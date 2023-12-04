How The 8 Most Life-Changing Astrology Transits In December 2023 Will Affect You

2023 may be coming to an end. What you do now in December will set the tone for 2024 and things to come in the future, and the December 2023 astrology transits can help you stack up the odds in your favor in this regard. Whether you use cosmic powers that be to channel good fortune into your love life or plan an ambitious new project, the ball's in your court now. Just make sure to blend the potent energies with your zodiac sign's element (water, fire, earth, and air) and you'll be good to go.

Here are the most life-changing December 2023 astrology transits and their effects.

1. Mercury enters Capricorn on December 1

Mercury, the planet of communication, mischief, and intelligence, will leave the philosophical sign of Sagittarius in November and enter the zodiac powerhouse Capricorn on December 1. This is a big event from an astrological standpoint since the change coincides with the first day of the month.

Expect things to gear up this December, and the world at large to suddenly become obsessed with tricks and strategies for the future instead of lazing out at the end of the year. If you lean into this energy, you will be better prepared for 2024 than half the people in your peer group. And since Capricorn always has something to do with career, public life, and entrepreneurship, don't be surprised if Advent calendars, Christmas shopping, and the Holiday season become a giant lesson in marketing excellence to those with keen eyes and sharp wits.

2. Venus enters Scorpio on December 4

Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and grace, will leave its home sign Libra this month and progress into Scorpio, the most intense zodiac sign, on December 4. That means the collective attitude towards romance will no longer be a Disney dream with 'royal ball' aesthetics and pretty lights — nope, expect things to take a darker turn with fetishes, risque ideas, and dark romance reigning supreme on your 'For You' page. Who knows? Maybe the next BookTok viral sensation will emerge during this period, or #DarkAcademia will confound the more cheerful holiday awaiters.

3. New Moon in Sagittarius on December 12

This month's New Moon on December 12 is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, so a bit of rowdy raucousness can be expected from the day. Plus, it's a great time to do manifestation rituals and set intentions for the next six months.

Focusing on expanding one's horizons, learning something new, checking off grand tours around the world from your bucket list, and tackling questions about existence and existential crisis are all highlighted here. Let your heart guide you on this. And don't wait until December 13 to do this, because...

4. Mercury Retrograde in Capricorn starts on December 13

Things will take a turn for better or worse on December 13 when this year's last Mercury retrograde begins. Over the next few weeks until January 1, 2024, Mercury will appear to move backward through Capricorn to Sagittarius. So if you successfully take advantage of the December 1 good energy when Mercury officially enters Capricorn, you can expect a cosmic gift of a “timeout” during this period. This retrograde season will allow you to brush up on new knowledge and hone your skills and talents better for what you have planned.

If that's not the case for you, Mercury retrograde will force you to cut back on socializing and reflect upon your actions throughout 2023 (and maybe even before that). Gaps of knowledge and inadequacies related to skills will become apparent. But don't let that sink your boat. You can always turn things around if you set your mind to it.

5. Capricorn season begins along with Winter Solstice on December 21

December is partly Sagittarius season and partly Capricorn season, so the next big transit will be on December 21 when the Sun enters Capricorn. Of course, Capricorn season is officially between December 22 - January 19, but the actual date usually varies by one or two days.

This year, the winter solstice falls on the first day Capricorn season (or summer solstice for those in the southern hemisphere). You can honor this time by focusing on the past and the future and how they tie into your present. Leaning into introversion or spending time with only close family and friends is also a good idea.

6. Full Moon in Cancer on December 26

The Full Moon this month is on December 26, just a day after Christmas! So expect the holiday to be extra special since this Full Moon is in the home- and family-oriented zodiac sign of Cancer. Also, cord-cutting rituals are encouraged during this time since we would be only a few days away from the new year. And why carry bad baggage into that?

7. Venus enters Sagittarius on December 29

December may seem like a Venusian month to some people because of the second Venus transit in the last week: Venus in Sagittarius on December 29. But that's good news because what better way to welcome the new year than under the influence of this lucky Venus?

If you are the type to set New Year's resolutions for yourself, take advantage of this transit to do so. Don't wait until 2024. Mercury retrograde can be a blessing here if you turn inward, whether through contemplation or meditation, and allow your soul to tell you what you truly want in life. Then, set intentions that align with those big dreams and let Venus work its manifestation magic!

8. Jupiter goes direct in Taurus on December 30

Another auspicious change will be upon us before we officially enter 2024. Jupiter will go direct in the abundant zodiac sign of Taurus on December 30. So expect fresh boons, opportunities, and new avenues for increasing your material wealth to come with this change.

If you are an earth sign, Jupiter in Taurus will naturally amplify your personal goals and professional ambitions. If you are an air sign, this transit will show you how to use your people skills in a focused manner to create a niche for yourself in the world. If you are a fire sign, your creative talents and passionate ideas will help you achieve abundance. And if you are a water sign, riches will flow to you, starting from 2024, through the relationships you have nurtured beautifully in your life.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.