obstacles by the end of October.

Written on Sep 28, 2024

woman on pedestal becoming unstoppable by end of october 2024 Photo: Adele Shafiee | Design: YourTango
Times have been tough for the majority of Americans. According to a 2024 survey, 43% of Americans feel more anxious than they did in 2023. And with rent prices skyrocketing and food prices still at an all-time high, we can’t help but wonder when it’ll ever get better — or if it ever will.

Luckily, an astrologer says four zodiac signs will become unstoppable despite previous hardships by the end of October 2024.

In a TikTok video, astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained that four zodiac signs will "be revamping major aspects of their lives during a total solar eclipse. And they’ll be concluding a 16-year evolutionary journey as Pluto stations direct.” 

Moreover, these signs will “conclude it powerfully as an Aries moon takes shape,” summarized Grim. 

@innerworldsastrology October 2024 will be a monumental month for four zodiac signs #astrology #zodiac #horoscope #zodiacsigns ♬ original sound - Evan Nathaniel Grim

So, who are these lucky zodiac signs? Most importantly, what’s in store?

1. Libra

libra zodiac signs become unstoppable despite previous hardships october 2024 mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Libras are actively redefining themselves throughout October 2024, Grim explained, “Specifically, by prioritizing their independence, and they’ll become more decisive.” 

This is huge news for Libra as independence is something they often struggle with. So, as long as they remain steadfast in the decisions they choose to make, expect great luck and prosperity to come their way.

2. Aries

aries zodiac signs become unstoppable despite previous hardships october 2024 mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Aries is focused on their self-actualization throughout the month by working on their mental health or growing in their spiritual journey. However, Grim warned that this won't be easy, as this personal growth might cause Aries to experience “some resistance or challenges by people who openly oppose them,” said Grim. 

He explained that “karmic enemies” will try to create friction, likely because they disapprove of the new Aries and more specifically the boundaries they may choose to set. Luckily, Aries' resolve will kick in and they’ll have no trouble managing these toxic relationships — or cutting them off, for that matter.

3. Cancer

cancer zodiac signs become unstoppable despite previous hardships october 2024 mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

According to Grim, “Cancers are turning their attention to home, property, and family-related matters.” He explained, “Some may suddenly seek to acquire or sell property or could grapple with completely new circumstances within their families.” 

Yet, these circumstances aren’t random or unplanned — they’re “karmically destined,” ended Grim. So, if someone you know is a Cancer or has Cancer placements, they’re in luck — new fortune may be heading their way.

4. Capricorn

capricorn zodiac signs become unstoppable despite previous hardships october 2024 mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Capricorns is actively pursuing a different career path in addition to tackling new responsibilities. 

“And this may, of course, be preceded by a transition away from their current job,” Grim explained, whether that means a job transfer or quitting altogether. 

Yet, that’s not all that’s in store for this sign, as Grim added that they’ll be setting a new tone in their family, specifically with their parents. 

So, if someone you know is a Capricorn tell them to be prepared — the month ahead might be a bumpy road, but it will all be worth it in the end.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

