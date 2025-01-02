20 Odd Signs You're In The Middle Of A Spiritual Awakening

People were born into this world to believe that they are meant only to serve those above them in higher places compared to their own. This is no longer the case. Although we still have a major role to play, it is time we recognize our fullest potential and claim what is rightfully ours as spiritual human beings.

A spiritual awakening is the process of developing heightened awareness and moving to a higher consciousness. Your view of the world around you, as well as of yourself, changes and becomes much deeper, and you foster a sense of purpose.

Do you suspect that you are experiencing a growth of spirit and consciousness? It can be hard to diagnose something so subtle and personal. While you don't have to experience any particular number of these things, even one can indicate that you're moving towards where you could be: a spiritual awakening.

Here are the odd signs you're going through a spiritual awakening:

1. You've had extreme dreams lately

If you have begun to experience insane, vivid dreams that you don't quite understand but feel a sense of peace from them, this could be one of the big signs of a spiritual awakening.

These dreams could indicate that you're finding a profound insight into the world around you, seeming complicated but meaningful at the same time. Explore the meaning of these vivid dreams by allowing yourself to become enlightened by the things you never knew before.

2. You have a new spark for living

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

If you've suddenly felt a new fire igniting inside you just for a new way of living, this means you're going through a spiritual awakening and are entirely ready to embrace it. Once you have claimed your fervor for life and feel the need to do everything in your power to help, not only for yourself but the rest of the world, you're on the path to much greater things.

Open yourself to the possibilities, realize that you do not have to limit yourself to just one thing, and explore the world for all it holds that can teach you to become a better person. Experiencing new and diverse experiences can significantly contribute to finding a spark in life.

These experiences are often linked to increased happiness and renewed vitality. A 2011 study found this is primarily due to the brain's response to novelty, which can trigger dopamine release and stimulate cognitive flexibility.

3. You have no more fear

Fear is one of the most crippling feelings that we can muster within ourselves. But if you have begun to feel as if all of your fears have melted away, you're on the right path to a spiritual awakening.

The world is filled with adversity, but this does not mean you have to despair so easily. Facing your fears will teach you many things about yourself and a lot more about others around you. Embrace this new perspective, never live in fear, and show the world just how courageous you really are.

4. Your toxic relationships are breaking apart

Once you have felt this shift within yourself, you will see the people who are unworthy of your presence weeding themselves out from your path of spiritual enlightenment. It's important that you know it's okay for these people to fall from your radar.

There will be new people who share the same views, beliefs, and joys in life as you do. Even if you feel scared of losing some of those people, just remember that you must keep moving forward and not dwell on the past.

You respect yourself and your time enough to draw the line with acceptable behavior. You aren't willing to endure the effects of toxic or unproductive people. They drag you down and sap your qualities, after all.

It can be hard to remove these people if you care for them, but if they aren't willing to change, no amount of effort will get them to. So consider it a good thing that you're removing the things that no longer serve you, people included.

When a toxic relationship is breaking apart, individuals often experience a complex mix of emotions like relief, anxiety, guilt, and even a sense of withdrawal. The unpredictable and frequently manipulative dynamics of the relationship can create an addictive cycle, making it difficult to leave even when recognizing its harmful nature.

A 2019 study found this can be further complicated by low self-esteem, fear of being alone, and attachment issues that may have drawn them into the relationship in the first place.

5. You have the sudden urge to meditate

Once you have begun to experience a spiritual awakening and feel the major shift in yourself, you may also feel the urge to start meditating.

Meditation is a very useful practice for one to contemplate their emotions, drown out all the surrounding noise, look inward, and reflect on our personal lives as to how we can better ourselves as well as the entire world.

It's important for us to meditate as often as we can so we can achieve a balance within ourselves to be happy human beings.

6. You feel disconnected

Whether it's disconnection from your thoughts, emotions, or surroundings, perhaps one of the most common signs of a spiritual awakening is feeling a sense of detachment.

Due to the shift in your thinking, you've begun to question everything, including your purpose in this present moment. You've let go of your attachment to material possessions and are experiencing a profound change in the way you think.

You may also feel lost, like you don't belong in "normal" society, and want to form a closer relationship with the universe. But don't panic, because feeling disconnected means you have a deep longing to feel spiritually fulfilled, move beyond the limitations of the material world, and align with your true self.

