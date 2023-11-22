7 Ways To Use Sagittarius Season Energy To Drastically Improve Your Life From November 22 - December 21

Sagittarius season occurs each year from November 22 - December 21. Sagittarius season is the perfect time of the year to let your inner child loose and march to the beat of your own drum. After all, Sagittarius stands for honesty and big-heartedness in all good ways.

It's a great transition season between the more occult and serious Scorpio season and the upcoming, productivity-focused Capricorn season.

Here's what to do during Sagittarius season to enjoy the blessings of these Jupiter-ruled weeks.

1. Go on an adventure.

You cannot say “Sagittarius” without immediately thinking about traveling the world, learning new things, and just exploring to your heart's content. So plan an adventure for yourself this Sagittarius season, whether solo or with your best mates, and then let the cosmic forces surprise you! If you truly want to align yourself with the energy of this season, make it a grand adventure that spans many days and weeks and exposes you to all kinds of new experiences.

2. Learn a foreign language.

Sagittarius energy is very worldly in nature. So learning a foreign language is another great thing you can do during this season. Bonus points if you actually speak to a native to improve your conversation skills! Don't worry about getting it right or embarrassing yourself, though. It's the courage that counts.

3. Make new friends.

Sagittarius is one of the friendliest zodiac signs out there. And they don't discriminate when it comes to their friends and acquaintances. So make some new friends this Sagittarius season and give yourself the chance to grow through those new experiences and conversations. Bonus points if you can set aside generational biases and embrace the diversity on Planet Earth.

4. Spend time with someone from a different culture.

This one's all about opening your heart to the beauty and diversity of the world. Of course, there might be a few hits and misses (humans are humans, wherever they may be from), but eventually you may really connect with someone who strikes a chord in your heart and answers the question “Where's my soulmate?” with “On the other side of the world!”

5. Connect with your inner truth.

Sagittarius energy is all about being honest with yourself (with or without the no-filter attitude of Sagittarius). So take some time out this month to journal your feelings about who you are, where you come from, and where you want to go. Bonus points if you can be honest about the uncomfortable truths too. Because while Sagittarius may be stereotyped as someone who wears rose-colored glasses, their perpetual optimism stems from a problem-solving mindset instead of “woe is me, this can never be fixed.”

6. Philosophize about life.

What is philosophy but a statement about how one lives one's life or tries to understand the world around them? It's not some boring thought experiment meant to put people to sleep (although, that's cool too if you love naps and are a fierce advocate for it).

The point is, Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius energy is all about the big things in life. And when you focus on the big concepts, you cannot escape philosophy. So what's your philosophy in life and about life? You can immerse yourself in these conversations during Sagittarius Season to stumble upon some epiphanies.

7. Go on an eclectic shopping spree.

Every season is shopping season for those who love to change things up and embrace new experiences. And Sagittarius being Sagittarius, this season is perfect for shopping for things that you may not usually choose. It can be a printed shirt if you usually don't like prints, coffee mugs with quirky comments, and even travel memorabilia from gift shops. As long as the item tells a story and is attached to an intriguing memory, you will have honored the spirit of Sagittarius season the right way.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.