4 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Will Improve Now That Saturn Is Direct

We all have times in life that are more difficult than others, and when this occurs, we are frequently dealing with a Saturn transit. Saturn will affect us all throughout life. The positive Saturn transits bring stability, success and achievement, as Saturn creates our structure in life. The 'hard' Saturn transits often bring challenges, disappointments, delays and endings.

While retrograde, Saturn slows down the normal rate of activity so better methods can be developed and organized. During Saturn’s retrograde, we can pinpoint those parts of our life that seem to lack stability and shore them up. Saturn retrograde can represent a reality check in many areas of our lives depending on what section of your chart it is currently moving through.

There are four zodiac signs in particular whose lives will improve now that Saturn is direct.

As Saturn turns direct this can be good news on many fronts, especially situations that have been stuck or in some way or unproductive. While Saturn was retrograde, many problems were internalized that were difficult to figure out. As Saturn turns direct again, we should have resolved many of these internal issues and begin to implement our new solutions. This will occur individually and globally with a better sense of things that we need to focus on and where our own personal boundaries lie.

Saturn is correctly in its ‘direct station,’ which basically means it is ‘waking up’ from its long retrograde. It is very powerful at this time and many changes will occur, especially if it is aspecting something in your chart. It will be in its ‘stationary period’ until November 27th, when it begins to move forward once again.

1. Pisces placements

Saturn transits through your personal sign once every 30 years, and it will remain in Pisces until mid-February of 2026.

“Over the last few months, you’ve struggled harder than any other sign,” said astrologer Amy Demure in a TikTok video. “You may have experienced challenges and delays in all areas of your life," she continued. "But I’m happy to announce these challenges are finally coming to an end and it will finally become easy for you to accomplish your goal if you may have had difficulty manifesting what you want.”

Saturn in Pisces will affect this sign more than any other. If you are a 0-8 degree Pisces then Saturn was conjunct your Sun at some point this year, and will do the same again, depending on the degree. If your Pisces Sun falls between 3 and 19 degrees Saturn will aspect your Sun in 2024 or aspect it again, if between 0-7 degrees. If your Sun in Pisces falls between 14 and 29 degrees Saturn will aspect your Sun between January 2025 and February 2026.

2. Virgo/Virgo rising

“Your love life will significantly improve after being disappointing, challenging or stagnant over the last four months," Demure said.

If you are a Virgo or Virgo rising, this places Saturn in the seventh house of partnerships. When Saturn was retrograde, if you are married or in a committed relationship, you may have felt more alone than at other times. In some cases, depending on other aspects in the chart, a relationship or partnership of some type could have run its course and ended. But with Saturn finally direct, "You’ll finally be able to form deep bonds and commitments in your love life or it will become easier for you to find the right person,” Demure said.

3. Gemini/Gemini rising

If you are a Gemini or Gemini rising this puts transiting Saturn in your 10th house of career. Therefore, “you may have struggled in your career over the last four months," according to Demure.

During Saturn’s retrograde, you may have noticed greater difficulty getting new projects started or getting things to move forward, "but you’ll finally be able to excel and advance in your career and you'll be able to make more money at your job or you will be able to get ahead in the workplace” now that Saturn is direct, Demure said.

4. Sagittarius/Sagittarius rising

Sagittarius or Sagittarius rising means Saturn is transiting your fourth house of home. The fourth house also concerns your basic foundation in life whether that is a job or something else. It is hard to start new projects or feel connected with Saturn squaring your Sun but when this passes, life will lighten up and things will become much easier.

“You’ll finally be able to form better and deeper connections with the people in your life," Demure explained.

Sometimes Saturn in the fourth house concerns parents, or expenses with a home or property. You could also become interested in your familial past or genealogy. Whatever it is, "life will finally become more exciting after being slow or stagnant recently, according to Demure. "It will be easier to succeed or get what you want in your love life and career."

Astrology is complex and individualistic and many factors must be taken into consideration before making a judgment about future events.

The above examples are only generalities based on the zodiac sign. To specifically know what Saturn will do in your chart, you must know what if anything Saturn is aspecting in your personal chart.

Saturn transiting through your sign is a significant two-and-a-half-year period when many changes will occur. In some respects, this transit can be seen as a reset for certain areas of life. For some, as Saturn transits through their own sign it represents new beginnings, often as a result of endings that can occur during this cycle.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.