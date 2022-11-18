The TikTok Moon Phase Soulmate Trend Reveals If You're Really A Perfect Match

If you've ever wanted a concrete way to tell if you and your partner are really a perfect match, the TikTok moon phase soulmate trend is a fun way to test your compatibility.

One of the latest trends on TikTok has to do with comparing the Moon phase you were born under with that of your partner.

What is the TikTok moon phase soulmate trend?

According to this trend, when you combine your and your partner's moon phases and together they make a Full Moon, that means you're true soulmates.

In astrology, the Moon rules our deepest feelings, emotions, and what we need on an emotional level to feel secure. The Moon has a great influence on our daily lives and hour-to-hour changes in astrology.

There are eight moon phases and each one can describe something about your personality and your relationships depending on what phase you were born under, so theoretically it makes sense that moon phase compatibility, like zodiac compatibility, makes sense.

How to do the moon phase soulmate trend

1. Determine your moon phases.

Use a lunar calculator to determine the moon phases you and your potential soulmate were born under. You'll need to know your date, time, and place of birth for the most accurate results.

2. Find an image of the moon phases.

Once you have your moon phases, find and screenshot a photo of each phase.

3. Compare your moon phases.

Using a photo editor, layer the images of the two moon phases.

If the two phases together create a Full Moon, you are indeed soulmates (at least according to TikTok).

Does the TikTok moon phase soulmate trend work?

The lunar phases shape our lives on a day-to-day basis and can describe the type of relationships we are drawn to. Each lunar phase shows us who we are meant to be and outlines the vision of our ideal partner.

However, while this theory of determining compatibility may seem romantic and appealing, it is not recognized in traditional or modern astrology.