Feeling disconnected, often referred to as social disconnection or loneliness, is strongly linked to poorer mental and physical health. There are associations between feelings of isolation and increased risk of depression, anxiety, cardiovascular disease, and even cognitive decline. Research published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology also highlights the importance of social connection for overall well-being and resilience, with a lack of connection impacting self-esteem and quality of life.

7. You're experiencing an overwhelming sensation of love

There will be an extreme burst of love for yourself and for the world around you once you feel this spiritual awakening within yourself. You will begin to see the world in all of its beauty, not only in people but nature itself.

A good way to express or explore these new feelings of love is by going for a hike, spending time in nature with your friends, going to a natural body of water, or just making people smile. Love is a very powerful feeling that you can give to just about anyone.

8. Your diet and sleeping habits have improved

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

One of the physical symptoms of a spiritual awakening is a change in your daily habits. You find yourself taking the time to rest and eat better. You notice the needs of your body and take them more seriously.

This may not look like eight straight hours of sleep every night. You may sleep a couple of hours at night and nap throughout your day. But it doesn't matter how you're getting your rest, only that you are getting enough and timing it so your rest doesn't get in the way of your goals and duties.

Rest and activity are both fueled by food. You're making sure that you're getting enough. Not only consuming appropriate amounts but eating healthy options is just as important.

Improving diet and sleep habits can significantly improve mental well-being, including reduced anxiety and depression symptoms, improved cognitive function, better mood regulation, increased energy levels, and enhanced overall psychological resilience. A study published in Frontiers in Pediatrics showed a strong correlation between a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and improved sleep quality.

9. You're experiencing synchronicity

Synchronicity is a pretty strange experience. It's the experiencing of meaningful, related events that are unlikely to be mere coincidence.

For example, you might be thinking about a specific person only for them to call you moments later. Or, you see an Angel Number everywhere you turn or hear a song on the radio that's been stuck in your head.

These experiences tend to guide us toward a path, but sometimes they simply remind us that we're already on the right path.

10. You're physically manifesting your intentions

As you grow in awareness and skill, you have started to "will" situations and options into existence. You have started to tap into your innate, hidden powers. What you put into the world becomes a part of your reality.

But be warned: you must be careful with this power. Negative energy is a lower form of energy and vibrates more slowly. This makes negative intentions take form faster and easier than positive ones. Just be careful with your intentions as you could unwittingly set yourself back.

While manifesting your intentions is popular, current psychological research generally does not support the idea that simply thinking about something can directly cause it to happen. However, a study published in the Clinical Practice & Epidemiology in Mental Health showed that positive visualization and goal-setting techniques, often part of manifestation practices, can positively impact motivation and behavior, potentially leading to an increased likelihood of achieving goals when combined with concrete actions.

11. You're more intuitive

As your consciousness shifts and you reevaluate your beliefs, you'll notice new intuitive abilities. You have always had them, but you're now seeing the world with much more clarity.

Your intuition comes to the forefront of all thought, meaning you're in tune with your innermost feelings, and are very much aware of spiritual wisdom and insights. You have a greater awareness of what is happening all around you, and you trust what that inner voice is saying.

In the midst of a spiritual awakening, you're allowing that inner voice to become louder, letting it guide you as you make decisions, and even relying on it to reveal messages from your unconscious mind.

12. You have an increased desire to change major aspects of your life

You're tired of dragging your feet in all aspects of life, especially in your relationships and at work. You want better ways to influence the world because you know you have more to offer than what is being asked of you, and you want to provide more for yourself and those you care about.

Nobody is holding you back from where you want to be except for yourself. Look into getting a new job, moving to a better neighborhood, going back to school, or whatever other life-changing events you're starting to see as a necessity.

Be sure that you take your time in preparing for the shift. Be prepared to give it everything you've got.

A strong desire to change significant aspects of one's life is often linked to dissatisfaction with the current situation, a desire for personal growth, life transitions, significant stressors, a growth mindset, and the need for control. A 2019 study published in Frontiers in Psychology concluded individual personality traits play a substantial role in how readily someone embraces change.

13. You're creating your own beliefs

Many self-defined spiritual people can talk for hours about spiritual beliefs, but when it comes to their own beliefs, there aren't any.

When you're experiencing true spiritual enlightenment, you might find some solace in older beliefs and systems. You might find yourself deep in meditation, yoga, or another spiritual practice.

But while you're there, you're coming up with your ideas and beliefs. This is a major sign of a spiritual awakening.

14. You want greater freedom

During your spiritual awakening, one day you'll wake up, look around, and suddenly feel shackled by your home, your job, your possessions, and possibly even your relationship.

But don't leap from bed, throw out everything, buy a van, and follow your favorite band on tour just yet! Instead, think about the things in your life that weigh you down and deny you freedom.

Then, think about how life would be without it and what you might be able to do without it. Once you have a better understanding, remove those things from your life for good.

The desire for greater freedom is deeply rooted in human psychology. It is often linked to autonomy, self-determination, and intrinsic motivation. Feeling a sense of control over one's life leads to increased well-being and happiness. Research published in 2015 showed that individuals with an internal locus of control—believing they can influence their life outcomes—tend to report higher levels of well-being and are more likely to pursue personal goals than those with an external locus of control.

15. You feel deeply drawn toward personal development

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Where bubbly stories of a person's escape from monotony or another's return to good health from calamity used to not interest you, stories of personal development and triumph are suddenly important to you.

When you're going through a spiritual awakening, stories of success and personal growth become much more interesting. You listen intently to the journey others have taken and think about how you can do the same. You're drawn to these people and their stories because you're now striving for it yourself.

16. You have a growing sensitivity to the feelings of yourself and others

As your awareness and honesty grow in your spiritual awakening, you're starting to unravel the enigma of your feelings and intentions. We don't always fully examine what we feel or desire out of fear. But not acknowledging our true selves and our desires is more dangerous than any truth we fear!

As you get to know yourself better, you start to relate and have increased empathy more readily toward others. As you go through your day, keep in mind that the feelings of others have the power to slow you down and negatively affect you. So, slow down and honestly process what's going on to ensure you have the energy to complete what you need to.

Sensitivity to others' feelings primarily focuses on empathy, which involves understanding and sharing another person's emotions. A 2023 study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that this often includes sensory processing sensitivity (SPS). Individuals with high SPS tend to be more acutely aware of environmental stimuli, including social cues and emotions around them. This leads to greater sensitivity to others' feelings, and they are sometimes referred to as highly sensitive people.

17. Your spiritual teachers have found their way to you

Spiritual teachers are people who enter your life to offer you guidance and support along your spiritual journey. This could be someone you know or a stranger, but they don't have to be teachers in the literal sense of the word.

Your spiritual teacher will find you in what seems like a synchronistic way as if the universe has made this happen for you.

No matter how they appear to you — through a chance encounter, a wise person you know, or even an author who inspires you — take to heart the wisdom they impart, and accept the encouragement they have offered as you continue on your spiritual path.

18. You feel all of your emotions more fully

Sure, we all experience a wide range of emotions, but people amid a spiritual awakening will feel them more fully and intensely.

Spiritual people are characterized as being happy, frolicking little angels, but spiritual people do feel anger and depression. And they certainly feel those emotions more so than most. It's not to say they don't also experience joy and satisfaction; they simply feel the full range of emotions and to a higher degree.

Fully experiencing one's emotions, including both positive and negative ones, can lead to increased self-awareness, better emotional regulation, improved decision-making, stronger relationships, and overall greater well-being. A 2017 study concluded that acknowledging and processing feelings rather than suppressing them allows for a deeper understanding of oneself and one's needs.

19. You have a strong need to be alone

That's not to say you don't like people anymore, but when you're going through a spiritual awakening, you want to be on your own more often than not. Of course, this feeling won't last forever, but during the journey of self-discovery, you'll find yourself more disappointed in others.

One of the biggest signs of a spiritual awakening is appreciating the time you spend alone more than ever. But that doesn't mean you're lonely, it just means you're going through the process of enlightening yourself.

Time alone doesn't have to be filled with noise, tasks, or distractions. It just means you're comfortable with the formations within yourself, and you enjoy the time to explore and develop them.

20. When you're in nature, you feel more connected than ever

A hike through the woods may have once been a tedious, annoying thing that kept you from watching a sports game or playing video games. But during your spiritual awakening, everything else melts away from your mind when you're spending time in nature.

Spending time in nature is strongly associated with an increased sense of connectedness, not just to the environment but also to oneself and others. This connection often results in a sense of well-being and positive emotions like happiness and calmness. This phenomenon is often referred to as nature connectedness. This is supported by a study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology showing that individuals who regularly engage with nature report higher life satisfaction and a stronger sense of purpose.

You suddenly feel so much more connected to it and the whole universe when in nature. It's almost as though you can feel the pulse of the planet.

If you're experiencing any combination of these signs of a spiritual awakening, think of it as a new beginning. You're currently in the midst of a profound transformation.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves.